Fort Worth, TX

fwtx.com

Man Attempting to Be Youngest Pilot to Fly Around the World Makes Pit-Stop in Fort Worth

This week, Fort Worth was able to help 17-year-old Mack Rutherford as he strives to beat the world record to be the youngest person to fly solo around the world. Rutherford, who’s no stranger to world records, having previously become the world’s youngest pilot at 15, took on the ambitious endeavor to fly solo around the world in March. Lifting off from his homeland in Sofia, Bulgaria, Rutherford has now been to 52 countries and five continents. On Thursday, Rutherford flew from Mexico to Fort Worth’s Alliance Airport, where locals were in attendance to cheer him on.
FORT WORTH, TX
luxury-houses.net

Exclusive Mira Vista Estate in Fort Worth features French Traditional with Contemporary Transitional Design Asks $4.825 Million

Description About This Mira Vista Estate in Fort Worth. The Mira Vista Estate in Fort Worth, a exceptionally-built Tom Struhs custom home with French traditional with contemporary transitional design offering privacy and a view is now available for sale. This home located at 6901 Sanctuary Ln, Fort Worth, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 11,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Jessica Garland (Phone: 214-908-4724) at Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Mira Vista Estate in Fort Worth.
FORT WORTH, TX
Houston Chronicle

Found guilty at trial, Texas man drinks cloudy liquid, dies

DENTON, Texas (AP) — A man on trial in Texas died Thursday after drinking from a large water bottle containing a cloudy liquid as a jury found him guilty of child sexual assault, officials said. Edward Leclair, 57, was on trial in Denton, located about 40 miles (64 kilometers)...
DENTON, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth caterer marries couple after pastor doesn't show up

FORT WORTH, Texas - Jube's Smokehouse in Fort Worth is used to catering weddings, but it is not every day they are asked to be a part of the wedding itself!. The owner of the restaurant, Patrick Joubert, said he went to deliver food for a wedding on July 25, when a bride's mother asked him a question.
FORT WORTH, TX
InsideHook

This Fort Worth BBQ Joint Just Set a Guinness World Record

If you’ve stepped outdoors in the last month, you know that it’s far too hot to stay outdoors. That’s why humans invented air conditioning. But a trio of Fort Worth pitmasters recently threw caution to the wind (or in this case, sun) and grilled their way to a new Guinness World Record.
yieldpro.com

The Jacobson Company acquires brand-new 217-unit multifamily community in Fort Worth, Texas suburb for $57 million

The Jacobson Company, a leading private real estate investment and management company, has successfully completed the off-market acquisition of Atlantica at Burleson, a new Class A multifamily community comprising 217 units in the Fort Worth submarket of Burleson, Texas. “Through the unique opportunity to acquire this stand-out asset at an...
FORT WORTH, TX
myfoxzone.com

We've got a bone to pick with a new 'best BBQ' study

DALLAS — Imagine this: You come across a study of the best U.S. cities with barbecue. Out of curiosity, you decide to look and see how the cities in Texas rank overall. At top of the study, you read, "Texas is the best state for BBQ," and think, "Of course! No doubt about that."
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Vigilant parent thwarts alleged kidnapping attempt at North Texas school event

North Richland Hills, TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A watchful parent managed to stop a possible kidnapping attempt at a school event on Tuesday night when a man allegedly put his arm around her child and tried to lead him away.It happened during Meet the Teacher night at the International Leadership of Texas School NRH on August 9. The parent said she had seen a man walking around the school, but noticed he was alone.The man, Kevin Ward, 31, allegedly tried to put his arm around the child and separate him from his mother. She was able to pull her child away from Ward and quickly alerted the school, who contacted North Richland Hills police.Ward was arrested outside of the school and charged with unlawfully restraining a minor. He is being held at the Tarrant County Jail on $150,000 blond.Police said Ward did not know the victim or his parent and that this appeared to be a random attempt.
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
Fort Worth Weekly

Beto to Visit Fort Worth Tomorrow

Beto O’Rourke’s gubernatorial race reflects many of the features that helped him galvanize young and independent voters in his unsuccessful 2018 bid to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz. A narrow majority of Tarrant County voters cast ballots for the El Pasoan, who crisscrossed the state making daily stump speeches in the months leading up to that election.
TEXAS STATE
fortworthinc.com

Texas A&M and Fort Worth: The Impact of Anchor Institutions

With Texas A&M’s announced plans to expand its presence in Fort Worth, it seems all but inevitable that the city will turn a little more maroon. Of greater significance for the city, Tarrant County, and North Texas overall, however, are the contributions A&M’s new campus will make to the region’s economic and business development landscape.
FORT WORTH, TX
tornadopix.com

The Fort Worth apartment complex may be built on unmarked graves

On a cold Friday afternoon before the sweltering weekend heat drifted away in Fort Worth, Pioneers Rest Cemetery off Samuels Avenue was a picture of peace. The ancient cemetery’s trees stretched out over row upon row of worn-out tombstones. It was almost empty, and any silence was broken by the sounds of nearby traffic, or a train screeching near, or the chirping of birds somewhere far away.
FORT WORTH, TX

