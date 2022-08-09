Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Steer the Budget has ended, but resident voices can still be heard – FY 2023 Fort Worth City BudgetSouthside MattFort Worth, TX
Federal Grants Opening the Way for Dallas' American Airlines New Routes to Small CitiesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
fwtx.com
Man Attempting to Be Youngest Pilot to Fly Around the World Makes Pit-Stop in Fort Worth
This week, Fort Worth was able to help 17-year-old Mack Rutherford as he strives to beat the world record to be the youngest person to fly solo around the world. Rutherford, who’s no stranger to world records, having previously become the world’s youngest pilot at 15, took on the ambitious endeavor to fly solo around the world in March. Lifting off from his homeland in Sofia, Bulgaria, Rutherford has now been to 52 countries and five continents. On Thursday, Rutherford flew from Mexico to Fort Worth’s Alliance Airport, where locals were in attendance to cheer him on.
luxury-houses.net
Exclusive Mira Vista Estate in Fort Worth features French Traditional with Contemporary Transitional Design Asks $4.825 Million
Description About This Mira Vista Estate in Fort Worth. The Mira Vista Estate in Fort Worth, a exceptionally-built Tom Struhs custom home with French traditional with contemporary transitional design offering privacy and a view is now available for sale. This home located at 6901 Sanctuary Ln, Fort Worth, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 11,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Jessica Garland (Phone: 214-908-4724) at Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Mira Vista Estate in Fort Worth.
Spirit Airlines agent suspended after viral fight video at DFW Airport, airline says
DALLAS — A Spirit Airlines agent, employed through a local partner company according to the airline, has been suspended after a video surfaced online that shows him fighting with a woman who called him racial and homophobic slurs in the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW). Video of the fight...
Houston Chronicle
Found guilty at trial, Texas man drinks cloudy liquid, dies
DENTON, Texas (AP) — A man on trial in Texas died Thursday after drinking from a large water bottle containing a cloudy liquid as a jury found him guilty of child sexual assault, officials said. Edward Leclair, 57, was on trial in Denton, located about 40 miles (64 kilometers)...
cw39.com
Study claims Texas is best state in US for BBQ with 3 of its cities among top 12
DALLAS (KDAF) — Barbecue is one of the top cuisines in the United States of America and there’s no state that does it better than the great state of Texas. Don’t believe us? Well, Clever Real Estate did a study that proved just that. The publication said,...
checkoutdfw.com
This city in North Texas has been ranked the fourth best place to raise a family in the country
One of the most important life choices for those who want to start a family is choosing the perfect place to do so. If you decided that Plano was the place for you, you can rest assured that you've made a great choice, based on a new WalletHub study. With...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth caterer marries couple after pastor doesn't show up
FORT WORTH, Texas - Jube's Smokehouse in Fort Worth is used to catering weddings, but it is not every day they are asked to be a part of the wedding itself!. The owner of the restaurant, Patrick Joubert, said he went to deliver food for a wedding on July 25, when a bride's mother asked him a question.
fortworthreport.org
‘H comes before P’: Fort Worth tackles confusion over panhandling reports
Beverly Feirtag has lived in the north Fort Worth Park Glen neighborhood for 14 years. A few years ago, the problem of panhandling started to crop up with increasing frequency in the area, she said. “It’s morning to evening, on every single corner,” she said. Feirtag initially reported...
This Fort Worth BBQ Joint Just Set a Guinness World Record
If you’ve stepped outdoors in the last month, you know that it’s far too hot to stay outdoors. That’s why humans invented air conditioning. But a trio of Fort Worth pitmasters recently threw caution to the wind (or in this case, sun) and grilled their way to a new Guinness World Record.
Texas ‘Most Searched’ True Crime Story: Amber Hagerman
It's no surprise that Texans still search for details and clues about the murder of Amber Rene Hagerman, in fact, it is the most searched-for true crime case in Texas. Her 1996 abduction and murder still remains unsolved, but in 26 years it has never once been a "cold case".
yieldpro.com
The Jacobson Company acquires brand-new 217-unit multifamily community in Fort Worth, Texas suburb for $57 million
The Jacobson Company, a leading private real estate investment and management company, has successfully completed the off-market acquisition of Atlantica at Burleson, a new Class A multifamily community comprising 217 units in the Fort Worth submarket of Burleson, Texas. “Through the unique opportunity to acquire this stand-out asset at an...
myfoxzone.com
Beto O'Rourke slams heckler for laughing while discussing Uvalde massacre
MINERAL WELLS, Texas — "It may be funny to you ************, but it's not funny to me, okay?" Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke snapped at a heckler who appeared to laugh as he discussed the Uvalde mass shooting at a town hall meeting in Mineral Wells on Wednesday. "19...
myfoxzone.com
We've got a bone to pick with a new 'best BBQ' study
DALLAS — Imagine this: You come across a study of the best U.S. cities with barbecue. Out of curiosity, you decide to look and see how the cities in Texas rank overall. At top of the study, you read, "Texas is the best state for BBQ," and think, "Of course! No doubt about that."
Mansfield is finally getting an H-E-B
It’s the announcement that the people of Mansfield have been waiting for - H-E-B is coming to the city. The San Antonio-based grocer says the new store will be going up at the southeast corner of U.S. 287 and Broad St.
Vigilant parent thwarts alleged kidnapping attempt at North Texas school event
North Richland Hills, TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A watchful parent managed to stop a possible kidnapping attempt at a school event on Tuesday night when a man allegedly put his arm around her child and tried to lead him away.It happened during Meet the Teacher night at the International Leadership of Texas School NRH on August 9. The parent said she had seen a man walking around the school, but noticed he was alone.The man, Kevin Ward, 31, allegedly tried to put his arm around the child and separate him from his mother. She was able to pull her child away from Ward and quickly alerted the school, who contacted North Richland Hills police.Ward was arrested outside of the school and charged with unlawfully restraining a minor. He is being held at the Tarrant County Jail on $150,000 blond.Police said Ward did not know the victim or his parent and that this appeared to be a random attempt.
TX gov. hopeful to heckler: ‘It may be funny to you motherf—–‘
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke on Wednesday snapped at a heckler who laughed as he discussed a recent mass shooting.
Fort Worth Weekly
Beto to Visit Fort Worth Tomorrow
Beto O’Rourke’s gubernatorial race reflects many of the features that helped him galvanize young and independent voters in his unsuccessful 2018 bid to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz. A narrow majority of Tarrant County voters cast ballots for the El Pasoan, who crisscrossed the state making daily stump speeches in the months leading up to that election.
fortworthinc.com
Texas A&M and Fort Worth: The Impact of Anchor Institutions
With Texas A&M’s announced plans to expand its presence in Fort Worth, it seems all but inevitable that the city will turn a little more maroon. Of greater significance for the city, Tarrant County, and North Texas overall, however, are the contributions A&M’s new campus will make to the region’s economic and business development landscape.
tornadopix.com
The Fort Worth apartment complex may be built on unmarked graves
On a cold Friday afternoon before the sweltering weekend heat drifted away in Fort Worth, Pioneers Rest Cemetery off Samuels Avenue was a picture of peace. The ancient cemetery’s trees stretched out over row upon row of worn-out tombstones. It was almost empty, and any silence was broken by the sounds of nearby traffic, or a train screeching near, or the chirping of birds somewhere far away.
mysouthlakenews.com
The Weekly Adventures of the Southlake Police Department (August 5th-August 11th, 2022)
Here are some of the many calls and incidents we responded to for the week of August 5th through August 11th, 2022:. –Officers arrested a suspect who attempted to cash a $2,500 fraudulent check at First Financial Bank. The suspect had been successful in cashing one in Grapevine. — There...
