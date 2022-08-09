ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine

Rebecca Balding Dead at 66; TV Roles Included Soap and OG Charmed

Actress Rebecca Balding, whose TV credits included stints on the classic ’70s sitcom Soap and the original iteration of Charmed, died July 18 following a battle with ovarian cancer, Deadline reports. She was 66. On Soap, Balding recurred as Carol David, an attorney and the mother of Jodie’s (Billy...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Chris Rock’s ‘Everybody Still Hates Chris’ Animated Series Heading To The Small Screen

Click here to read the full article. Besides the drama surrounding him and the Oscars fiasco, Chris Rock has something positive to look forward to. According to Variety, an animated reboot of the comedian’s hit show, Everybody Hates Chris, has been greenlit by MTV Entertainment Studios to run on Paramount+ and Comedy Central. Retitled Everybody Still Hates Chris, the new series will display narrated stories by Rock inspired by his experiences growing up in a working-class family in BedStuy, Brooklyn in the late 1980s. Rock, alongside showrunner Sanjay Shah, Ali LeRoi, Michael Rotenberg, and Dave Becky, will executively produce the series as he did...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams responds to demand for Jackson/April spinoff

Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams has responded to fans' demands for a spin-off show centred on his character Jackson Avery and Sarah Drew's April Kepner. Fans of the medical drama have been calling for a 'Japril' spin-off ever since the couple left the Seattle-set show in season 17 when Jackson secured a job in Boston, though they remained separated.
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)

Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

See How Many ER Stars Came to Hang Out with Mariska Hargitay on ‘Law & Order: SVU’

If you’re an avid fan of Law & Order: SVU, you’ve probably noticed how so many actors from the 1990s classic ER end up hanging out with Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson. It makes all kinds of sense. Hargitay’s first significant career break came in season four of ER. That’s when she played Cynthia Hooper, the desk clerk of County General’s ER department. She fell in love with Dr. Mark Greene. But Greene thought their relationship was more casual until Cynthia followed him to California. He’d gone to San Diego to be with his sick mother. Hargitay’s character broke up with him when they got back to Chicago.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Niecy Nash Strikes First-Look TV Deal With eOne

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Niecy Nash, star of ABC’s upcoming series The Rookie: Feds, is cementing her relationship with the company behind the spinoff. Nash has struck a first-look deal with eOne, which produces the series, set to launch this fall. It reunites the actor with Michael Lombardo, President, Global Television, eOne, who ran HBO during Nash’s three season run as one of the stars of dark comedy Getting On, for which she scored two Emmy nominations. Under the multi-year deal, Nash will develop and exec produce scripted and unscripted television content for broadcast, cable, and streaming. Nash stars as...
NFL
Deadline

Tatiana Maslany Returns To AMC As Star & EP Of ‘Invitation To A Bonfire’

Click here to read the full article. Tatiana Maslany (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Orphan Black) will star and executive produce the upcoming series Invitation to a Bonfire based on the novel by Adrienne Celt of the same name. The series marks Maslany’s return to AMC Networks, where she starred in the hit series Orphan Black, which earned her the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Emmy in 2016. The actress will portray the character of Vera Orlov, who is more than Leo’s wife; she is his editor—and his everything. Vera is inspired by Vera Nabokov. Created by Rachel Caris Love, Invitation to a...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

AMC Announces The Walking Dead Series Finale Live Event

AMC Networks will end The Walking Dead this fall with a final eight episodes and a live fan event celebrating the series finale. The hit zombie drama, which premiered in 2010 and will conclude after 177 episodes across eleven seasons, returns October 2 and airs its Greg Nicotero-directed final episode on November 20. During the cable channel's virtual Television Critics Association presentation on Wednesday, Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, said it would send off "the most successful series in the history of cable television" with an "epic live event" on the night of the Walking Dead series finale.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Comedy Series – Could ‘Abbott Elementary’ Go the Distance?

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and...
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

Anne Heche Through the Years

Anne Heche's successful acting career began in the 1990s, with numerous film, fame and television roles over the years. Take a look back at the Emmy-winning actress' most memorable moments.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Actor Lands New Role in ‘The Walking Dead’ Spinoff

Fans of the hit AMC post-apocalyptic drama series, The Walking Dead have long been anticipating the Negan and Maggie-led TV spin-off series Isle Of The Dead. Now, we are one step closer to the premiere of the series. This comes after the newest casting information is announced. This announcement is further exciting as it is bringing with it some familiar faces. Including one face we know well from the CBS crime-drama series, NCIS: Hawai’i.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Bosch: Legacy’: Max Martini Joins Season 2 In Major Recurring Role

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Max Martini is set for a heavily recurring role opposite Titus Welliver on the upcoming second season of Bosch: Legacy, the spinoff of the long-running Amazon series, on Freevee. Legacy follows Welliver as retired homicide detective turned private investigator Harry Bosch, as he embarks on the next chapter of his career. Attorney Honey “Money” Chandler (Mimi Rogers) struggles to maintain her faith in the justice system after surviving an attempted murder, and Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz) discovers the possibilities and challenges of being a rookie patrol cop on the streets of Los Angeles. Martini...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Marlon Wayans Comedy ‘Book Of Marlon’ Moves From HBO Max To Starz For Development

Click here to read the full article. Marlon Wayans’ new comedy inspired by his life and career is on the move. Starz has taken in for development Book of Marlon, with Wayans set to star, co-write and executive produce. The project, which was previously in development at HBO Max, hails from Sherman’s Showcase and South Side creators Diallo Riddle and Bashir Salahuddin, Wayans’ longtime producing partner Rick Alvarez (Marlon), Michael Rotenberg and Warner Bros. TV. Book of Marlon was originally set up at HBO Max in 2020. There was chatter that the project at some point had been unofficially greenlighted to...
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

Jon Hamm Joins ‘The Morning Show’ Season 3

“The Morning Show” will have a new face around the set in Season 3: Jon Hamm is joining the Apple TV+ series in a key role. The Emmy-winning “Mad Men” alum will play Paul Marks, described as a corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA, pulling Cory (Billy Crudup), Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) into his powerful orbit.
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

‘Dangerous Liaisons’: Starz Unveils Steamy First Look (VIDEO)

Starz has set a premiere date for its highly anticipated series adaptation of the 18th-century novel Dangerous Liaisons. The drama is poised to premiere on Sunday, November 6 and in anticipation of the show’s arrival, Starz unveiled some first looks at the beautifully reimagined tale which centers around the epic story of Merteuil and Valmont. Unveiled during the network’s TCA presentation, the first look teaser and photos preview Merteuil and Valmont’s beginning as young lovers in the slums of Paris and follow as they rose to the heights of French aristocracy through various schemes.
TV SERIES

