Camie Daigle
1d ago
Good job! Hope the Jennings 8 can get the justice for their Murders!! But those in high power won’t allow that!!!
3
TCSO: Two Louisiana women responsible for over $500,000 in identity fraud indicted on Racketeering charges
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest and indictment of two Louisiana women. On Aug. 1, a Troup County Grand jury indicted Deavian Andrews and Tynea Gray for Conspiracy to Commit Racketeering, an offense that subjects both to a 5 to 20-year prison sentence. On April 7, […]
WTVM
2 Louisiana women arrested on racketeering charges in Troup Co.
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Two Louisiana women were indicted by a Troup County Grand Jury on August 1 on racketeering charges. On April 7, a Troup County deputy conducted a traffic stop on I-85 after observing a window tint violation on the vehicle. After stopping the vehicle, the deputy noticed signs of criminal activity and he searched of the vehicle.
NM women arrested in Odessa drug bust
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two women from New Mexico were arrested late last week after they were caught bringing drugs to Odessa. Amber Vargas and Crystal Arguello, both of Raton NM, have been charged with two counts of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance and one count of marijuana possession. According to an affidavit, on […]
wbrz.com
Gonzales man arrested for DWI 3 times in one month, tied to hit and run in another parish
ST. JAMES PARISH - A man was arrested for his third DWI in a month and linked to a hit-and-run crash after law enforcement found his damaged car stopped along I-10. Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stumbled upon the car on the shoulder of I-10 in St. James Parish late Friday morning. They later determined the driver, 31-year-old Brandon Rockwood of Gonzales, was driving impaired and had a suspended license.
Armed and Dangerous: Deputies search for wanted Louisiana man
The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office (EPSO) is asking for the public's help in finding a wanted man considered armed and dangerous.
Woman found dead inside vehicle in St. Landry Parish
A female body was found inside a vehicle on Sunday in the Swords area.
Lake Charles American Press
8/9: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Timilyon Keorty Fisher, 18, Port Arthur, Texas — maximum speed limit; no seat belt; aggravated flight from an officer; driver must be licensed; when passing on the right is permitted; hit-and-run driving; illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; illegal carrying of weapons, first offense; resisting an officer.
kalb.com
After confusion over who is now prosecuting deadly hit and run case, matter continued
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A 29-year-old Oakdale woman, charged in a hit and run crash that killed a cyclist just south of Alexandria, was back in court on Wednesday, August 10, for a pretrial conference. Lacy Jordan is facing charges of hit and run, negligent homicide, careless operation of a...
Judge reinstates 3rd-degree murder charges against Jayana Webb
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A judge has reinstated third-degree murder charges against Jayana Webb, the woman accused of striking and killing two Pennsylvania state troopers and a man who the troopers were trying to help on Interstate 95 earlier this year. The charges were dropped in June after Webb's defense attorney said the commonwealth failed to prove his client acted with malice. Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner released a statement following the reinstatement of the third-degree murder charges. Krasner believes the charges were "always appropriate." The charge of 3rd-degree murder was always appropriate for this defendant, whose actions we allege led to the violent deaths...
KPLC TV
Third suspect in April double homicide on W. LaGrange Street returned to Louisiana
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The third suspect in an April homicide in the 500 block of W. LaGrange Street has been extradited to Louisiana. The killing of two Houston men staying in Lake Charles allegedly arose from a drug dispute, authorities said. Three other Houston men are accused of driving to Lake Charles to commit the murders.
Report to police results into arrest of Mississippi woman for fraud, weapon possession
A Mississippi woman was arrested for fraud and weapons possession. On Thursday, Aug. 4, the Oxford Police Department took a walk-in report regarding financial fraud. After investigation, Hannah Russell, 27, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with Credit Card Fraud and Felon in Possession of a Weapon. Russell was taken...
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of August 1, 2022 – August 7, 2022
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of August 1, 2022 – August 7, 2022. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On August 8, 2022, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of August 1, 2022 – August 7, 2022.
gueydantoday.com
Task Force makes several arrests in Vermilion Parish
According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Public Information Officer Eddie Langlinais, the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force made the following arrests for narcotics related offenses within the parish. • Daniel Trahan, (DOB: 8-30-1977 of Abbeville), was arrested in Abbeville and charged with the following:. •...
EPSO: multiple traffic stops led to narcotics arrests and citations
Evangeline Parish Sheriff Charles R. Guillory said multiple narcotics arrests were made last week in separate incidents.
Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Approves Bid for Facility to House Calcasieu Coroner’s Office and CPSO Crime Lab
On August 10, 2022, The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury announced that they approved the construction of the new Calcasieu Parish Forensic Center at their August 4th regular meeting. Jurors approved the low bid of $15,369,000 from Alfred Palma Construction Company to build the facility. The Forensic Center will house the...
St. Paul police recover 8 guns in search for drive-by shooting suspect
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul police say they recovered eight guns in the course of searching for and arresting a suspect in a drive-by shooting Monday.The 22-year-old suspect was also wanted in connection with vehicle thefts, fleeing police, assault and possessing a firearm without a permit, police said. He has not yet been charged.While executing a search warrant on the 1500 block of Wilson Avenue East, police recovered seven handguns and an AR-15. One of the handguns was stolen, and another had an illegal automatic switch on it, police said.Officers also recovered "multiple boxes of ammunition," police said, as well as marijuana and keys to four rental vehicles.
Louisiana man killed in Sumter County crash
A two-vehicle crash left a 37-year-old Louisiana man dead Tuesday morning.
Authorities Asking for Help in Side by Side UTV Theft Investigation in Iowa, Louisiana
Iowa, Louisiana – On August 9, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating a side-by-side UTV theft that occurred in the 5500 block of Highway 3059 in Iowa, Louisiana, between August 8th at 8 PM and August 9th at 9:05 AM. CPSO is asking...
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on August 8, 2022, that on August 5, enforcement agents ticketed three males for alleged recreational fishing infractions in the Gulf of Mexico in Vermilion Parish.
Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving Hwy. 90 burglary near Mermentau
Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish is asking for help in solving a residential burglary that occurred in the 7000 block of Hwy. 90 near Mermentau.
