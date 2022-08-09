Read full article on original website
PlayStation 5 consoles are not being used as much because people are going outside, Sony has said.During the pandemic, the PS5 was arguably the most coveted gadget in the world. Huge demand and issues with supply meant there was a booming market for the console, leading resale prices to shoot up and sending people on vast quests to try and find them.But as restrictions relax, people are playing those consoles less, PlayStation said in its latest results.The company saw total gameplay time fall 15 per cent this summer, it said in the results for the latest quarter. It improved slightly...
The title for the most expensive game console ever made belongs to the limited-edition Nintendo Wii Supreme, but is it truly worth its weight in gold? When the Nintendo Wii officially debuted in 2006, it came with a $249 price tag. It easily became among the company's most successful home consoles, selling about 100 million units in the process. Unbeknownst to Nintendo, however, were the various unofficial luxury variants of its popular console.
Undeniably, the ongoing shift from Web2 to Web3 and the rise of the ‘metaverse’ will be a significant turning point in our online lives. However, there are a lot of empty, over-hyped projects and promotions that leverage “Web3” and “metaverse” as little more than buzzwords, offering little beyond the promise of making money.
The comments are part of Microsoft’s response to Sony’s claims to the Brazilian body – which makes much of its responses public – that Xbox acquiring "Call of Duty" would be anti-competitive. Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition. We’ve curated the best of the Internet...
The Nintendo 64 was an iconic gaming console. When this console was released in 1996, it made waves, bringing video game graphics fully into 3D and acting as a beacon of hope for the future of the Nintendo brand. This was also back when the console wars between Sega and Nintendo were taking place — courtesy of the early '90s heavy hitters: the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. With the introduction of both the Nintendo 64 and Sony's PlayStation, Sega effectively hit a brick wall — while Nintendo rolled onward.
Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles have received a notable new improvement thanks to a recent system update that was released for some users. Since the Xbox One era, Microsoft has often pushed out new updates for various Xbox consoles that improve the experience in some manner. And while this latest upgrade definitely isn't a big deal in the grand scheme of things, it still fixes a feature that annoyed some Xbox Series X and S owners.
When most people think about the big names in the videogame industry, typically a few come to mind right away. Nintendo (NTDOF) , known for both its family-friendly entertainment and its staple franchises like "Super Mario Bros" and "The Legend of Zelda," is likely one of the first. Founded in 1889 as a playing-card company, Nintendo has been in the business the longest.
"Diablo Immortal" is a mobile and PC game that's set between the events of "Diablo 2" and Diablo 3." While it's technically free-to-play, many players have quickly grown disillusioned with the pay-to-win growth mechanics that require them to either pump money into the game, or else suffer through the insufferably slow grind required to progress naturally. In fact, it was actually estimated that it would cost a user over $100,000 to fully upgrade a single character. This led to "Diablo Immortal" receiving a user score of .3 on Metacritic, the lowest score of any game Blizzard Entertainment has ever made and an unfortunate milestone to cross. But somehow, in spite of all this, continued success proves controversy isn't slowing "Diablo Immortal" down.
Update 9 August: The standalone PS5 disc edition console is in stock at PlayStation Direct. PS5 bundles are also in stock at the BT Shop, Studio, Game, Very, Hughes and Scan. Invitations have also been sent out at Amazon. Read on for more information.Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been ridiculously difficult to get a hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.Thankfully, the stock situation has improved massively in recent months, with PS5 bundles being readily available in at least one retailer since late April. Game and the BT Shop, plus several independent...
This year, Xbox will be present at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany, and it has already announced its formal lineup. A six-hour broadcast and details on several announced earlier titles are among the planned events. The Gamescom Xbox Booth The six-hour Live Broadcast will occur on Thursday, August 25, from 5...
Elden Ring appeared on Xbox Cloud Gaming as part of Xbox Game Pass for some customers, according to Microsoft, but it was only a glitch that has been addressed. Tom Warren, the editor of The Verge, posted on Twitter, “If you’ve seen Elden Ring as well as other videogames appearing as if they might be accessible on Xbox Cloud Gaming or Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft claims this is a glitch, and it has rushed out a remedy.”
The Nintendo 64 is arguably one of the most influential gaming consoles ever produced. Nintendo's fifth generation gave gamers a wide collection of classic and innovative games such as "Goldeneye 007," "Super Mario 64," and "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time," among a plethora of others. But highly influential and genre-defining games wasn't the only staple of the Nintendo 64, as the console is also known for its collection of fairly long games that can take dozens of hours for players to complete.
Nightdive Studios talks about the mistakes that led to the botched launch of "Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition," and what it's doing to fix it. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get...
When it comes to Xbox, there’s nothing better than a juicy day one Xbox Game Pass release. A brand new game for free? Sign me up. Already this month, Game Pass subscribers have been treated to the additions of Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, Shenzhen I/O, and Turbo Golf Racing but this latest addition is easily the best to come in August: Two Point Campus.
Did you ever want your controller to sing to you? Well, your wish has come true thanks to the singing Xbox controller.
There’s no need to spend money on expensive video games when you can play great ones from your browser for free. This blog post will discuss five of our favorite online browser games. Whether you’re a fan of bubble shooter or strategy games or want to kill some time...
28 years after the launch of Nintendo’s Super Punch-Out!!, a series of new cheats have been discovered. Published by Unlisted Cheats on Twitter, the codes offer new ways to play the classic boxing video game. Super Punch-Out!! was originally released for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) in 1994...
The original "Street Fighter" was a flawed game, but it laid the foundation for every fighting game that came after it. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting...
The sleek, minimalist Lumina Desk comes with a broad OLED screen and demands you declutter.
