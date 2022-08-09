ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Comments / 0

Related
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
ScienceAlert

Deep Water Under The Colorado Plateau Reveals a Hidden Surprise

Earth's deepest sources of water may not be as old as we once assumed. Based on samples taken from deep below the Colorado Plateau, the briny remnants of ancient seas that make up the base of many groundwater systems might not be so perfectly isolated from the world above. When researchers attempted to date the region's Paradox Basin, between Colorado and Utah, they found 'young' water had been flushed down as deep as three kilometers (1.9 miles). The fresh influx would have been delivered by rainfall, snow melt or natural aquifers as recently as between 400,000 and 1.1 million years ago. While that might seem downright...
SCIENCE
dailyphew.com

A Woolly Ram Was Discovered In A Forest, Barely Able To Move

Ram named Baarack was just saved by Australia’s Edgar’s Mission Animal Sanctuary. He was so fuzzy that he could hardly move while being covered in all that wool, which made it seem like he had been lost in the jungle for a very long time. Shearing sheep on...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Water#Water Bodies#Oceans#Birds#Aerial Photography#Tips
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Police dive teams are working on theory that California teen Kiely Rodni, 16, may have accidentally driven into a 760-acre reservoir near campsite where she was last seen

Police searching for missing California teen Kiely Rodni have said they have no evidence to suggest she was abducted and are focusing on a search and rescue investigation instead. More than 100 cops were combing the area near the campground where she was last seen, with police boats and divers...
TRUCKEE, CA
allthatsinteresting.com

German Researchers Just Discovered An Ancient Giant-Headed Amphibian That Used Its Sticky Tongue To Catch Prey

Chemnitzion richteri was discovered at the site of an ancient petrified forest and is believed to have roamed the Earth 291 million years ago. Given how old the Earth is and how recent the field of science is comparatively, much remains unknown about the planet’s zoological history. Modern researchers regularly find fossils that provide evidence to support the existence of previously-undiscovered creatures, and now German scientists have identified the remains of a unique, extinct amphibian species.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Fareeha Arshad

Researchers discover mountains made up of sugar inside the ocean bodies

Scientists have recently uncovered large sugar reserves below large water bodies – something never seen before. Large meadows of seagrasses have been discovered far below the surface of land that holds bulky amounts of sugar: something that may seem harmless but may have an enormous impact on global warming, climate change, and carbon storage.
Phys.org

Ice-age footprints shed light on North America's early humans

Footprints laid down by Ice-Age hunter-gatherers and recently discovered in a US desert are shedding new light on North America's earliest human inhabitants. Dozens of fossilized prints found in dried-up riverbeds in the western state of Utah reveal more details about how the continent's original occupants lived more than 12,000 years ago—just as the frozen planet was starting to thaw.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Scientists Discover 'Silent' Stingrays Actually Make Weird Clicking Noises

Stingrays are no longer the silent residents of the sea scientists once thought them to be. Caught on camera, two different stingray species have been discovered making weird clicking sounds in a lucky discovery that has delighted marine ecologists – but also left them stumped.   "That we only just realized that these commonly encountered stingrays are making sounds demonstrates, once again, how little we know about the oceans," says marine ecologist Lachlan Fetterplace of the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences, who led the study. Nearly 990 species of bony fish are known to make sounds. But elasmobranchs – a group of...
WILDLIFE
BBC

Rare tiny creatures uncovered in Highland caves

Researchers believe they have found a rare species of a tiny subterranean creature in the Highlands. They measure about one millimetre in size and live in pools inside caves. The animals found in Smoo Cave and Allt nan Uamh Stream Cave could be the first recorded in Scotland. Rare microscopic...
WILDLIFE
studyfinds.org

Insects use ‘sophisticated’ navigation systems for long-distance migration

MUNICH, Germany — A groundbreaking study that tracked insects for roughly 50 miles has discovered that these creatures use “sophisticated” navigation systems for long-distance migration. Tiny trackers show that nocturnally migrating hawkmoths continually adjust their flight headings in response to winds and the landscape to keep their...
ANIMALS
DIY Photography

Watch the first-ever video of this gorgeous rare jellyfish

Chirodectes maculatus is a jellyfish species that’s seen super-rarely. And I really mean super-rarely: it has only been documented twice so far. So, when this incredible creature was captured on camera, it was quite exciting. A diver managed to film it off the coast of Papua New Guinea, and the video is as spectacular as the jellyfish itself.
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy