Ladd-Peebles, MCPSS working on bringing football games back to stadium
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — High school football could return to Ladd-Peebles Stadium this season, according to stadium officials. Ladd-Peebles Board chair Ann Davis said The Mobile City Council has asked the stadium to “host some of the high school games this Fall.” The stadium is in the process of working on a contract with […]
Alabama neighborhood’s latest bear run-in goes viral: ‘This one has been crazy today’
In most cities in America, you’d be alarmed. However, in one Alabama neighborhood, it’s common to see a bear - or bears - roaming the streets. On Thursday, Heather Messick did what she always does. She pulled out her phone and started recording. This time, though, it was...
University of South Alabama police chief resigns
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of South Alabama police chief resigned Tuesday, Aug. 9, according to a news release from USA staff. Former USA Police Chief Zeke Aull was placed on administrative leave in June of 2022. The university said Aull was placed on leave “pending the resolution of a personal matter,” according to […]
How an Alabama Winn-Dixie changed Joni Mitchell
When Julie Nordmann walked into the Grand Hotel in Point Clear, Alabama, she was starstruck. There, sitting in the hotel’s Birdcage lounge with two pitchers of margaritas flanking her, was Joni Mitchell.
Discover 7 of the best places for snorkeling in Alabama, according to Big 7 Travel
Just because it’s August, doesn’t mean the summer fun is over. Strap on those goggles and get ready to explore the beauty that lies beneath. Find out what travel publication Big 7 has named Alabama’s top snorkeling spots. 1. The Whiskey Wreck—Gulf Shores. Located just past...
Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo increasing admission prices to cover operation costs
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo announced Wednesday, Aug. 8 that some admission prices will increase by $3. The zoo, which is a non-profit, relies on ticket admission to help cover operation costs. Officials made the decision to increase the price to make sure animals were fed and that the zoo’s […]
Alligator hunting season begins in our area
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Starting Thusday, Alligator hunting season begins in our area starting at sunset for coastal and southwest zones. Both zones close at sunrise the following Sunday. Not just anyone can go hunting for gators; registration and a drawing has already been held. Only people that were...
Carnival Ecstasy leaving Mobile in fall, what’s next?
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After being in Mobile for seven months, it’s almost time to say goodbye to the Carnival Ecstasy. The cruise ship will be leaving the port of Mobile after its final trip to the Western Caribbean on Oct. 10, 2022. The Carnival Ecstasy was the first cruise ship to return to Mobile […]
What are the short-term rental rules on Alabama beaches?
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — While Dauphin Island officials consider a ban on short-term rentals on the east end of the island, other Alabama beach communities have already established rules about rentals like Airbnb and Vrbo. Here are the rules about short-term rentals on Alabama’s Gulf Coast: Gulf Shores, Ala. short-term rental rules Gulf Shores […]
Chelsey’s baby girl is here!
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are thrilled to announce that over the weekend Chelsey gave birth to her baby girl! Chelsey and her husband Johnny are so happy to introduce “Scottie” to the world. Mom and baby are both doing well. Click the video link to see a few pictures she shared with us of their new bundle of joy.
Escambia Co. bus driver gaining fame through TikTok videos
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Public Schools bus driver and 2010 Pine Forest High School alumnus Cor’Darius Jones is gaining followers on social media for spreading positivity and bus safety. In 2018, Jones, a.k.a. ‘Mr. Bus Driver,’ was in between jobs after his grandmother passed away. While driving around to clear his head, he […]
Daily storms creating problems in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Storms and flooding have created problems in Baldwin County over the last couple of weeks. Fish River is still higher than normal on Thursday, but it’s not just the water level causing issues. Nearby construction sites mixed with daily downpours are pushing mud right into local waterways.
The story behind one of Pensacola Graffiti Bridge’s well-known artists
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Rod “Rodman” Leisure has been one of the main artists adding his tag to the Pensacola Graffiti Bridge, but who is the man behind the spray can? The son of a hardworking plumbing contractor, the Indiana native said since elementary school, he would get in trouble for drawing during class. “I […]
Market By the Bay in Daphne reopening with new owners
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — The iconic Eastern Shore restaurant 'Market By the Bay' -- which served up fresh seafood and gumbo for nearly 20 years -- is getting a new lease on life after closing its door in July. Co-owners Garret DeLuca and Michael Sullivan -- who is also...
Baldwin County's newest elementary school doubles as state-of-the-art tornado shelter
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Stonebridge Elementary School had its first day of classes Wednesday. It is a brand new school in the Baldwin County System. The third elementary school now in the Spanish Fort feeder pattern. After Enterprise High School in South East Alabama was hit hard 15...
3 beaten with pool sticks at Shari Lee’s Lounge: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after three people were beaten with pool sticks at a club off Spanish Court Trail. Officers were called to Shari Lee’s Lounge Sunday, Aug. 7 after three people were assaulted just before 2 a.m. Officers found two men suffering from “serious non-life threatening injuries,” according to […]
Alabama Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spanish Fort vandalized
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs released a statement Sunday that said their cemetery in Spanish Fort had been vandalized. According to officials, four of the five bronze U.S. military service seals that were on a memorial wall at the cemetery were stolen. Officials also said that the […]
Baldwin County schools prepare for first day amid MCPSS threats
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - Summer waved goodbye to Baldwin County students, and lots of kids went to bed early Tuesday night to be bright eyed for the first bell Wednesday. Spanish Fort police told drivers what they need to be prepared for in the morning traffic. Be on the lookout for kids loading and unloading and remember all lanes of traffic must stop.
‘History was made’: Mobile adopts map that, for first time ever, includes majority Black council districts
Mobile city officials adopted Tuesday new boundaries for its seven council districts wrapping up seven months of continuous debate that could, for the first time in history, give voters the opportunity to elect a majority Black council. In 6-0 vote described as “historic,” the council adopted a so-called “compromise map”...
Active death investigation on Brill Road: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police department confirmed they are investigating a death, which occurred early Tuesday morning at the Bayou Bend Apartments, according to a release from the MPD. A 54-year-old man was found “unresponsive” at around 2:08 a.m. Tuesday, August 9 at the 1957 Brill Road, which is Bayou Bend Apartments […]
