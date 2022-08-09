ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

Washington Examiner

Stimulus 2022: South Carolina residents to get up to $700 by December

South Carolina is rolling out tax rebates worth up to $700 following a nearly $1 billion budget surplus. To be eligible, South Carolina taxpayers must file their state income taxes for 2021 by Oct. 17, 2022. The South Carolina Department of Revenue will then determine the amount a taxpayer is eligible to receive and dole out payments via direct deposit or paper checks before Dec. 31.
INCOME TAX
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Nevada Confirms One EIA Case

Nevada confirmed one EIA case recently. The Nevada Department of Agriculture reported a horse positive for equine infectious anemia during routine testing. The private facility where the horse resides is under official quarantine. Additionally, officials will test all the horses on the premises to prevent further spread. Importantly, officials recommend owners have any horses that attended an event in Washoe County in June 2022 tested for EIA.
NEVADA STATE
South Carolina State
holycitysinner.com

Where to Get the COVID Vaccine in South Carolina

Need assistance? Call 1-866-365-8110 for help with COVID-19 vaccine questions and provider information. For more information about COVID-19 and the vaccines, visit https://scdhec.gov/covid19. *The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is approved for those 12 and older. Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines are approved for 18 and up.
PUBLIC HEALTH
News19 WLTX

USDA invests $1 million in two South Carolina healthy feeding projects

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has granted $1 million in funds to two South Carolina organizations working to improve dietary health and nutrition in their communities. The grants are part of the $8 million available nationwide through the USDA's American Rescue Plan and will be administered through the organization's National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox 46 Charlotte

These are South Carolina’s biggest consumer complaints

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina officials released a list of the most common consumer complaints in the state last year, ranging from vehicle problems to canceled travel plans. According to the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA), the department received 3,977 complaints in 2021. In resolving those complaints, the department recovered or saved South […]
INCOME TAX
WRDW-TV

Piedmont Augusta updates visitor rules as COVID threat rises

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As COVID cases trend upward again, Piedmont Augusta Hospital has updated its visitation guidelines. Like other facilities in the region, the hospital formerly known as University has adjusted its polices with the ebb and flow of COVID cases in an effort to keep from spreading coronavirus.
AUGUSTA, GA
lonelyplanet.com

South Carolina on a shoestring – how to enjoy the Palmetto state on a budget

A trip to South Carolina can be pricey, or pocket-friendly if you follow our top tips © AE Pictures Inc / Getty Images. South Carolina is a place where you can easily splurge or save depending on the direction your itinerary takes. At the lavish end of the spectrum, you can enjoy five-star boutique hotels and fine dining with authentic Southern flair in the capital, Columbia, and the cobblestone-clad port city of Charleston.
TRAVEL
News Break
Politics
WCBD Count on 2

How to qualify for South Carolina tax rebate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- If you are a South Carolina taxpayer, a rebate check may be headed to your mailbox by the end of the year. In order to qualify for the rebate, you must have filed your 2021 Individual Income Tax return by Oct.17, 2022. State lawmakers approved the rebate in June as they passed […]
INCOME TAX
Cadrene Heslop

South Carolina Still Has Stimulus Money Available For Rental And Utility Help

Are you a South Carolina resident? Do you struggle with your rent or utility bills? Help is available for South Carolinians. The state and power companies are telling citizens not to wait. The federal government sent hundreds of millions of dollars to South Carolina. This money is to help people avoid eviction and light shut-offs. And it got made available since the pandemic caused cash troubles for some residents. (source)
Soda City Biz WIRE

Third Cohort of Nuclear Operator Apprentices Graduate from SRNS/ATC

AIKEN, S.C. - The third cohort from the Savannah River Nuclear Solutions (SRNS) Nuclear Operator Apprenticeship program graduated on Thursday, Aug. 4, after completing the Nuclear Fundamentals Certificate program at Aiken Technical College (ATC). Twenty-three apprentices participated in the eight-month Nuclear Operator Apprenticeship Program, which provides ATC students a unique...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

South Carolina takes REAL ID services on the road in CSRA

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - With less than one year before the REAL ID deadline, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is kicking off efforts to promote REAL ID. During the initiative, SCDMV Mobile Services will offer REAL IDs in several locations across the state. In the CSRA, South Carolinians...
AIKEN, SC
WBTW News13

DHEC: South Carolina COVID-19 cases continue to climb

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Last week saw a steady increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, according to data released Tuesday afternoon by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. There were 15,811 new cases, a 4.5% increase over the previous week, and a 4.2% increase over the previous month. Hospitalizations were up 1.7% […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox 46 Charlotte

Man, 68, rescued after boat capsized in South Carolina

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Coast Guard crews rescued a 68-year-old man after his boat capsized off the coast of Pawleys Island. Stacy Hicks was rescued by U.S. Coast Guard crews in Georgetown after his vessel capsized nine miles off Pawleys Island on Thursday. The rescue came after a good Samaritan contacted a Station […]
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
Alina Andras

Three Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

What is that one thing that you always end up ordering, if you find it listed on the menu? If your answer is a 'good steak' then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 3 amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love eating good food. If you haven't been to any of these places, make sure you do.
GREENVILLE, SC
WCNC

Tax rebates on the way for eligible South Carolinians

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Revenue announced Wednesday morning nearly one billion dollars in state tax rebates will be issued to eligible South Carolinians before the end of 2022. The rebate is only for those who have filed their 2021 South Carolina Individual Income Tax returns by...
INCOME TAX

