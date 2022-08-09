Read full article on original website
Stimulus 2022: South Carolina residents to get up to $700 by December
South Carolina is rolling out tax rebates worth up to $700 following a nearly $1 billion budget surplus. To be eligible, South Carolina taxpayers must file their state income taxes for 2021 by Oct. 17, 2022. The South Carolina Department of Revenue will then determine the amount a taxpayer is eligible to receive and dole out payments via direct deposit or paper checks before Dec. 31.
$1.5 million granted to 5 South Carolina rural health care improvement projects
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has granted South Carolina just over $1.5 million total for five projects aimed at improving health care facilities in rural areas. South Carolina's portion is part of $74 million available nationwide through the Emergency Rural Health Care Grants Program, according...
SC working through $6B federal investment to address roads, bridges
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Bumpy or overcrowded South Carolina roads may soon be getting an upgrade. The state is working through a $6 billion federal investment to improve things like roads, bridges and airports. The money comes as part of the Biden Administration's Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into...
Nevada Confirms One EIA Case
Nevada confirmed one EIA case recently. The Nevada Department of Agriculture reported a horse positive for equine infectious anemia during routine testing. The private facility where the horse resides is under official quarantine. Additionally, officials will test all the horses on the premises to prevent further spread. Importantly, officials recommend owners have any horses that attended an event in Washoe County in June 2022 tested for EIA.
Earthquake Swarm Continues in the Columbia Area, as Renewed Seismic Activity Reported in the Midlands
South Carolina has witnessed yet another earthquake that occurred in a different area near its capital city Columbia earlier this week. The latest seismic activity is one of the many instances that the Midlands region have been struck in recent months. However, the recent tremor deviated from the previous hotspot...
Georgia-Pacific plans $40 million investment, expansion at South Carolina plant
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Paper and wood-products company Georgia-Pacific announced plans on Thursday to invest $40 million to expand operations at the company's plant in Clarendon County. The Alcolu site processes locally harvested wood logs into strands to manufacture oriented strand board (OSB) products used in construction. The expansion would...
Where to Get the COVID Vaccine in South Carolina
Need assistance? Call 1-866-365-8110 for help with COVID-19 vaccine questions and provider information. For more information about COVID-19 and the vaccines, visit https://scdhec.gov/covid19. *The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is approved for those 12 and older. Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines are approved for 18 and up.
USDA invests $1 million in two South Carolina healthy feeding projects
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has granted $1 million in funds to two South Carolina organizations working to improve dietary health and nutrition in their communities. The grants are part of the $8 million available nationwide through the USDA's American Rescue Plan and will be administered through the organization's National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
These are South Carolina’s biggest consumer complaints
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina officials released a list of the most common consumer complaints in the state last year, ranging from vehicle problems to canceled travel plans. According to the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA), the department received 3,977 complaints in 2021. In resolving those complaints, the department recovered or saved South […]
Piedmont Augusta updates visitor rules as COVID threat rises
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As COVID cases trend upward again, Piedmont Augusta Hospital has updated its visitation guidelines. Like other facilities in the region, the hospital formerly known as University has adjusted its polices with the ebb and flow of COVID cases in an effort to keep from spreading coronavirus.
Deion Jamison makes history in South Carolina education
COLUMBIA, S.C. — In May, Deion Jamison received the honor of being recognized as South Carolina's 2023 Teacher of the Year, making him the first Black man to earn the title that has recognized excellence in education since 1956. Born and educated in what's historically been called the educational...
South Carolina on a shoestring – how to enjoy the Palmetto state on a budget
A trip to South Carolina can be pricey, or pocket-friendly if you follow our top tips © AE Pictures Inc / Getty Images. South Carolina is a place where you can easily splurge or save depending on the direction your itinerary takes. At the lavish end of the spectrum, you can enjoy five-star boutique hotels and fine dining with authentic Southern flair in the capital, Columbia, and the cobblestone-clad port city of Charleston.
How to qualify for South Carolina tax rebate
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- If you are a South Carolina taxpayer, a rebate check may be headed to your mailbox by the end of the year. In order to qualify for the rebate, you must have filed your 2021 Individual Income Tax return by Oct.17, 2022. State lawmakers approved the rebate in June as they passed […]
South Carolina Still Has Stimulus Money Available For Rental And Utility Help
Are you a South Carolina resident? Do you struggle with your rent or utility bills? Help is available for South Carolinians. The state and power companies are telling citizens not to wait. The federal government sent hundreds of millions of dollars to South Carolina. This money is to help people avoid eviction and light shut-offs. And it got made available since the pandemic caused cash troubles for some residents. (source)
Third Cohort of Nuclear Operator Apprentices Graduate from SRNS/ATC
AIKEN, S.C. - The third cohort from the Savannah River Nuclear Solutions (SRNS) Nuclear Operator Apprenticeship program graduated on Thursday, Aug. 4, after completing the Nuclear Fundamentals Certificate program at Aiken Technical College (ATC). Twenty-three apprentices participated in the eight-month Nuclear Operator Apprenticeship Program, which provides ATC students a unique...
South Carolina takes REAL ID services on the road in CSRA
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - With less than one year before the REAL ID deadline, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is kicking off efforts to promote REAL ID. During the initiative, SCDMV Mobile Services will offer REAL IDs in several locations across the state. In the CSRA, South Carolinians...
DHEC: South Carolina COVID-19 cases continue to climb
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Last week saw a steady increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, according to data released Tuesday afternoon by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. There were 15,811 new cases, a 4.5% increase over the previous week, and a 4.2% increase over the previous month. Hospitalizations were up 1.7% […]
Man, 68, rescued after boat capsized in South Carolina
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Coast Guard crews rescued a 68-year-old man after his boat capsized off the coast of Pawleys Island. Stacy Hicks was rescued by U.S. Coast Guard crews in Georgetown after his vessel capsized nine miles off Pawleys Island on Thursday. The rescue came after a good Samaritan contacted a Station […]
Three Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
What is that one thing that you always end up ordering, if you find it listed on the menu? If your answer is a 'good steak' then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 3 amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love eating good food. If you haven't been to any of these places, make sure you do.
Tax rebates on the way for eligible South Carolinians
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Revenue announced Wednesday morning nearly one billion dollars in state tax rebates will be issued to eligible South Carolinians before the end of 2022. The rebate is only for those who have filed their 2021 South Carolina Individual Income Tax returns by...
