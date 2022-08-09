Sugemalimab Demonstrates Improved Progression-Free Survival in Some Patients with Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Prompt recognition and treatment found effective for lung disease in patients who received new drug for advanced cancer
Lung disease caused by a new drug for cancers—including metastatic or advanced breast cancer—can be effectively treated using approaches that focus on early detection and prompt management, according to a study published in ESMO Open on August 11, 2022. Using data from nine clinical trials, this study provides...
Amgen says Lumakras plus immunotherapy for lung cancer needs further study
Aug 7 (Reuters) - A small study of Amgen Inc's Lumakras drug combined with immunotherapy found it helped 29% of advanced lung cancer patients, but liver toxicity was high and further study is needed, the company said ahead of the data presentation on Sunday at the World Conference on Lung Cancer in Vienna.
Mutation-Blocking Drug With Immunotherapy Shows Promise Against Lung Cancer
In "immune hot" tumors with a high number of active immune cells, the new therapy combination successfully controlled cancer.
cancernetwork.com
Pembrolizumab and Etoposide Continue to Demonstrate Clinically Meaningful Survival Benefit in Untreated ES-SCLC
After approximately 3.5 years of follow-up, patients with treatment-naive extensive-stage small cell lung cancer continued to derive survival benefit from pembrolizumab and etoposide. The combination use of pembrolizumab (Keytruda) and etoposide has continued to garner positive survival outcomes vs placebo and etoposide alone in patients with previously untreated extensive stage-small...
survivornet.com
Boy, 6, Stopped Playing With Friends And Developed ‘Strange Bruises:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Six Year Old Boy's Leukemia Diagnosed After Family Friend Noticed He Wasn't Playing Outside. Cian McGrath of Liverpool England was six years old when a family friend noticed he was playing with other kids. Several doctors’ visits later he was diagnosed with leukemia. Now 22 and in remission, he’s...
scitechdaily.com
B Vitamins May Be Inexpensive Treatment for Advanced Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Singapore scientists find hyperhomocysteinemia strongly correlates with the severity of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. Scientists at Duke-NUS Medical School, Singapore, have discovered that elevated blood levels of an amino acid called homocysteine correlate strongly with the severity of an advanced form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. They also found vitamin B12 and...
healio.com
Meta-analysis: Rhythm control with catheter ablation ‘preferred treatment’ in AF, HFrEF
In patients with atrial fibrillation and concurrent HF with reduced ejection fraction, catheter ablation significantly reduced all-cause mortality compared with medical therapy, according to a new meta-analysis. Catheter ablation also improved left ventricular EF and atrial arrhythmia recurrence in that population compared with medical therapy, researchers reported. “The best strategy...
Nature.com
Obstructive sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and hypertensive microvascular disease: a cross-sectional observational cohort study
Hypertensive microvascular disease is associated with an increased risk of diastolic heart failure, vascular dementia and progressive renal impairment. This study examined whether individuals with obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) had more retinal hypertensive microvascular disease than those with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and hospital controls. This was a single-centre, cross-sectional, observational study of participants recruited consecutively from a general respiratory clinic and a general medical clinic. OSA was diagnosed on overnight polysomnography study (apnoea:hypopnoea index â‰¥"‰5), and controls with COPD had a forced expiratory volume/forced vital capacity (forced expiratory ratio) <"‰70%. Individuals with both OSA and COPD were excluded. Hospital controls had no COPD on respiratory function testing and no OSA on specialist physician questioning. Study participants completed a medical questionnaire, and underwent resting BP measurement, and retinal photography with a non-mydriatic camera. Images were deidentified and graded for microvascular retinopathy (Wong and Mitchell classification), and arteriole and venular calibre using a semiautomated method at a grading centre. Individuals with OSA (n"‰="‰79) demonstrated a trend to a higher mean arterial pressure than other hospital patients (n"‰="‰143) (89.2"‰Â±"‰8.9Â mmHg, p"‰="‰0.02), and more microvascular retinopathy (p"‰<"‰0.001), and narrower retinal arterioles (134.2"‰Â±"‰15.9Â Î¼m and 148.0"‰Â±"‰16.2Â Î¼m respectively, p"‰<"‰0.01). Microvascular retinopathy and arteriolar narrowing were still more common in OSA than hospital controls, after adjusting for age, BMI, mean arterial pressure, smoking history and dyslipidaemia (p"‰<"‰0.01, p"‰<"‰0.01, respectively). Individuals with OSA demonstrated a trend to a higher mean arterial pressure than those with COPD (n"‰="‰132, 93.2"‰Â±"‰12.2Â mmHg and 89.7"‰Â±"‰12.8Â mmHg respectively, p"‰="‰0.07), and more microvascular retinopathy (p"‰="‰0.0001) and narrower arterioles (134.2"‰Â±"‰15.9 and 152.3"‰Â±"‰16.8, p"‰<"‰0.01). Individuals with OSA alone had more systemic microvascular disease than those with COPD alone or other hospital patients without OSA and COPD, despite being younger in age.
2minutemedicine.com
Methotrexate reduces functional burden of disease in patients with arthralgia at-risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis
1. Compared to placebo, methotrexate did not significantly reduce the risk of the development of clinical arthritis in at-risk patients. 2. Methotrexate significantly improved patient-reported symptoms, MRI-detected join inflammation, and physical impairments compared to placebo. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease which...
hippocraticpost.com
Sepsis signs and symptoms
Sepsis signs and symptoms: Sepsis is responsible for 52,000 deaths in the UK each year. A distressing 250,000 people contract the condition, which can have life-changing implications. Many of the symptoms of sepsis are unknown by most people – they range from fatigue and poor concentration through to PTSD, amputation and organ damage.
hcplive.com
Higher Water Intake May Be Linked to Greater Risk of Dry Eye Disease
Both a higher self-reported water intake and a greater measured 24-h urine volume were tied to an increased DED prevalence. High intake of water was not associated with a reduced risk of dry eye disease (DED), according to new findings from a large, population-based study. In fact, higher water intake...
entrepreneursbreak.com
Heart Disease Prevention Tips for Older Adults
Did you know that heart disease is among the top killers, yet most deaths could be prevented? A significant number of people over 60 years old have one/more cardiovascular problems, including stroke, heart attack/failure, and heart disease, to mention a few. Moreover, at 75 years or older, such individuals are likely to succumb to heart problems. The statistics emphasize the need to implement practical heart disease prevention and management measures, an area Dr. Daljit Muttiana can help you navigate.
Three Blood Tests That Can Track Your Longevity
Blood tests have been a mainstay of preventive health, and health experts can use blood tests to track your physical wellbeing over time.
healio.com
FDA grants Tabrecta regular approval for certain patients with non-small cell lung cancer
The FDA approved capmatinib for treatment of certain adults with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. The approval applies to patients whose tumors have a mutation that leads to mesenchymal-epithelial transition (MET) exon 14 skipping, as detected through an FDA-approved test. Capmatinib (Tabrecta, Novartis) — an oral kinase inhibitor that targets...
hcplive.com
Acute Myocardial Infarction Peaks Late Night, Early Morning in Patients with OSA
Patients with obstructive sleep apnea who sleep between 22:00 PM and 5:59 AM had higher incidences of acute myocardial infarction and chest pains, a new study observes. A new study observes a higher incidence of acute myocardial infarction (AMI) in patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) during the late night time/early morning hours – as compared with morning or daytime hours.
neurologylive.com
Diabetes Linked With Increased Levels of Neurofilament Light, Neuroaxonal Damage in Parkinson Disease
Investigators identified increased levels of neurofilament light that corresponded significantly with patients’ diabetic status, even after adjustment for age, BMI, and vascular risk factors. Confirming previous reports, new post hoc data from a recently published study showed an association between Parkinson disease (PD), diabetes myelitis (DM), and more severe...
cancernetwork.com
Tanio S. Bekaii-Saab, MD, Reflects on How Targeted Therapy Regimens Will Push Precision Approaches in CRC
At 2022 ASCO, Tanio S. Bekaii-Saab, MD, talks about how data from the ongoing MOUNTAINEER trial investigating trastuzumab plus tucatinib in HER2-positive metastatic colorectal cancer and other similar trials may impact the standard of care going forward. At the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting, Tanio S. Bekaii-Saab,...
MedPage Today
'Clinically Meaningful' Improvement in SCLC Patients With Pembrolizumab/Chemo Combo
VIENNA -- Long-term results from the phase III KEYNOTE-604 trial appeared to strengthen the case of pembrolizumab (Keytruda) combined with platinum etoposide as a first-line treatment for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer. The updated analysis demonstrated that after 3.5 years of follow-up, the combination "continues to show what...
MedicalXpress
How to tell if your COVID test is expired
Did you stock up on rapid at-home COVID-19 tests only to realize they all expire much sooner than you expected?. Don't toss them just yet. The Food and Drug Administration recently updated its guidance on COVID test expiration dates after researchers discovered some tests have a longer shelf life than originally believed.
