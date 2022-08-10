ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kylie Jenner sparks backlash for posting ‘insensitive’ backstage video of Travis Scott after Astroworld tragedy

By Meredith Clark
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HN81Y_0hAPF1We00

Kylie Jenner has sparked backlash online after the reality star shared a video of Travis Scott backstage at London’s O2 arena, the rapper’s first solo performance since the Astroworld tragedy last November which killed 10 attendees.

On 6 August, the Kylie Cosmetics founder joined Scott – along with their daughter Stormi – in London to support the rapper at his first international concert since the festival. Jenner, 24, shared several photos and videos from the show to social media, including one video which featured Scott celebrating the sold-out show backstage.

In the clip filmed by Jenner, the 31-year-old rapper is seen “raging” backstage and banging on a door as his entourage sprays him with champagne. Scott’s fans are affectionately known as “ragers,” and he previously talked about the meaning behind raging in a 2015 GQ video titled: “How to Rage with Travis Scott”.

Scott’s friends, including basketball player James Harden, are seen yelling “Biggest in the world” while Jenner laughs behind the camera. The Kardashians star shared the video in a carousel post on Instagram, but has since deleted the video from her TikTok page.

Before the clip was deleted, it received much negative reaction online. Fans slammed Scott’s “raging” behaviour in the wake of the Astroworld tragedy. Over on the r/KUWTK Reddit forum, some users claimed Jenner’s video was “tone-deaf” and “insensitive” towards the families of the Astroworld victims.

“This is soooo insensitive to the lives lost at his festival,” wrote one user. “It shows that he thinks super highly of himself and looks pretty aggressive and self consumed. Like who does this? Especially this being his first big solo performance since you’d think he’ll be a lot more humble and self reflective…”

“It’s so tonedeaf,” another user said. “Even if you’re one of those people that’s convinced he’s innocent, who does this given the circumstances? Not only is there Astroworld but there’s all the chaos he’s incited that’s led to people getting hurt at other shows.”

One person commented, “Has astroworld taught him nothing?” while another Redditor wrote: “No respect for the victims of Astroworld at all, this isn’t cute it’s actually sickening.”

Ten people between the ages of nine and 27 died at Travis Scott’s two-day Astroworld festival in Houston, Texas following a “crowd surge” towards the stage while the rapper was performing. At least 50,000 people gathered for the third annual event on 5 November at the site of the former Houston Six Flags park.

Following the tragedy, a lawsuit was filed against Scott and Live Entertainment for $2bn that represents nearly 280 alleged victims. The rapper has since issued a “ general denial ” to the lawsuit and Scott’s lawyer has suggested the rapper was unaware of what was happening during his performance.

Although Scott offered to pay the funeral costs for the families whose loved ones died at Astroworld, his offer was rejected by the families of five Astroworld victims.

Travis Scott’s solo concert at London’s O2 arena on Saturday marked one of his first major headline performances since the festival.

Comments / 3

Related
shefinds

Why Fans Think Kim Kardashian Is Shading Pete Davidson In Her New Post—Kanye Must Be Thrilled!

Are Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson calling it quits less than one year after getting together? If we are to believe the rumors, there *may* be trouble in paradise as fans are convinced that the 41-year-old SKIMS founder has shaded the 28-year-old former Saturday Night Live comedian – who is currently in Australia filming a movie – on social media! What is going on?!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Bares Stomach & Twins With Asap Rocky In Jeans 3 Months After Baby’s Birth

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky gave themselves some much needed couple time as they were spotted out on a late-night stroll together after welcoming their first child three months ago. The Fenty Beauty founder and her rapper beau were spotted enjoying the summer evening at a park in New York City on August 6. Rocking an open shirt, Rihanna showed off her bare belly while she twinned with Asap in a pair of oversized denim pants. He added a tie-dye shirt, sweater vest and funky hat to his ensemble as well.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Kanye West ‘mourns’ Pete Davidson as he reacts to Kim Kardashian break up

Kanye West has reacted to the reported breakup of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson.West, who is now formally known as Ye, posted a fake front page of the New York Times to his Instagram account on Monday morning (8 August).Kardashian and Davidson have reportedly ended their relationship after nine months of dating due to long-distance work commitments and demanding schedules.The front page that West posted reads: “Skete Davidson dead at age 28.”In the smaller text below the headline, it reads: “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers.”West famously referred to Davidson as...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Stormi
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Travis Scott
OK! Magazine

Kylie Jenner Takes Daughter Stormi For A 'Spoiled' Shopping Experience — Get The Mommy & Me Looks

Kylie Jenner took her daughter, Stormi Webster, for a special mommy-and-me date on Thursday, August 4, to Harrods luxury department store in London to check out the socialite's Kylie Skin and Kylie Cosmetics collections. The adorable duo spent the afternoon sipping tea and checking out Kylie's products. The high-end retailer even provided the little diva with a private luxury shopping experience, which Kylie shared in a video on Instagram while stating, "look at what Harrods did for our Stormi to go shopping, is this not the craziest? You are a spoiled, spoiled girl!"It's not Stormi's fault her parents are two...
RETAIL
OK! Magazine

Dean, Who? Tori Spelling Shows Off Tiny Frame In Red-Hot Swimsuit

Looking good, Tori Spelling! The starlet showed off her tiny frame in a red-hot swimsuit in order to promote her latest project. "Christmas in July {I mean August 🎄}…-It’s happening this week on #AtHomeWithTori on @vizio WatchFree+ on demand. My bff @jessamer and I plan an amazing #christmasinjuly pool party for our families," she captioned a slew of photos. "Complete with foam aka snow thx to @itsfoamtime and obsessed with ornament pool balls from @theholiball that we can also decorate the home with in December too!-Plus… my boy bestie @joshflagg1 cooks with me in the kitchen this week! He teaches...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Astroworld#Backstage#O2#Gq#Kardashians#Tiktok
HollywoodLife

True Thompson Looks Like A ‘Little Lady’ On A Private Jet With Mom Khloe Kardashian: Photos

Call her a “little lady.” Khloe Kardashian’s 4-year-old daughter True Thompson looked absolutely adorable as she posed on a luxe private plane, legs crossed and all, in two cute Instagram photos posted on Wednesday, July 27. Holding her iPad in a hot pink case, Tristan Thompson‘s daughter was all business as she gave the camera a serious, stoic look just like grandma Kris Jenner. In the next, her infectious personality showed as she laughed while holding up a potato chip from the little Ruffles bag next to her.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson Seen In 1st Photos Since Birth Of Baby With Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson, 31, looked calm and comfortable in the first public pics since the news of his baby boy’s arrival made headlines. The professional basketball player, who is already the father of three, was seen walking through a gymnastics center parking lot in Los Angeles, CA shortly after he welcomed another bundle of joy with ex Khloe Kardashian via surrogate on Aug. 5. He wore a summer-friendly outfit that included a black graphic t-shirt, black shorts, white socks, and what appeared to be black Chuck Taylor-style Converse sneakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Style

Kendall Jenner Wore a Graphic Tank Top Professing Her Love for Cowboys

Kendall Jenner is embracing that rural, Western lifestyle during her latest vacation. The model took a trip to Wyoming and really enjoyed all the things the state has to offer, like ranches, hiking, rodeos, and ... cowboys. On Tuesday, Jenner posted an Instagram carousel documenting a night at the rodeo....
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Kim Kardashian Shares Snap of True, Dream, Chicago, and Penelope Supporting North West

Some of the littlest members of the Kardashian family came out to root for North West at her basketball game on July 22. Her mom, Kim Kardashian, and her youngest sister, Chicago, were both in the stands alongside Khloé Kardashian and her daughter, True Thompson; Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream Kardashian; and Kourtney Kardashian Barker's daughter, Penelope Disick. The kids looked like they were having fun in a photo that Kim Kardashian shared on her Instagram Story.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

787K+
Followers
253K+
Post
374M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy