Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
MCPS Hosts Job Info Session to Fill More than 400 Teaching Vacancies Before August 29Heather JauquetRockville, MD
Five charming small towns in Maryland that are considered a must-visitJoe Mertens
Related
Bay Net
DNR Says Be On The Lookout For Foxes
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Have you seen a fox lately? Maybe during the day? No need to worry, it is quite common to see foxes, particularly younger ones, roaming around. As the long hot days of summer roll on, it becomes more difficult to find food, which forces the kits to increase their range and be more active in the face of competition.
wvpublic.org
Invasive Spotted Lanternflies Sighted In Eastern Panhandle
Sightings of spotted lanternflies have been reported in the Eastern Panhandle as the invasive species begin to mature this season. The Department of Agriculture reports sightings in four counties: Berkeley, Jefferson, Hampshire and Mineral. Lanternflies were first sighted in the area two years ago and are believed to have bypassed...
VIDEO: SPCA Of Anne Arundel County Intake Building Devastated By Recent Round Of Storms
Several animals have been displaced after a heavy round of storms caused severe damage to the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, officials say. In the early morning hours of Friday, Aug. 5, the storms destroyed several kennels in the building, as shown in a video posted by the SPCA. The...
Humane Society of Harford County to waive adoption fees
BALTIMORE – The Humane Society of Harford County is waiving adoption fees for all pets later this month as part of its parent organization's nationwide Clear The Shelters event.The week-long event runs from Saturday, Aug. 20 through Saturday, Aug. 27.The goal of the annual drive, which is now in its eighth year, is to find warm and loving homes for all of the dogs, cats and other animals being cared for by the Humane Society.With the shelter nearly reaching capacity repeatedly this year, the Humane Society's leadership said the pet adoption drive could not come at a better time."Almost 3,000...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maryland Zoo welcomes Marigold, a newborn blue duiker
BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Zoo on Tuesday announced the birth of Marigold, a female blue duiker She was born to Flower and Kuraka on July 24th. Last summer, Kuraka was introduced to the zoo to be paired with Flower. "Marigold is healthy and gaining weight as she bonds with her mother in the barn," said Erin Grimm, Curator of Mammals at the zoo. "We've had good success breeding blue duikers."The blue duiker is a species of antelope found in the forests of west, east and south Africa. Duiker comes from an Afrikaans word that means "to dive." The animal will duck in the bushes when it's threatened or feels danger.The species is not classified as threatened or endangered, but their population is affected by overhunting and loss of habitat, the zoo said. Learn more about blue duikers at the Maryland Zoo's website.
whatsupmag.com
Maryland Tax Free Week Returns
Annapolis, MD - The second Sunday of August to the following Saturday is designated as Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week each year. That means qualifying apparel and footwear $100 or less, per item, are exempt from the state sales tax. The first $40 of a backpack or bookbag purchase is also tax-free. Accessory items, except for backpacks, are not included. The Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week for 2022 is Sunday, August 14 – Saturday, August 20. For a list of Annapolis Town Center Retailers, click HERE!*
Trips That Make Cents: Sunflower Gardens in Westminster
Farmer Dave has ran the sunflower garden for 25 years. It started as a smaller garden and has grown to several.
wvtourism.com
Berkeley Springs Salt Cave
RELAX-REFRESH- RE-IMAGINE -SALT CAVE - SALT THERAPY! Beautiful Spa in Berkeley Springs WV. Therapeutic Massage, Infrared Sauna, Hand Made soap and bath products, Crystal Showcase Gems/Jewelry! Call 304-258-0381.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bay Weekly
Recent Explosions Prompt Inboard Engine Safety Warning
Since the start of this year’s boating season, three powerboats with inboard engines have suffered major explosions in Maryland, injuring several and killing one. There’s one single step boaters should take every time they put the key in the ignition to avoid such an incident. Bay Bulletin talked with the Natural Resources Police (NRP), who say it could be the difference between life and death.
PhillyBite
The Best Crab Cakes in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
abc27.com
New egg farm brings jobs to Franklin County
MERCERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A massive new egg-producing plant is bringing new jobs to Franklin County. A ribbon cutting for Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch for its Blue Springs Egg Farm in Mercersburg. The chickens are set to arrive this fall. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight...
mocoshow.com
Remembering Shakey’s Pizza Parlor
Known for their pizza, mojo potatoes, and game rooms, Shakey’s Pizza Parlor is fondly remembered by many MoCo residents over the age of 30. The restaurant was popular with both children and adults as parents could drink pitchers of beer while the kids played Pac-Man or watched the chefs prepare pizza through their open kitchen. As the first franchise pizza chain in the United States, the company expanded to as many as 500 stores worldwide at the height of it’s popularity. Shakey’s had multiple locations in Montgomery County in the 70’s and 80’s, including in Gaithersburg on Bureau Dr. and in Rockville on the pike.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
downtownfrederick.org
Downtown Frederick’s Top 5 August 12-14
It’s the most wonderful time of the year…Frederick Summer Restaurant Week! And not only that, there’s also phenomenal live music, a fancy-ish beer and beast dinner, and even a combo of the two with BBQ, Blues, and Brews. If you’re feeling hungry or like you need to get your groove on, Downtown Frederick is waiting for you!
baltimorefishbowl.com
Miss Shirley’s Café releases specialty vegan menu in celebration of Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month
In honor of Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month, Miss Shirley’s Cafe has released a specialty vegan menu to be served in their Roland Park, Inner Harbor, and Annapolis locations. The speciality menu features three sections: ‘Wake Up Your Tastebuds,’ which is a selection of starters, ‘Gluten-Free Griddle Cakes,’ and ‘House...
washco-md.net
Updated Operating Hours for Marty Snook Pool
HAGERSTOWN, MD (August 9, 2022) – Effective Monday, August 15, 2022, The Washington County Parks and Recreation Department announces Marty Snook Pool will be closed Monday through Friday and will open on Saturdays and Sundays from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The pool will be open for Labor Day weekend, including Monday, September 5, 2022. The pool will then close for the season after Monday, September 5, 2022.
andnowuknow.com
Giant Food Unveils New Store in Silver Spring, Maryland; Ira Kress Details
LANDOVER, MD - Streamers were flying and champagne was popping last Friday as Giant Food opened its newest store in Silver Spring, Maryland. The nearly 65,000-square-foot store brings 100 new jobs to the community and follows three re-openings within Maryland and Virginia. "Giant Food has been serving the Silver Spring...
Lady Luck Strikes Twice: EMS In Baltimore Deliver Baby Boy, Win Maryland Lottery On Same Night
To most, getting peed on by a baby at work will put a real damper on the day, but for paramedics, it's a sign of good fortune, and good luck it was for a Baltimore first responder, authorities say. Around 5 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 9, members of the Baltimore EMS...
foxbaltimore.com
Dog bites officer in the groin in southwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A dog bit an officer in the groin in the Morrell Park neighborhood of southwest Baltimore, according to The Baltimore City Police Department. At around 5:15 officers were sent to a stabbing on the 2400 block of Washington Blvd when the dog attacked and injured the officer.
severnaparkvoice.com
Time Travel To Fun: The Maryland Renaissance Festival Returns
The Maryland Renaissance Festival, a tradition for the entire family, begins its 46th season August 27 and runs Saturdays, Sundays and Labor Day Monday through October 23 for nine weekends of thrills, feasting, handmade crafts, entertainment and merriment in Crownsville. The 27-acre Village of Revel Grove comes to life each...
One killed in Burtonsville Fire
One man was killed after fire broke out in a Burtonsville residence. Fire and police officials from Montgomery County said.
Comments / 0