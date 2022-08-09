ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Goonie
2d ago

And rightfully so! Just because someone choosing disgusting sinful acts, shouldn’t be pushed on people who don’t believe! Remember it’s Adam and Eve not Adam and Steve !

Think about it!
2d ago

That’s prejudice! There is no heterosexual month or celibacy month so why are they promoting homosexuality? Maybe the heterosexuals Should file a class action lawsuit against Louisiana DHH for discrimination!

benicisa savoy
2d ago

I want a HETEROSEXUAL month..Celibate too! why not celebrate both.Look guys and ladies..Just saying let's come together with perversion..The RAINBOW has nothing to do with pride..This was God's promise to the world he wld never destroy the earth with water..Not love is ❤️

Related
Toby Hazlewood

Governor DeSantis Suggests That Doctors “Need To Get Sued” for Providing Gender-Affirming Care to Florida’s Kids

Gov. Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. At a press conference on August 3 announcing Florida's new initiative to support fentanyl addicts and their families, Governor Ron DeSantis also chose to discuss the topic of "gender-affirming care" (in air quotes), provided to transgender kids by Floridian doctors.
FLORIDA STATE
Elle

Stacey Abrams Changed Her Mind About Abortion—and She Thinks Others Can Too

In the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision to eliminate the constitutional right to abortion, Stacey Abrams is not mincing words. “We’re not quite in dystopia,” she tells ELLE.com. “But we can see it forming.” In Georgia specifically, where Abrams is currently running for governor, a six-week abortion ban is expected to soon take effect, outlawing most abortions before many people know they’re pregnant. “It makes it dangerous to live in Georgia, because we are criminalizing the provision of medical care in a state that already faces an extreme doctor shortage,” Abrams says. (Georgia also has the second highest maternal mortality rate in the nation.)
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

Heavily armed pastor presses Beto O'Rourke on abortion and "great men" who are "the product of rape"

Texas Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O'Rourke Attends Rally For Reproductive Freedom On June 26, 2022 In Austin, Texas (Sergio Flores/Getty Images) A Texas man who identified himself as a preacher, armed with a semiautomatic assault rifle and pistol, confronted gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke during a Saturday campaign event and demanded that the Democrat answer whether he "believed in a woman's right to choose," claiming that there are "great" men who are the "product of rape."
americanmilitarynews.com

Judge blocks Biden rules for transgender access to bathrooms, sports

A judge in Tennessee temporarily blocked the Biden administration’s rules ensuring transgender people at schools and workplaces have access to bathrooms, locker rooms and sports teams. Mandates issued last year following an executive order by President Joe Biden clash with state laws restricting such access for transgender students and...
TENNESSEE STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Largest Hate Groups in America

American hate groups have become more emboldened in recent years, with many attributing this rise to former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, along with far-right networks like Fox News and OAN and social media.  The Southern Poverty Law Center reported that the number of white nationalist hate groups increased 55% throughout the Trump […]
SOCIETY
CNBC

These 10 states are America's worst places to live in 2022

In this era of severe worker shortages and unprecedented mobility, employees are demanding great quality of life in the state where they work. Half of business executives surveyed agree it is important to do business in states with inclusive laws. CNBC’s annual America’s Top State for Business study considers multiple...
INDIANA STATE
NBC News

Teens in a Louisiana juvenile facility are being sent to Angola prison. Experts say it’s not only cruel, it could violate the law.

Following a slew of alarming headlines about violence, mismanagement and frequent escapes from Louisiana’s juvenile lockups, the state’s governor offered a new solution this week: temporarily moving teens to the notorious Angola prison for adults. The decision tramples modern principles of juvenile justice and could lead to violations...
LOUISIANA STATE
Vibe

50 Cent Reacts To Proposed Abortion Bill Requiring Men To Pay For Unborn Children

A new bill requiring the fathers of unborn children to pay child support from the moment of conception has a large segment of the nation up in arms. Various public figures have weighed in on the legislation proposed by America’s Republican Party. One entertainer who has appeared to take issue with the bill, dubbed the Unborn Child Support Act, is 50 Cent.
ELECTIONS
GOBankingRates

SNAP Updates To Know for Summer 2022

The federal government's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program has garnered a lot of headlines this summer, from the rollout of the Summer P-EBT program that aims to feed underprivileged kids to...
americanmilitarynews.com

Air Force not allowed to ban people from official social media pages, DOJ says

The Justice Department agreed last week that the U.S. Air Force can no longer remove posts or ban users from commenting on official social media accounts based on their opinions. The decision comes after a retired officer posted comments critical of the Air Force on Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne Bass’ official Facebook page. The comments were deleted and the officer was banned from commenting again, so he sued the branch for alleged First Amendment violations.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

