Read full article on original website
Related
Ponca City News
James H. Hamby
James H. Hamby of Newkirk, Oklahoma passed away on August 7th, 2022 surrounded by his family at the age of 81. James was born March 1, 1941 to Lissie P. Darling (Stewart) and Harry A. Hamby in Gilcrest, Colorado. The family moved to Antlers, Ok shortly after James was born. Later him and his mother and sister moved to Newkirk where he received most of his education. He worked on the oil fields and was a diesel mechanic most of his life. In May of 1960 he met the love of his life, Gladys Stewart in Arvin California. James and Gladys moved around a lot the first five years of their marriage. Living from Washington State, California, Arizona, Texas, Kansas, and Oklahoma. James and Gladys were blessed with two daughters, Etta and Tammy. James loved to play all kinds of musical instruments from the electric guitar, banjo, electric organ to name a few. On the weekends if you stopped by there was probably some music and dancing going on. James was a huge car lover and most recently had a 1996 Mustang convertible that he loved to drive even when he wasn’t suppose to anymore. He swore it was the fastest car on the road!
Ponca City News
Sherry Lee Little
Sherry Lee Little of Blackwell, Oklahoma, went to be with her maker on Sunday, August 7, 2022, in the Ponca City Nursing Home at the age of 69 years. Sherry Lee Little was born on February 8, 1953, in Blackwell to Lawrence and Norma (Challis) Ellis. She grew up in Blackwell and attended Blackwell Public Schools graduating with the class of 1971. Following her education she began working at Sonic Drive-in in Blackwell before working at the Blackwell Wal-Mart. She married Steven Little and they moved to Spartanburg, South Carolina, where they managed a Sonic Drive-in there. After two years they returned to Newkirk, Oklahoma. Sherry later returned to Wal-mart and worked there for over twenty-five years retiring as a support manager. She enjoyed attending the First Free Will Baptist Church in Blackwell. She enjoyed playing bingo, traveling and was the family historian, making many family albums.
Ponca City News
Po-Hi Hall of Fame
Don Schieber will be inducted into the Po-Hi Hall of Fame during the Po-Hi Hall of Fame Banquet on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. at the Carolyn Renfro Event Center, 445 Fairview in Ponca City. Schieber was born in Ponca City, OK on April 27, 1946 to Frank and Fran Schieber.
Ponca City News
Happenings
NOBLE COUNTY PUBLIC INVITED AUG. 10, 2022 TOWN HALL WITH SENATOR CHUCK HALL Perry, OK, USA- The Noble County Republican Party is hosting a “Meet & Greet” event on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at The Heritage Center, 222 North Sixth Street, Perry, OK 73077. Doors will open to the Public at 6:15pm. Refreshments will be served until 6:45pm in the Atrium area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ponca City News
VFW Commander recognized as Oklahoma Veteran of the Year
Body Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Gary Miles was recently recognized as the Oklahoma Veteran of the Year by the Military Order of the Purple Heart. The award was presented by Retired Navy Master Chief Larry Van Schuyver, Purple Heart Association State Commander, at their awards ceremony in El Reno, Oklahoma.
Ponca City News
PYE to host Golf Scramble on Aug. 13
Body The Ponca Young Employees (PYE) will be hosting their Golf Scramble on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 2 pm at Wentz Memorial Golf Course. PYE is a Ponca City Chamber based organization that caters to upand- coming local leaders and provides networking opportunities in the community through a variety of events.
Ponca City News
Ponca City Board of Commissioners
The Ponca City Board of Commissioners met in regular session on August 8, 2022. Mayor Homer Nicholson called the meeting to order, which was followed by the pledge of allegiance. Commissioners Bodick, Chapman, Scott and Taylor were in attendance. Ceremonies and Proclamations Under Ceremonies and Proclamations, the character trait of...
Ponca City News
36th Ponca City Leadership Class Luncheon unveils newest class
The 36th Ponca City Leadership Class Luncheon was held on Wednesday, Aug. 10 from noon to 1 pm at Pioneer Technology Center. This event was part of the orientation for the class. “Orientation Day is all about learning about the program and getting to know each other,” said Chamber President Rich Cantillon. The orientation also provides an opportunity to teach leadership skills to the class. …
Comments / 0