ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Wears Silk Pajamas Walking Through London Airport With Son Pax, 18: Photo

Angelina Jolie has a gorgeous wardrobe including even her pajamas. The 47-year-old actress wore a set of brown silk pajamas to London’s Heathrow Airport on Thursday, July 28. Angelina also wore a pair of light brown Valentino sandals and aviator sunglasses. With her son Pax, 18, by her side, Angelina carried a black bag over her shoulder as the pair headed to their flight after a quick getaway to England.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Suri Cruise, 16, Looks Lovely In White Linen Dress While Hanging With A Friend In NYC: Photo

Suri Cruise stayed cool in the New York City heatwave with a linen dress! The stylish teen, now 16, was spotted out and about in the breezy white number adorned with a subtle flower pattern on Thursday, August 4. She kept the summer white theme going with a casual tote bag on her shoulder and a well-loved pair of comfy sneakers. Suri was joined by a female friend, wearing a black dress, shoulder bag and sneakers as they explored the Big Apple.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John ‘really struggled’ in the week before her death, niece says

Olivia Newton-John “really struggled with a lot of pain” in her final days, the late Grease star’s niece Tottie Goldsmith said during an interview on Tuesday (9 August). The 73-year-old British-born actor died from breast cancer on Monday (8 August).Her death was confirmed by widower John Easterling in a statement posted to Newton-John’s Facebook page: “Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.” In an interview with Australian news programme A Current Affair, Goldsmith said her aunt’s death was not a shock and that the family has “known...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lawrence Twins With Husband Cooke Maroney In White T-Shirt As They Head For Flight Out Of NYC

Jennifer Lawrence, 31, and her husband Cooke Maroney, 38, were on the move on Sunday, August 7. They were pictured at JFK Airport in New York City, possibly flying somewhere fun to start celebrating Jennifer’s birthday that’s coming up. The actress and the art gallerist wore matching white T-shirts and black face masks as they made their way through the airport. Such a cute couple!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Holds Hands With Emme, 14, After Lunch With Ben Affleck & Seraphina

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got in some quality time with two of their children, Emme Muniz, 14, and Seraphina Affleck, 13, in Paris on July 26. The foursome was photographed leaving lunch together. J.Lo and Emme took the lead as they exited the restaurant, with the duo keeping close and holding hands. Meanwhile, Ben and Seraphina trailed close behind them, walking side by side.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zac Posen
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lawrence Makes Overalls Trendy Again While Out With Husband Cooke Maroney In NYC

Jennifer Lawrence, 31, is bringing back overalls! The Don’t Look Up actress wore a white pair of the garment popular in the 1990s during an outing with her husband Cooke Maroney in New York City on Sunday, July 24, as seen in THESE PHOTOS. Jennifer wore her chic overalls over a blue bodysuit that matched her sandals. She also rocked a white bucket hat and a pair of black sunglasses.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballet Dancer#Principal Dancer#Linus Celebrities#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#New York City Ballet#Fashion Design
OK! Magazine

Katie Holmes Spotted On Romantic SoHo Stroll With Boyfriend Bobby Wooten III — See Photos!

Manhattan Mondays!Katie Holmes and her boyfriend, Grammy-nominated musician Bobby Wooten III, were recently spotted enjoying a day out, taking a stroll through New York City’s SoHo neighborhood on Monday, August 8. While the Batman Begins alum kept it casual in a light blue button-down T-shirt, long jeans and periwinkle flats, Wooten opted for khakis, pairing the pants with a white T-shirt and white sneakers. The couple completed their respective looks with coordinating brown shoulder bags.Over the past few months, it seems the pair have reportedly taken their romance to the next level. By June, sources confirmed that Holmes had...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wonderwall.com

'Selling Sunset' star makes it official with his new and much taller model girlfriend, plus more celeb couples' red carpet debuts

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at how some of Hollywood's hottest couples made their big red carpet debuts, starting with this pair… That was fast! Just a month after they were spotted smooching in Mykonos, Greece, "Selling Sunset" star and real estate boss Jason Oppenheim and model Marie-lou Nurk made their red carpet debut as a couple at the world premiere of Netflix's "Day Shift" in Los Angeles on Aug. 10, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Reese Witherspoon, Kelly Clarkson & More: See The Couples Whose Marriages Have Been Plagued By Hollywood Life

Navigating Hollywood and a happy marriage is no easy task. From busy work schedules to the pressures to be picture perfect and temptations around every corner — it's no wonder why so many power couples call it quits. Scroll through the gallery to see the marriages plagued by Hollywood life:Carrie Underwood & Mike FisherCarrie Underwood's busy tour lifestyle has been a difficult adjustment for her family, especially on her marriage to Mike Fisher.“Carrie wanted them [her family] to come along, but Mike wasn’t into it,” a source exclusively told OK! “The kids are getting older, and they need stability. Plus,...
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy