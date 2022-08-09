ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweetwater County, WY

Comments / 0

Related
cowboystatedaily.com

Leaked FBI Memo: Gadsden Flag, Other Symbols Are Signs Of Militia Violent Extremists

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Be warned if you fly the Gadsden, Betsy Ross, Liberty Tree or certain other flags. Maybe you have one in your shop or garage or you might have a Punisher Skull decal on your truck. You could possibly have a Spartan helmet on one of your T-shirts, perhaps a tattoo? These and other symbols are potential signs of domestic terrorism, according to a leaked internal FBI document.
WYOMING STATE
MIX 106

Whacky Laws That Prove Wyoming is Like Idaho’s Crazy Aunt

C'mon, you know it's true. Every family has a crazy aunt! Let's call her "Aunt Shelly." Always the center of attention, Aunt Shelly is a free-spirited woman-child with a colorful reputation at the local watering hole. Her bleach-blonde perm is straight outta 1989, and so is her taste in music, men, and makeup. Even though she lives next door, she's the guest who shows up five hours early or five hours late, empty-handed with a hot but sketchy new boyfriend. Despite her wild ways and your wild disbelief, she's held down the same HR job on a cube farm for the last 18 years. And despite your best advice, Aunt Shelly does what Aunt Shelly wants. It's her world, and we're all just livin' in it. Auntie's motto was YOLO before it was cool, and it was more than likely seasoned with a dash of cocaine.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Rexburg teens still missing, possible sightings in or near Wyoming

REXBURG – Two teens that were reported missing on Tuesday still have not been found. Kayzin Hansen, 14, and Addison Cook, 14, were reported missing around 7 a.m. Kayzin is 5′ 5″ tall, 110 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Addison is 5′ 6″ tall, 135 pounds with blonde hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, green shirt, and jeans.
REXBURG, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sweetwater County, WY
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
State
Wyoming State
Sweetwater County, WY
Crime & Safety
wyo4news.com

Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 9 – August 10, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
oilcity.news

Crews downsizing with Fish Fire 98% contained in Wyoming; no growth reported overnight Tuesday

CASPER, Wyo. — The Fish Fire is 98% contained in northeast Wyoming after it was initially discovered on Sunday, July 31 about seven miles south of Sundance. The fire saw no new growth overnight Tuesday and firefighting crews are being downsized, Fish Fire Information said in a Wednesday morning update. A Type 4 Incident Management Team will take command of the fire from the Wyoming State Type 3 Incident Management Team 3 on Friday.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Cause of Laramie Power Outage Unknown, Was Not Exploding Animal

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Damage to a substation caused a power outage that hit Laramie at 1:36 p.m. Tuesday and left some of the roughly 9,800 affected Rocky Mountain Power customers without electricity until nearly 10:30 p.m. that night. An exact cause for the damage...
LARAMIE, WY
cutoday.info

Two Wyoming Credit Unions Seeking to Merge

CASPER, Wyo. —Two credit unions in the Equality State have announced plans to merge. The $502-million UniWyo Credit Union and the $189-million Reliant Federal Credit Union said they are considering a combination. “Both credit unions are located in Wyoming and have a long history of supporting the communities they...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Bureau#Phishing Scams#Credit Reports#Personal Data#Data Breach#Fraud#Equifax
KEVN

Fire restrictions implemented in Wyoming

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A new fire restriction order for Bearlodge and Hell Canyon Ranger Districts in Wyoming has been signed by the Black Hills National Forest supervisor. The stage one restriction includes National Forest System lands in Weston and Crook counties in Wyoming. According to a release from...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Letter To The Editor: The Facts Chuck Gray Is Forgetting

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As I observe Representative Chuck Gray’s campaign for the Wyoming Secretary of State position, I find it hard to watch him take credit for how he successfully “authored and passed our state’s Voter ID law”. He seems to have forgotten the true facts behind the bill, so I have decided to come forward with the rest of the story.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Firewood Dealers Say High Fuel Costs Have Forced Them To Raise Prices

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Higher prices at the gas pump will lead to higher prices at the wood stove, some firewood sellers said. “Yeah, I did actually have to put (firewood) prices up, because of the cost of gas and everything else,” Guy Johnson of Cheyenne told Cowboy State Daily. “It went up from about $130 per pickup load to about $140, then $150. And that’s about seven tenths of a cord.”
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Law Enforcement Urge Caution With 400,000 Sturgis-Bound Bikers On Road

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming Highway Patrol authorities are urging motorists to use extra caution this week as more than 400,000 bikers will pass through the state heading to Sturgis, South Dakota for the largest motorcycle rally in the world. Wrecks between animals and vehicles...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Lawsuit Could Halt Wolf Hunts In Wyoming, Montana, Idaho

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alleged bad wolf management by Montana and Idaho could shut down wolf hunts in those states and Wyoming, if a complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court by environmental and animal welfare groups succeeds. “Wolves in the northern Rocky Mountains are...
MONTANA STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Record Temperatures Possible Today In SE Wyoming, Neb. Panhandle

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is predicting record to near-record temperatures today across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle, according to a post on the agency's website. The weather service posted the following this morning (August 11):. August 11th Morning Update: Another hot day today with a...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Wyoming Motorcyclist Dead After Collision With Car

A 24-year-old Wyoming man is dead after being injured in a motorcycle crash near Cody, the highway patrol says. The crash happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the intersection of Wyoming 120 and U.S. 14-16-20 (Greybull Highway). The patrol says Dominic Gibson was riding east in...
CODY, WY
KOWB AM 1290

KOWB AM 1290

Laramie, WY
975
Followers
4K+
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

KOWB-AM , has the best news and sports coverage for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy