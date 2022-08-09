Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
US Space Force Sends Robot Dogs To Patrol Ports And Space StationsAbdul GhaniCape Canaveral, FL
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Police: Search For Violent, Armed Florida Man After Shots Fired During Road RageCops And CrimeEdgewater, FL
Celebrate National Moon Day at Kennedy Space Center in Merritt Island, FLEllen ContrerasMerritt Island, FL
Related
WESH
VIDEO: Florida mom's Kia stolen from driveway as she gets ready to take kids to school
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A Daytona Beach man is in the Brevard County Jail on charges of stealing a woman's car. Titusville Police say 43-year-old Santiago Pena took off in the woman's Kia Soul as she was getting ready to take her kids to school. It happened around 7:30 a.m....
VIDEO: Woman robbed at gunpoint while holding baby, Florida deputies say
Orange County deputies said a woman was robbed Tuesday while holding her infant and her young child by her side.
6-year-old Florida boy found unconscious with head in toilet dies: report
Deputies arrived at the motel and found the boy and five other children with signs of abuse. They said the child had badly swollen eyes. He was unconscious and had no pulse.
Reward increases to $10K for tips that solve murder of 19-year-old Orange County woman
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Crimeline have increased the reward for information in the murder of Raniyah A’Shanti Gandy. Gandy, 19, was killed on June 1 near Pine Hills, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said the shooting happened shortly...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
click orlando
Crimeline doubles reward to $10K for info in death of woman found shot in car in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla – Deputies said they are still looking for the person who shot and killed a 19-year-old woman in Orange County on June 1. Crimeline said they are doubling the reward from $5,000 to up to $10,000 for anyone who knows the whereabouts of the shooter. [TRENDING: Study:...
click orlando
Man arrested when Flagler deputies responding to ‘aggressive’ door-to-door sales tactics uncover Texas warrant
PALM COAST, Fla. – A California man wanted for failing to appear in Texas court was booked in Flagler County on Tuesday after deputies responding to a call regarding his “aggressive” door-to-door sales tactics in Palm Coast discovered an out-of-state warrant in his name, officials said. Deputies...
‘My kids are fatherless now’: Widow of man shot to death on 408 speaks out
ORLANDO, Fla. — This weekend marks one month since Tremain Hepburn, a husband and father of five, was shot on a busy road near Bumby Avenue in the middle of the day, and police still haven’t given many updates. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The...
VIDEO: Father kicked off flight at Florida airport for toddler sitting on lap during take-off
A father said he and his 2-year-old daughter were kicked off a Frontier flight at the Orlando International Airport Sunday for having his daughter sit on his lap during take-off.
RELATED PEOPLE
WESH
Central Florida officers escort daughter of fallen policeman to first day of kindergarten
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — An emotional start to the new school year in Lake Nona. Kissimmee Police were joined by Orlando Police and the Orange County Sheriff's Office in honoring fallen officer Matthew Baxter. They walked his youngest daughter to her first day of kindergarten. Baxter died when he was...
click orlando
Gunshot fired from car injures 1 in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A person was hospitalized Wednesday after being hurt in a shooting earlier that morning in a Daytona Beach residential area, police said. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, the shooting, which “appears to have involved one car shooting at another,” occurred at around 5:45 a.m. near the intersection of Derbyshire Road and 5th Street.
fox35orlando.com
Shootout breaks out at Daytona Beach intersection, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Police are working to learn what led to a shooting at a Daytona Beach intersection that left one person hurt early Wednesday. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, shortly before 6 a.m., people riding in two separate cars at Derbyshire Road and 5th Street reportedly began shooting at one another.
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Brevard Sheriff Ivey Jails ‘Most Despicable Excuse for a Human Being I’ve Ever Seen’
WATCH: Brevard County Sheriff Wayne personally walked animal cruelty and abuse suspect Erica Black, 32, into the Brevard County jail in Sharpes and highlighted one of the most egregious cases he has seen during his long career. BREVARD COUNTY • SHARPES, FLORIDA – Brevard County Sheriff Wayne personally walked another...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox35orlando.com
Florida cold case solved: Suspect's family comes forward to help solve 30-year-old murder
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The family members of Robert Cates, a man accused of killing his friend in Orlando in 1992, came forward to law enforcement to help solve the Orange County cold case, investigators announced during a news conference held Wednesday – exactly 30 years to the date of the crime.
leesburg-news.com
Lake County detective tracks down teen allegedly involved in January shootout
A Lake County sheriff’s office detective has tracked down a Leesburg teen who allegedly started a gunfight earlier this year. Dylan Scott Eckerdt, 19, was arrested Monday evening on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Eckerdt had been driven on Jan. 21 to the 34500 block...
8 people injured in crash involving deer in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Several people were hurt Thursday morning following a crash along State Road 46, the Seminole County Fire Department said. SCFD indicated on social media that a deer crossing the road contributed to the crash. Troopers first reported the crash around 7:15 a.m. near North Hart...
Click10.com
Florida sheriff says his school resource deputies will be heavily armed
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – With schools starting across Florida in the next few weeks, one Florida sheriff is taking no chances with school security. In the wake of the massacre in Uvalde, Texas and other school shootings, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey is making sure his school resource deputies will be heavily armed this school year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
askflagler.com
Man Arrested at Daytona Hotel for Fatal Stabbing
DAYTONA BEACH – 38 year-old Durian Atwaters was arrested by the Daytona Beach Police Department on Tuesday and charged with 2nd degree murder for the killing of 34 year-old Rickey Shelhorse. The DBPD received 911 calls early Tuesday morning from passers-by who saw Shelhorse’s body lying on the ground...
wmfe.org
Another battle over bathrooms brews in Brevard
Republican Rep. Randy Fine is calling on the Florida commissioner of education to investigate an alleged student on student sexual assault at a Brevard County middle school. The only problem? The district says the incident never happened. The Republican representative claims that a transgender girl sexually assaulted another girl in...
3 dead after shooting at Narcotics Anonymous meeting in Florida
Three people died in a shooting at a Narcotics Anonymous meeting in Florida, police said.
VIDEO: Sharks Stalk Family In Florida While Swimming
I know, it's another shark story. It doesn't make it any less scary. Plus, I'm going to Florida this weekend. In this case it happened in Daytona Beach, Florida. Drones are good for business, and a drone captured this video below. *Video from @danjarussphotography via Storyful. I know some folks...
Comments / 0