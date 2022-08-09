Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Popular supermarket chain announces grand opening date for new Florida location this monthKristen WaltersCape Coral, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceJoshua ShefferBonita Springs, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace - 2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMattia Giaccio
Related
thatssotampa.com
Three of the 15 most beautiful restaurants in America are in Florida
We believe the most beautiful restaurants in America are right here in Tampa; however we will concede that the Sunshine State is populated with stunning restaurants that all deserve their moment(s) in the proverbial sun. Trips to Discover recently published its roundup of the 15 most beautiful restaurants in America and THREE Florida restaurants made the cut. None are in Tampa, but each are worth the 3-8 hour drive.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
This Florida City has been Called the Safest City in the Nation, and it is Part of the Blue Zone Project
Many people consider safety a factor when choosing a location to call home. And having plenty of green spaces and the ability to participate in healthy, outdoor activities may also be a plus. There's a city in Florida that may just check both those boxes.
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing Downturn
It's no secret that the Florida housing market has had sharp price increases. Although as a whole Florida saw growth of about 24% year-over-year as of May 2022, some areas such much sharper increases. In fact, some areas saw so much growth that some experts called them "overvalued." According to data from Florida Atlantic University, Ft. Myers, Tampa, North Port, and Sarasota are some examples of these markets.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
globalmunchkins.com
15 of the Best Things To Do In Naples Florida
Just like other Florida beach cities, like Ft. Lauderdale,when visiting Naples Florida, the possibilities are endless due to all the fun kid-friendly activities. There are various interactive museums, water fun, parks, and more. Naples is one of the Sunshine State’s desirable vacation destinations. For those trying to find an...
busytourist.com
26 Best & Fun Things To Do In Cape Coral (Florida)
Cape Coral is a beautiful city, the biggest metropolis between Miami and Tampa. Founded about six decades ago, this planned city’s fast growth has made it quite an interesting vacation location. It is often nicknamed Waterfront Waterland, primarily due to its 400 or so miles of gorgeous canals. This...
Homeowner's insurance canceled 2 months after buying Lehigh Acres home
Company downgrades and cancellations of homeowner's insurance are having a major impact on Floridians. An FGCU professor says one solution is to bring in more companies to help homeowners.
WINKNEWS.com
Coast Guard finds missing Naples doctor’s boat empty off Sanibel coast
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Coast Guard are searching for a missing Naples doctor. His boat has been found, but with no sign of him. The sheriff’s office says Chaundre Cross, 49, was last seen leaving the Naples Bay Marina around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday on his boat, ‘Vitamin Sea.’ Deputies say his family became concerned when he didn’t return home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
gulfshorebusiness.com
Mercato shifts to new Atlanta-based management team
Mercato, the well-known North Naples mall located off U.S. 41, welcomes a new management team this month. The 140,000-square-foot space of more than 60 retail, dining and entertainment venues that attracts more than 4 million annual visitors now will be managed by North American Properties. Prior to Aug. 1, Madison...
Certified Meteorologist explains uptick in lightning hitting homes in SWFL
Several families in Southwest Florida were dealing with devastating damage after four homes were hit by lightning during the recent weeks.
srqmagazine.com
New Pass Grill: Mother Nature's Gift to Sarasota
When The Great Gale of 1848 smashed into Florida’s west coast in September of that year, it impacted the coastline from Englewood to Tampa profoundly. Among Mother Nature’s local modifications following the storm was a new pass that divided what was then known as Pine Island, creating Lido and Longboat keys. Sarasota pioneer William Whitaker was likely too busy searching for his lost fishing nets, which he stored on the sandy beach, to come up with a better name for what is known to this day as…New Pass.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Former Billy Fuccillo Kia dealerships selling again in Cape Coral, Port Charlotte
What for almost a decade had been Billy Fuccillo and Kia’s best-selling dealership in the world, off Pine Island Road in Cape Coral, is being sold for the second time in two years. The late Billy Fuccillo’s company sold his dealerships in Cape Coral and Port Charlotte for a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida Weekly
OUR THREE FOR 3
Miromar Outlets, 10801 Corkscrew Road, Suite 520, Estero; 239-495-3528 or www.naplesflatbread.com. The Neapolitan-style pizza is alive and well at Naples flatbread, with its thin crispy crust and bubbly brown cheese forged in the fire of a wood oven. If you’re looking for comfort food, you’ve come to the right place — Italian chili, with cannellini beans, mini-meatballs, sausage, prosciutto, onion and peppers. Burgers that pay homage to cities ranging from Key West to Tulsa. And, yes, there’s a substantial list of pizzas.
Several Sarasota beaches under ‘no swim’ advisory
Several Sarasota County beaches are under a "no swim" advisory after water quality testing found the amount of enterococcus bacteria was outside acceptable limits, officials said.
naplesillustrated.com
Caloosa Sound Amphitheater to Host Concert Series
The new riverfront Caloosa Sound Amphitheater in downtown Fort Myers will stage Rockin’ on the River, a free concert series kicking off on September 13, with a performance by classic alternative rockers The FIXX. The free concert series will run from September through December and includes performances by three fan favorites: Pablo Cruise on October 30; Lorrie Morgan on November 21; and Big Bad Voodoo Daddy on December 15. Doors open at 6 p.m. and all shows begin at 7 p.m.
gulfshorebusiness.com
SWFL cities among top 10 in Q2 single-family home price gains
Despite escalating mortgage rates and slumping home sales nationally in the second quarter of 2022, Fort Myers, Naples and Punta Gorda rank among the top 10 metro areas with the largest year-over-year price gains, according to the National Association of Realtors’ rs’ latest quarterly report. Checking in behind the top-ranked Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, Arkansas market and Lakeland-Winter Haven, the Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island area saw a 28.9% increase compared to the second quarter of 2021 while No. 7 Cape Coral-Fort Myers saw a 27.8% jump and No. 9 Punta Gorda increased 27.4%. With median home price of $850,000, the Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island area was ranked the seventh most expensive market in the U.S.
Woman lights gasoline-soaked shirt on fire, throws it at Florida home
A woman's been arrested after she allegedly lit a gasoline-soaked t-shirt on fire and threw it a Southwest Florida home.
gulfshorebusiness.com
California Closets building facility at Alico Trade Center
Seagate Development Group is developing and building a 40,000-square-foot warehouse and office space for California Closet at Alico Trade Center, just north of Alico Road at Interstate 75, in Fort Myers. Construction on the facility will begin in early 2023 and will take around seven months to complete. It will accommodate a nearly 36,000-square-foot warehouse/production area as well as a reception area, staff training and collaboration area, ample storage space, private offices, break room and an IT space.
Florida Weekly
THE DISH: Highlights from local menus
The Dish: The Angry Uncle square pie, $24; and the Blanco New York style, $18. The Place: Uncle Rico’s Pizza, 2960 Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers; dine in or take away, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Sunday, closed Monday; 239-362-0083; www.unclericospizza239.com. The Details: We’d been...
Fly to New York for as low as $69 if you book by Aug. 16
SARASOTA, Fla. — Looking to vacation up north this fall or winter? You can score a $69 flight to New York, but you'll have to book your ticket by next week. Breeze Airways will offer nonstop service from Sarasota-Bradenton to New York/Westchester starting Nov. 5 with fares as low as $69 for a one-way ticket.
Comments / 0