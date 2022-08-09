ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

WSMV

1 hurt after car falls from parking garage at Saint Thomas Midtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning when her car fell off the upper level of a parking garage. The red pickup truck fell four stories out of the parking garage at Saint Thomas Hospital and landed on its roof in the garden area below.
On Target News

Interstate Drive in Manchester being Renamed

At a recent meeting of the Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to rename Interstate Drive to Lonnie J Norman Boulevard after the former mayor. A dead-end street located adjacent to Interstate Dr is named Lonnie Norman Way. The 79 year-old Norman passed away due to complication from Covid-19...
MANCHESTER, TN
fox17.com

Man in critical condition after accident on Briley Parkway early Monday

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police say that a man is in critical condition after a crash that happened on Briley Parkway early Monday. Officers say the driver was stranded in the far left lane after his vehicle broke down blocking the roadway. The man got out of his car and stood on the passenger side of the vehicle after the car stalled. Another vehicle approached the man and his vehicle. The other driver swerved to avoid crashing but struck the man. A passenger was inside of the stalled car, they suffered minor injuries during the crash.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

TBI: Unresponsive inmate later pronounced dead at hospital

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Buerau of Investigation confirmed the death of a Hickman County Jail inmate on Tuesday. TBI officials said their agents responded to a death at the jail on Saturday night, per the request of the office of the 21st Judicial District Attorney General. Officials confirmed...
CENTERVILLE, TN
WSMV

Roof of new court house burns in Sumner County

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews responded to a fire that broke out at the new Sumner County Courthouse on the square in Gallatin. The building materials on the roof of the new courthouse caught fire, sending heavy smoke and flames into the air. The Sumner County EMA said the...
GALLATIN, TN
WSMV

I-40 West near Bellevue reopens after tractor-trailer overturned

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Interstate 40 west of Bellevue has reopened after a tractor-trailer overturned early Sunday morning. According to police, the tractor-trailer hit a construction vehicle around 3 a.m. and overturned near mile marker 193 on Interstate 40 West. Police closed the interstate at the Bellevue/Highway 70 exit during cleanup.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Driver dies after colliding with two other moving vehicles in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Tenn. -- A three-car crash in Antioch left one person dead. A deadly accident occurred on Bell Road near Hickory Highlands Drive just before 8 p.m. Friday when the driver of an Nissan Altima crossed into a lane hitting a Toyota Prius, then returned to its lane and hit a Toyota Venza, according to Metro Nashville police.
NASHVILLE, TN

