ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennings, LA

Comments / 6

Camie Daigle
1d ago

Good job! Hope the Jennings 8 can get the justice for their Murders!! But those in high power won’t allow that!!!

Reply
3
Related
WTVM

2 Louisiana women arrested on racketeering charges in Troup Co.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Two Louisiana women were indicted by a Troup County Grand Jury on August 1 on racketeering charges. On April 7, a Troup County deputy conducted a traffic stop on I-85 after observing a window tint violation on the vehicle. After stopping the vehicle, the deputy noticed signs of criminal activity and he searched of the vehicle.
TROUP COUNTY, GA
ABC Big 2 News

NM women arrested in Odessa drug bust

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two women from New Mexico were arrested late last week after they were caught bringing drugs to Odessa. Amber Vargas and Crystal Arguello, both of Raton NM, have been charged with two counts of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance and one count of marijuana possession. According to an affidavit, on […]
ODESSA, TX
wbrz.com

Gonzales man arrested for DWI 3 times in one month, tied to hit and run in another parish

ST. JAMES PARISH - A man was arrested for his third DWI in a month and linked to a hit-and-run crash after law enforcement found his damaged car stopped along I-10. Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stumbled upon the car on the shoulder of I-10 in St. James Parish late Friday morning. They later determined the driver, 31-year-old Brandon Rockwood of Gonzales, was driving impaired and had a suspended license.
GONZALES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Jennings, LA
State
Louisiana State
Jennings, LA
Crime & Safety
Lake Charles American Press

8/9: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Timilyon Keorty Fisher, 18, Port Arthur, Texas — maximum speed limit; no seat belt; aggravated flight from an officer; driver must be licensed; when passing on the right is permitted; hit-and-run driving; illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; illegal carrying of weapons, first offense; resisting an officer.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Jeff Davis#Us Currency#Parish Sheriff S Office#The Jefferson Davis
CBS Philly

Judge reinstates 3rd-degree murder charges against Jayana Webb

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A judge has reinstated third-degree murder charges against Jayana Webb, the woman accused of striking and killing two Pennsylvania state troopers and a man who the troopers were trying to help on Interstate 95 earlier this year. The charges were dropped in June after Webb's defense attorney said the commonwealth failed to prove his client acted with malice. Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner released a statement following the reinstatement of the third-degree murder charges. Krasner believes the charges were "always appropriate." The charge of 3rd-degree murder was always appropriate for this defendant, whose actions we allege led to the violent deaths...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
gueydantoday.com

Task Force makes several arrests in Vermilion Parish

According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Public Information Officer Eddie Langlinais, the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force made the following arrests for narcotics related offenses within the parish. • Daniel Trahan, (DOB: 8-30-1977 of Abbeville), was arrested in Abbeville and charged with the following:. •...
VERMILION PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Approves Bid for Facility to House Calcasieu Coroner’s Office and CPSO Crime Lab

On August 10, 2022, The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury announced that they approved the construction of the new Calcasieu Parish Forensic Center at their August 4th regular meeting. Jurors approved the low bid of $15,369,000 from Alfred Palma Construction Company to build the facility. The Forensic Center will house the...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul police recover 8 guns in search for drive-by shooting suspect

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul police say they recovered eight guns in the course of searching for and arresting a suspect in a drive-by shooting Monday.The 22-year-old suspect was also wanted in connection with vehicle thefts, fleeing police, assault and possessing a firearm without a permit, police said. He has not yet been charged.While executing a search warrant on the 1500 block of Wilson Avenue East, police recovered seven handguns and an AR-15. One of the handguns was stolen, and another had an illegal automatic switch on it, police said.Officers also recovered "multiple boxes of ammunition," police said, as well as marijuana and keys to four rental vehicles.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Calcasieu Parish News

Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing

Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on August 8, 2022, that on August 5, enforcement agents ticketed three males for alleged recreational fishing infractions in the Gulf of Mexico in Vermilion Parish.
VERMILION PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles, LA
10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

 https://calcasieu.info/

Comments / 0

Community Policy