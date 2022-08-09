ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Bay Net

DNR Says Be On The Lookout For Foxes

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Have you seen a fox lately? Maybe during the day? No need to worry, it is quite common to see foxes, particularly younger ones, roaming around. As the long hot days of summer roll on, it becomes more difficult to find food, which forces the kits to increase their range and be more active in the face of competition.
wvpublic.org

Invasive Spotted Lanternflies Sighted In Eastern Panhandle

Sightings of spotted lanternflies have been reported in the Eastern Panhandle as the invasive species begin to mature this season. The Department of Agriculture reports sightings in four counties: Berkeley, Jefferson, Hampshire and Mineral. Lanternflies were first sighted in the area two years ago and are believed to have bypassed...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
CBS Baltimore

Humane Society of Harford County to waive adoption fees

BALTIMORE – The Humane Society of Harford County is waiving adoption fees for all pets later this month as part of its parent organization's nationwide Clear The Shelters event.The week-long event runs from Saturday, Aug. 20 through Saturday, Aug. 27.The goal of the annual drive, which is now in its eighth year, is to find warm and loving homes for all of the dogs, cats and other animals being cared for by the Humane Society.With the shelter nearly reaching capacity repeatedly this year, the Humane Society's leadership said the pet adoption drive could not come at a better time."Almost 3,000...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Frederick, MD
Maryland State
Maryland State
Maryland Pets & Animals
Maryland Lifestyle
Frederick, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Zoo welcomes Marigold, a newborn blue duiker

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Zoo on Tuesday announced the birth of Marigold, a female blue duiker She was born to Flower and Kuraka on July 24th. Last summer, Kuraka was introduced to the zoo to be paired with Flower. "Marigold is healthy and gaining weight as she bonds with her mother in the barn," said Erin Grimm, Curator of Mammals at the zoo. "We've had good success breeding blue duikers."The blue duiker is a species of antelope found in the forests of west, east and south Africa. Duiker comes from an Afrikaans word that means "to dive." The animal will duck in the bushes when it's threatened or feels danger.The species is not classified as threatened or endangered, but their population is affected by overhunting and loss of habitat, the zoo said. Learn more about blue duikers at the Maryland Zoo's website. 
BALTIMORE, MD
whatsupmag.com

Maryland Tax Free Week Returns

Annapolis, MD - The second Sunday of August to the following Saturday is designated as Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week each year. That means qualifying apparel and footwear $100 or less, per item, are exempt from the state sales tax. The first $40 of a backpack or bookbag purchase is also tax-free. Accessory items, except for backpacks, are not included. The Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week for 2022 is Sunday, August 14 – Saturday, August 20. For a list of Annapolis Town Center Retailers, click HERE!*
ANNAPOLIS, MD
wvtourism.com

Berkeley Springs Salt Cave

RELAX-REFRESH- RE-IMAGINE -SALT CAVE - SALT THERAPY! Beautiful Spa in Berkeley Springs WV. Therapeutic Massage, Infrared Sauna, Hand Made soap and bath products, Crystal Showcase Gems/Jewelry! Call 304-258-0381.
BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV
Bay Weekly

Recent Explosions Prompt Inboard Engine Safety Warning

Since the start of this year’s boating season, three powerboats with inboard engines have suffered major explosions in Maryland, injuring several and killing one. There’s one single step boaters should take every time they put the key in the ignition to avoid such an incident. Bay Bulletin talked with the Natural Resources Police (NRP), who say it could be the difference between life and death.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
PhillyBite

The Best Crab Cakes in Maryland

MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
MARYLAND STATE
abc27.com

New egg farm brings jobs to Franklin County

MERCERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A massive new egg-producing plant is bringing new jobs to Franklin County. A ribbon cutting for Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch for its Blue Springs Egg Farm in Mercersburg. The chickens are set to arrive this fall. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
mocoshow.com

Remembering Shakey's Pizza Parlor

Known for their pizza, mojo potatoes, and game rooms, Shakey’s Pizza Parlor is fondly remembered by many MoCo residents over the age of 30. The restaurant was popular with both children and adults as parents could drink pitchers of beer while the kids played Pac-Man or watched the chefs prepare pizza through their open kitchen. As the first franchise pizza chain in the United States, the company expanded to as many as 500 stores worldwide at the height of it’s popularity. Shakey’s had multiple locations in Montgomery County in the 70’s and 80’s, including in Gaithersburg on Bureau Dr. and in Rockville on the pike.
downtownfrederick.org

Downtown Frederick's Top 5 August 12-14

It’s the most wonderful time of the year…Frederick Summer Restaurant Week! And not only that, there’s also phenomenal live music, a fancy-ish beer and beast dinner, and even a combo of the two with BBQ, Blues, and Brews. If you’re feeling hungry or like you need to get your groove on, Downtown Frederick is waiting for you!
FREDERICK, MD
washco-md.net

Updated Operating Hours for Marty Snook Pool

HAGERSTOWN, MD (August 9, 2022) – Effective Monday, August 15, 2022, The Washington County Parks and Recreation Department announces Marty Snook Pool will be closed Monday through Friday and will open on Saturdays and Sundays from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The pool will be open for Labor Day weekend, including Monday, September 5, 2022. The pool will then close for the season after Monday, September 5, 2022.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Dog bites officer in the groin in southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A dog bit an officer in the groin in the Morrell Park neighborhood of southwest Baltimore, according to The Baltimore City Police Department. At around 5:15 officers were sent to a stabbing on the 2400 block of Washington Blvd when the dog attacked and injured the officer.
BALTIMORE, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Time Travel To Fun: The Maryland Renaissance Festival Returns

The Maryland Renaissance Festival, a tradition for the entire family, begins its 46th season August 27 and runs Saturdays, Sundays and Labor Day Monday through October 23 for nine weekends of thrills, feasting, handmade crafts, entertainment and merriment in Crownsville. The 27-acre Village of Revel Grove comes to life each...
CROWNSVILLE, MD

