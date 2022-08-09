States That Legalize Marijuana See ‘Significant Reductions’ In Synthetic Cannabinoid Poisonings, Study Finds

Read full article on original website
Healthline
Delta-8 THC: Experts Warn That Not All Cannabis Alternatives Are Safe
Delta-8 THC products are exploding in popularity and are widely available in the U.S. As a synthetic alternative to cannabis, delta-8 THC is considered legal in all 50 states. Often referred to as ‘cannabis lite’ or ‘diet weed,’ delta-8 can still produce a ‘high,’ despite being touted for its moderate effects.
Strong marijuana can increase the risk of addiction and psychosis, study suggests. Here are the symptoms to look out for.
The concentration of THC — the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis — has more than doubled in the US and Europe in the past 10 years, scientists said.
Study: Dangerous Synthetic Cannabinoids Poisonings Are Less Common In Legal Cannabis States
Illegal synthetic cannabis known under many street names such as Ak-47, K2, Spice, Scoobie Snacks, Mr. Nice Guy and 24-Karat Dream is less commonly used in states that have legal marijuana programs, a Washington State University-led study recently confirmed. The research published in the Journal of Clinical Toxicology revealed a...
Marijuana CBD vs. Hemp CBD: What's The Difference?
This article was originally published on Hoban Law Group, and appears here with permission. Cannabidiol (or “CBD” for short) has gained immense popularity on the market in the U.S. and beyond over the last several years. CBD is just one of the many naturally-occurring phytocannabinoids found in the cannabis plant. Unlike THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), which is typically associated with causing a “high” in its users, CBD is non-psychoactive, which means the compound does not typically cause a high or euphoric effect in the user when consumed.
Combining certain opioids and commonly prescribed antidepressants may increase the risk of overdose
About 30% of patients with chronic pain experience adverse drug interactions while taking opioids. Deposit PhotosPatients taking paroxetine or fluoxetine had a 23% higher risk of overdosing on oxycodone than those using other SSRIs.
New State law prohibits smoking marijuana in a motor vehicle
A new law taking effect today makes it a crime to use marijuana in a motor vehicle. Metairie Republican Representative Laurie Schlegel brought the bill in the
How long does weed stay in your system? What smokers, new and old, need to know.
Weed will stay in your system, with noticeable effects, for several hours. Some drug tests can detect it for longer.
Hydrocodone, the Most Prescribed Opioid in the U.S., Might Face a Shortage
From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to now, one word that has been consistent is "shortage." The shortages have been widespread and have impacted some of the most minuscule items to more important ones such as paper and semiconductors. Now, it seems that the healthcare industry might be facing a hydrocodone shortage.
ICYMI: Why Vaping Weed Provides A Different High Than Smoking
This article was originally published in February 2022. This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. Ever since the popularity of vaping cannabis began to rise, the debate over which method is more effective has raged on amongst cannabis enthusiasts everywhere. For cannabis enthusiasts,...
Gabapentin's link to fatal drug overdoses draws concern
WASHINGTON, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Gabapentin, a widely prescribed drug for pain, has caused such concern about its link to fatal opioid overdoses that two major federal agencies have warned patients, doctors and healthcare facilities about the potential for abuse. In December 2019, the Food and Drug Administration required new...
Skunk Smell: Study Reveals Origin Of Marijuana's Distinctive Aroma
A study conducted by scientists in the United States revealed the reason behind the characteristic smell of marijuana, often compared to that of skunk urine. You don't have to be a smoker to recognize the special aroma that cannabis has: on the street or at a party; our sense of smell is heightened upon its scent.
MedicineNet.com
Buspirone vs. Xanax
Buspirone vs. Xanax differences between side effects and uses. Buspirone and Xanax (alprazolam) are medications used to treat anxiety. Xanax is in the benzodiazepine class of drugs, while buspirone is not chemically related to benzodiazepines and works differently than other anxiolytics. The brand name of buspirone called BuSpar is discontinued...
Weed And Cotton Mouth: Why Smoking Marijuana Causes Dry Mouth
The morning after I smoked my first joint, I woke up choking. Not because it was the first time I’d exposed my lungs to smoke, but because my saliva glands seemed to have vanished overnight. I assumed I’d caught some weird virus that dried my mouth out. Later,...
Cannabis And Its Terpenes: What Is Humulene And What Does It Do?
This article was originally published on 2Fast4Buds and appears here with permission. Humulene is a terpene that’s pretty popular already. You may not know this, but you’re tasting humulene whenever you drink a beer. This is because this amazing terpene is responsible for the earthy and spicy notes that make beers so delicious. All varieties of beer have this distinct “hoppy” fragrance that comes from the Hops plant.
Scientists found daytime napping had a 40% higher risk of developing Alzheimer's in older adults.
Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Researchers published a study on Alzheimer's and Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association states the relationship between daytime napping and Alzheimer's.
Medical News Today
Which ADHD medication is best for adults with anxiety?
Certain attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medications can help treat a person’s co-occurring anxiety, while others may worsen it. ADHD and anxiety disorders are different conditions with distinct symptoms and presentations. The two conditions may exist together. This may complicate a person’s diagnosis and treatment. It is also possible...
Nature.com
Decriminalization of marijuana opens doors for some scientists
A growing interest in cannabis has led to new career opportunities. Here’s an odd job in science: on a regular basis, Natasha Mason, a psychopharmacology postdoctoral researcher at Maastricht University in the Netherlands, offers cannabis to her study participants. They get the drug for free — but there’s a catch. They have to puff their vapourizers while lying in a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine. In most of the world, marijuana remains illegal for both recreational and medical purposes, but in this laboratory, which also studies the acute impacts of psychedelic mushrooms and LSD, cannabis is a basic material for science.
US News and World Report
Study: Supplies of a Drug Meant to Fight Opioid Addiction Fell During the Pandemic
Researchers say regulations that limit patient access to methadone may have contributed to a significant decline in supplies of the opioid use disorder medication within the U.S. since the beginning of the pandemic. The nation’s supply of methadone per capita fell 20% in the second quarter of 2020 compared to...
Medical News Today
A comparison of CBD and THC
Cannabidiol, or CBD, and delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, are two of many different cannabinoids present in the cannabis plant. In the body, CBD and THC interact with cannabinoid receptors to help treat or limit the effects of various conditions. Cannabinoids refer to substances in the cannabis, or Cannabis sativa, plant. Besides...
MedicalXpress
Almost 90 percent of people with opioid use disorder not receiving life-saving medication, new study finds
While the opioid overdose and death epidemic continues to worsen across the United States, medications such as methadone, buprenorphine and extended-release naltrexone are proven to reduce opioid overdoses by more than 50 percent. New findings led by researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine indicate the vast majority, or 86.6 percent, of people living with opioid use disorder (OUD) are not receiving these evidence-based, life-saving medications.
