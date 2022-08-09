Read full article on original website
Heidi Klum is on vacation in Miami. Watch her use a hallway as a runway: ‘Date night’
The supermodel did what came naturally while on vacation in Miami Beach: she struck a pose. On Instagram Wednesday, Klum strutted down the hallway of what appears to be the Soho Beach House Hotel. The 49-year-old German native wears a tropical print bodycon in the video set to Saucy Santana’s...
Angelina Jolie Wears Silk Pajamas Walking Through London Airport With Son Pax, 18: Photo
Angelina Jolie has a gorgeous wardrobe including even her pajamas. The 47-year-old actress wore a set of brown silk pajamas to London’s Heathrow Airport on Thursday, July 28. Angelina also wore a pair of light brown Valentino sandals and aviator sunglasses. With her son Pax, 18, by her side, Angelina carried a black bag over her shoulder as the pair headed to their flight after a quick getaway to England.
Suri Cruise, 16, Looks Lovely In White Linen Dress While Hanging With A Friend In NYC: Photo
Suri Cruise stayed cool in the New York City heatwave with a linen dress! The stylish teen, now 16, was spotted out and about in the breezy white number adorned with a subtle flower pattern on Thursday, August 4. She kept the summer white theme going with a casual tote bag on her shoulder and a well-loved pair of comfy sneakers. Suri was joined by a female friend, wearing a black dress, shoulder bag and sneakers as they explored the Big Apple.
Olivia Newton-John ‘really struggled’ in the week before her death, niece says
Olivia Newton-John “really struggled with a lot of pain” in her final days, the late Grease star’s niece Tottie Goldsmith said during an interview on Tuesday (9 August). The 73-year-old British-born actor died from breast cancer on Monday (8 August).Her death was confirmed by widower John Easterling in a statement posted to Newton-John’s Facebook page: “Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.” In an interview with Australian news programme A Current Affair, Goldsmith said her aunt’s death was not a shock and that the family has “known...
After Rumors Swirled About Alleged Drama Between Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde And Harry Styles, What’s Really Going On?
Here’s what’s really going on after rumors swirled about there being drama between Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde, and Harry Styles.
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
Jennifer Lawrence Twins With Husband Cooke Maroney In White T-Shirt As They Head For Flight Out Of NYC
Jennifer Lawrence, 31, and her husband Cooke Maroney, 38, were on the move on Sunday, August 7. They were pictured at JFK Airport in New York City, possibly flying somewhere fun to start celebrating Jennifer’s birthday that’s coming up. The actress and the art gallerist wore matching white T-shirts and black face masks as they made their way through the airport. Such a cute couple!
Jennifer Lopez Holds Hands With Emme, 14, After Lunch With Ben Affleck & Seraphina
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got in some quality time with two of their children, Emme Muniz, 14, and Seraphina Affleck, 13, in Paris on July 26. The foursome was photographed leaving lunch together. J.Lo and Emme took the lead as they exited the restaurant, with the duo keeping close and holding hands. Meanwhile, Ben and Seraphina trailed close behind them, walking side by side.
Jennifer Lawrence Makes Overalls Trendy Again While Out With Husband Cooke Maroney In NYC
Jennifer Lawrence, 31, is bringing back overalls! The Don’t Look Up actress wore a white pair of the garment popular in the 1990s during an outing with her husband Cooke Maroney in New York City on Sunday, July 24, as seen in THESE PHOTOS. Jennifer wore her chic overalls over a blue bodysuit that matched her sandals. She also rocked a white bucket hat and a pair of black sunglasses.
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Share a Passionate Kiss on a Bench in Paris During Their Honeymoon
Mr. and Mrs. Affleck are showing off their love all over Paris. Today, Lopez and Affleck were seen showing sweet PDA on a private walk around a garden. The Marry Me star was glowing in a white flowy midi dress, featuring a colorful floral print, short sleeves, and an ample skirt. She carried a red bag and wore natural makeup and a messy bun.
Katie Holmes exudes bohemian vibes on ‘Good Morning America’ appearance
Katie Holmes was photographed in New York wearing a long and cozy-looking dress. While she looked very Bohemian and chic, the dress was a surprising choice considering the city’s aggressive heat. RELATED: Katie Holmes traveled to Connecticut to support Christian Siriano’s new store ...
How Tom Cruise And Katie Holmes' Daughter Suri Is Following In Their Footsteps... Sort Of
Here is how Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ daughter Suri is sorta following in her parent’s footsteps.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘America’s Got Talent’: Heidi Klum Reveals How She’s Changed as a Judge Over the Years
Heidi Klum has enjoyed an incredibly successful career. In addition to her legendary days in modeling, Heidi Klum has appeared in several hit movies and TV shows, including Sex and the City and Desperate Housewives. She’s also earned a number of Emmy nominations over the years for her various hosting jobs.
Jennifer Lopez Married Ben Affleck Wearing This Exact Nail Polish
Watch: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Wedding: ALL the Details!. Jennifer Lopez totally nailed her wedding day glam. The JLO Beauty founder announced the heartwarming news that she married Ben Affleck in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony on July 16, writing in her "On the JLO" newsletter, "We did it!"
Katie Holmes Spotted On Romantic SoHo Stroll With Boyfriend Bobby Wooten III — See Photos!
Manhattan Mondays!Katie Holmes and her boyfriend, Grammy-nominated musician Bobby Wooten III, were recently spotted enjoying a day out, taking a stroll through New York City’s SoHo neighborhood on Monday, August 8. While the Batman Begins alum kept it casual in a light blue button-down T-shirt, long jeans and periwinkle flats, Wooten opted for khakis, pairing the pants with a white T-shirt and white sneakers. The couple completed their respective looks with coordinating brown shoulder bags.Over the past few months, it seems the pair have reportedly taken their romance to the next level. By June, sources confirmed that Holmes had...
You can stay in Sarah Jessica Parker’s Hamptons home for just $20
For one weekend only, a luxurious stay in the Hamptons is within reach for just $19.98. How? Sarah Jessica Parker, our beloved Carrie Bradshaw, is opening her East Hampton home on Booking.com for the weekend of August 26. SJP’s beachy home, which is in the East Hampton Town hamlet Amagansett,...
wonderwall.com
'Selling Sunset' star makes it official with his new and much taller model girlfriend, plus more celeb couples' red carpet debuts
Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at how some of Hollywood's hottest couples made their big red carpet debuts, starting with this pair… That was fast! Just a month after they were spotted smooching in Mykonos, Greece, "Selling Sunset" star and real estate boss Jason Oppenheim and model Marie-lou Nurk made their red carpet debut as a couple at the world premiere of Netflix's "Day Shift" in Los Angeles on Aug. 10, 2022.
Reese Witherspoon, Kelly Clarkson & More: See The Couples Whose Marriages Have Been Plagued By Hollywood Life
Navigating Hollywood and a happy marriage is no easy task. From busy work schedules to the pressures to be picture perfect and temptations around every corner — it's no wonder why so many power couples call it quits. Scroll through the gallery to see the marriages plagued by Hollywood life:Carrie Underwood & Mike FisherCarrie Underwood's busy tour lifestyle has been a difficult adjustment for her family, especially on her marriage to Mike Fisher.“Carrie wanted them [her family] to come along, but Mike wasn’t into it,” a source exclusively told OK! “The kids are getting older, and they need stability. Plus,...
‘Runaway Bride’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Julia Roberts, Richard Gere, Joan Cusack and More
The movie that inspired viewers to ride off into the sunset on horseback with their true love and to eat eggs Benedict. While it may have been years since Runaway Bride debuted in the late 1990s, the rom-com remains as endearing and clever every time fans rewatch it. First released in July 1999, Runaway Bride was a smash hit that reunited […]
