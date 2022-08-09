Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom Handy
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Related
Rebecca Balding Dead at 66; TV Roles Included Soap and OG Charmed
Actress Rebecca Balding, whose TV credits included stints on the classic ’70s sitcom Soap and the original iteration of Charmed, died July 18 following a battle with ovarian cancer, Deadline reports. She was 66. On Soap, Balding recurred as Carol David, an attorney and the mother of Jodie’s (Billy...
Chris Rock’s ‘Everybody Still Hates Chris’ Animated Series Heading To The Small Screen
Click here to read the full article. Besides the drama surrounding him and the Oscars fiasco, Chris Rock has something positive to look forward to. According to Variety, an animated reboot of the comedian’s hit show, Everybody Hates Chris, has been greenlit by MTV Entertainment Studios to run on Paramount+ and Comedy Central. Retitled Everybody Still Hates Chris, the new series will display narrated stories by Rock inspired by his experiences growing up in a working-class family in BedStuy, Brooklyn in the late 1980s. Rock, alongside showrunner Sanjay Shah, Ali LeRoi, Michael Rotenberg, and Dave Becky, will executively produce the series as he did...
digitalspy.com
Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams responds to demand for Jackson/April spinoff
Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams has responded to fans' demands for a spin-off show centred on his character Jackson Avery and Sarah Drew's April Kepner. Fans of the medical drama have been calling for a 'Japril' spin-off ever since the couple left the Seattle-set show in season 17 when Jackson secured a job in Boston, though they remained separated.
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Law & Order: SVU’s Mariska Hargitay & Chris Meloni Are Officially ‘Back’ in New Behind-Scenes Pic
After months of waiting, many of our favorite TV dramas have returned to set to begin filming for a new season and that includes Law & Order stars Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni. Taking to Instagram with a new post, Hargitay officially informed fans that she and Meloni are back. Check it out.
See How Many ER Stars Came to Hang Out with Mariska Hargitay on ‘Law & Order: SVU’
If you’re an avid fan of Law & Order: SVU, you’ve probably noticed how so many actors from the 1990s classic ER end up hanging out with Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson. It makes all kinds of sense. Hargitay’s first significant career break came in season four of ER. That’s when she played Cynthia Hooper, the desk clerk of County General’s ER department. She fell in love with Dr. Mark Greene. But Greene thought their relationship was more casual until Cynthia followed him to California. He’d gone to San Diego to be with his sick mother. Hargitay’s character broke up with him when they got back to Chicago.
Chilling final conversation actor had with mom before he plunged to his death from sixth floor apartment with wife
AN actor reportedly told his mom that he couldn’t open his apartment's windows in a final conversation before he plunged to his death with his wife. Dad-of-two Florind Belliu, 35, and Ornela Shehi, 28, were pronounced dead minutes after falling from the sixth floor of their flat in the Bronx, New York, on August 6.
Chris Rock Has A Two-Word Response After Joining Everybody Still Hates Chris Comeback Series
After joining the Everybody Still Hates Chris comeback series, Chris Rock had a two-word response.
RELATED PEOPLE
Niecy Nash Strikes First-Look TV Deal With eOne
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Niecy Nash, star of ABC’s upcoming series The Rookie: Feds, is cementing her relationship with the company behind the spinoff. Nash has struck a first-look deal with eOne, which produces the series, set to launch this fall. It reunites the actor with Michael Lombardo, President, Global Television, eOne, who ran HBO during Nash’s three season run as one of the stars of dark comedy Getting On, for which she scored two Emmy nominations. Under the multi-year deal, Nash will develop and exec produce scripted and unscripted television content for broadcast, cable, and streaming. Nash stars as...
NFL・
NME
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery joins the cast for upcoming fifth season of ‘Fargo’
Stranger Things star Joe Keery has joined the cast of the upcoming fifth season of Fargo. Keery — who portrays Steve Harrington on Netflix‘s Stranger Things — will join the FX anthology series alongside fellow new additions Lamorne Morris and Richa Moorjani, who are known for their roles in New Girl and Never Have I Ever respectively.
Tatiana Maslany Returns To AMC As Star & EP Of ‘Invitation To A Bonfire’
Click here to read the full article. Tatiana Maslany (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Orphan Black) will star and executive produce the upcoming series Invitation to a Bonfire based on the novel by Adrienne Celt of the same name. The series marks Maslany’s return to AMC Networks, where she starred in the hit series Orphan Black, which earned her the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series Emmy in 2016. The actress will portray the character of Vera Orlov, who is more than Leo’s wife; she is his editor—and his everything. Vera is inspired by Vera Nabokov. Created by Rachel Caris Love, Invitation to a...
ComicBook
AMC Announces The Walking Dead Series Finale Live Event
AMC Networks will end The Walking Dead this fall with a final eight episodes and a live fan event celebrating the series finale. The hit zombie drama, which premiered in 2010 and will conclude after 177 episodes across eleven seasons, returns October 2 and airs its Greg Nicotero-directed final episode on November 20. During the cable channel's virtual Television Critics Association presentation on Wednesday, Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, said it would send off "the most successful series in the history of cable television" with an "epic live event" on the night of the Walking Dead series finale.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Emmy Predictions: Comedy Series – Could ‘Abbott Elementary’ Go the Distance?
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and...
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche Through the Years
Anne Heche's successful acting career began in the 1990s, with numerous film, fame and television roles over the years. Take a look back at the Emmy-winning actress' most memorable moments.
‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Actor Lands New Role in ‘The Walking Dead’ Spinoff
Fans of the hit AMC post-apocalyptic drama series, The Walking Dead have long been anticipating the Negan and Maggie-led TV spin-off series Isle Of The Dead. Now, we are one step closer to the premiere of the series. This comes after the newest casting information is announced. This announcement is further exciting as it is bringing with it some familiar faces. Including one face we know well from the CBS crime-drama series, NCIS: Hawai’i.
‘Bosch: Legacy’: Max Martini Joins Season 2 In Major Recurring Role
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Max Martini is set for a heavily recurring role opposite Titus Welliver on the upcoming second season of Bosch: Legacy, the spinoff of the long-running Amazon series, on Freevee. Legacy follows Welliver as retired homicide detective turned private investigator Harry Bosch, as he embarks on the next chapter of his career. Attorney Honey “Money” Chandler (Mimi Rogers) struggles to maintain her faith in the justice system after surviving an attempted murder, and Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz) discovers the possibilities and challenges of being a rookie patrol cop on the streets of Los Angeles. Martini...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Marlon Wayans Comedy ‘Book Of Marlon’ Moves From HBO Max To Starz For Development
Click here to read the full article. Marlon Wayans’ new comedy inspired by his life and career is on the move. Starz has taken in for development Book of Marlon, with Wayans set to star, co-write and executive produce. The project, which was previously in development at HBO Max, hails from Sherman’s Showcase and South Side creators Diallo Riddle and Bashir Salahuddin, Wayans’ longtime producing partner Rick Alvarez (Marlon), Michael Rotenberg and Warner Bros. TV. Book of Marlon was originally set up at HBO Max in 2020. There was chatter that the project at some point had been unofficially greenlighted to...
Jon Hamm Joins ‘The Morning Show’ Season 3
“The Morning Show” will have a new face around the set in Season 3: Jon Hamm is joining the Apple TV+ series in a key role. The Emmy-winning “Mad Men” alum will play Paul Marks, described as a corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA, pulling Cory (Billy Crudup), Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) into his powerful orbit.
Kenan Thompson Will Host the 2022 Primetime Emmys! Get All the Details
The 74th annual installment of the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2022 will pay tribute to the best of the best in TV with major awards broken down by comedy and drama. The 2022 Emmy nominations were announced via livestream on July 12. Selena Gomez became the second Latina since Salma...
tvinsider.com
‘Dangerous Liaisons’: Starz Unveils Steamy First Look (VIDEO)
Starz has set a premiere date for its highly anticipated series adaptation of the 18th-century novel Dangerous Liaisons. The drama is poised to premiere on Sunday, November 6 and in anticipation of the show’s arrival, Starz unveiled some first looks at the beautifully reimagined tale which centers around the epic story of Merteuil and Valmont. Unveiled during the network’s TCA presentation, the first look teaser and photos preview Merteuil and Valmont’s beginning as young lovers in the slums of Paris and follow as they rose to the heights of French aristocracy through various schemes.
Comments / 0