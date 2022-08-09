Read full article on original website
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
Deep Water Under The Colorado Plateau Reveals a Hidden Surprise
Earth's deepest sources of water may not be as old as we once assumed. Based on samples taken from deep below the Colorado Plateau, the briny remnants of ancient seas that make up the base of many groundwater systems might not be so perfectly isolated from the world above. When researchers attempted to date the region's Paradox Basin, between Colorado and Utah, they found 'young' water had been flushed down as deep as three kilometers (1.9 miles). The fresh influx would have been delivered by rainfall, snow melt or natural aquifers as recently as between 400,000 and 1.1 million years ago. While that might seem downright...
dailyphew.com
A Woolly Ram Was Discovered In A Forest, Barely Able To Move
Ram named Baarack was just saved by Australia’s Edgar’s Mission Animal Sanctuary. He was so fuzzy that he could hardly move while being covered in all that wool, which made it seem like he had been lost in the jungle for a very long time. Shearing sheep on...
EXCLUSIVE: Police dive teams are working on theory that California teen Kiely Rodni, 16, may have accidentally driven into a 760-acre reservoir near campsite where she was last seen
Police searching for missing California teen Kiely Rodni have said they have no evidence to suggest she was abducted and are focusing on a search and rescue investigation instead. More than 100 cops were combing the area near the campground where she was last seen, with police boats and divers...
allthatsinteresting.com
German Researchers Just Discovered An Ancient Giant-Headed Amphibian That Used Its Sticky Tongue To Catch Prey
Chemnitzion richteri was discovered at the site of an ancient petrified forest and is believed to have roamed the Earth 291 million years ago. Given how old the Earth is and how recent the field of science is comparatively, much remains unknown about the planet’s zoological history. Modern researchers regularly find fossils that provide evidence to support the existence of previously-undiscovered creatures, and now German scientists have identified the remains of a unique, extinct amphibian species.
"Burgundy Blood Phenomenon" may have caused the Nile River to turn blood-red in the biblical plagues of Egypt
Burgundy Blood Algae (scientific name Planktothrix rubescens) is a type of filamentous cyanobacteria. It amasses in algal blooms in water ecosystems. There are various species of Planktothrix but it is the "Burgundy Blood Algae" or P. rubescens that causes reddish pigmentation.
Rare Photos Show White Calf of Critically Endangered Southern Right Whale
The calf in the photographs is known as a "brindle" and only four percent of whales are born this way.
Scientists Analyzed Penguin DNA And Found Something Quite Remarkable
Penguins are no strangers to climate change. Their life history has been shaped by rising and falling temperatures, and their bodies are highly specialized for some of Earth's most extreme conditions. And yet, scientists are concerned the evolutionary path of the penguin may be grinding to a halt, thanks to...
I’m a gardening expert – six plants you need to add to your garden to keep mosquitos away
SUMMER nights in the garden are often ruined by pesky mosquitos trying to nibble at your skin. It can totally ruin an evening relaxing in the garden, but thankfully gardening experts have revealed the six plants to keep them out of the garden. Mosquitos are put off by certain scents,...
Rare and bizarre tentacle-trailing sea creature caught on video, expedition scientist’s 'mind is blown'
New footage showing a giant, peculiar-looking tentacled sea creature floating languidly in the depths of the Pacific Ocean has left researchers questioning if what they’re seeing is a new species. A team of scientists spotted the strange animal while on board the E/V Nautilus, a research vessel used by...
Researchers discover mountains made up of sugar inside the ocean bodies
Scientists have recently uncovered large sugar reserves below large water bodies – something never seen before. Large meadows of seagrasses have been discovered far below the surface of land that holds bulky amounts of sugar: something that may seem harmless but may have an enormous impact on global warming, climate change, and carbon storage.
marthastewart.com
Want to Attract Special Birds and Bees to Your Garden? Add Rare Plants to Your Backyard, a New Study Says
If you love the sight of birds and the thrum of bees in your garden, you're not alone. These pollinators are not only beautiful to behold, but they also boost the health of your plants and flowers during their daily visits. Luckily, there's a way to welcome particularly special species...
Rare jellyfish with pulsing body captured on video for the first time in history
The Chirodectes maculatus jellyfish is elusive. So far, there have only been two documented sightings of this particular jellyfish. Now, a group of divers from Scuba Kavieng have managed to capture this rare jellyfish on video. Many believe this video could be the first documented video recording of the Chirodectes maculatus.
These photos are shedding new light on how fireflies interact with the world
In the summer, from dusk until the moon rises, photographer Pete Mauney finds his photos' subjects along quiet stretches of highway, in hidden pockets of woods and under power lines.
Phys.org
Ice-age footprints shed light on North America's early humans
Footprints laid down by Ice-Age hunter-gatherers and recently discovered in a US desert are shedding new light on North America's earliest human inhabitants. Dozens of fossilized prints found in dried-up riverbeds in the western state of Utah reveal more details about how the continent's original occupants lived more than 12,000 years ago—just as the frozen planet was starting to thaw.
Scientists Discover 'Silent' Stingrays Actually Make Weird Clicking Noises
Stingrays are no longer the silent residents of the sea scientists once thought them to be. Caught on camera, two different stingray species have been discovered making weird clicking sounds in a lucky discovery that has delighted marine ecologists – but also left them stumped. "That we only just realized that these commonly encountered stingrays are making sounds demonstrates, once again, how little we know about the oceans," says marine ecologist Lachlan Fetterplace of the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences, who led the study. Nearly 990 species of bony fish are known to make sounds. But elasmobranchs – a group of...
BBC
Rare tiny creatures uncovered in Highland caves
Researchers believe they have found a rare species of a tiny subterranean creature in the Highlands. They measure about one millimetre in size and live in pools inside caves. The animals found in Smoo Cave and Allt nan Uamh Stream Cave could be the first recorded in Scotland. Rare microscopic...
studyfinds.org
Insects use ‘sophisticated’ navigation systems for long-distance migration
MUNICH, Germany — A groundbreaking study that tracked insects for roughly 50 miles has discovered that these creatures use “sophisticated” navigation systems for long-distance migration. Tiny trackers show that nocturnally migrating hawkmoths continually adjust their flight headings in response to winds and the landscape to keep their...
DIY Photography
Watch the first-ever video of this gorgeous rare jellyfish
Chirodectes maculatus is a jellyfish species that’s seen super-rarely. And I really mean super-rarely: it has only been documented twice so far. So, when this incredible creature was captured on camera, it was quite exciting. A diver managed to film it off the coast of Papua New Guinea, and the video is as spectacular as the jellyfish itself.
