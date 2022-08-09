Read full article on original website
Related
mageenews.com
I Absolutely Love This
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. I believe churches are meant for praising God. But so are 2 am car rides, showers, coffee shops, the gym, conversations with friends, strangers, etc. Don’t let a building confine your faith because we will never change the world by just going to church, we need to be the church.
mageenews.com
God lights the path we walk
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. God lights the path we walk. There are times that we can see far ahead yet other times we have only enough light to see where we are at that moment. These are the times that we need to take that next step in complete faith in Him.
mageenews.com
How are you spending your time?
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. What is it that is on your mind today? Are you spending time worrying or are you spending time praying?. It...
mageenews.com
Board Member Express Displeasure with Comments
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. During the Simpson County School Board meeting on Thursday, August 11, 2022, Board Member Stan Bulgar expressed his displeasure with comments being made on social media outlets concerning school consolidation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mageenews.com
A free Guardianship Clinic
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. A free Guardianship Clinic will be offered to qualifying residents of Simpson County, seeking legal assistance to obtain guardianships of children. The clinic will be held Friday, Aug. 26, 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., at the Simpson County Courthouse at 100 Court Ave., Mendenhall, MS. It is sponsored by the Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project and the Access to Justice Commission.
mageenews.com
MC Restores Victorian-Era Structure, Preserves Popular Social Spot for Generations to Come
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. One of the oldest structures on the Mississippi College campus and a beloved gathering place for alumni receptions, bridal and baby showers, and other local events has received a much-needed restoration.
mageenews.com
Mississippi families are paying the price of solar switch
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Mississippi families are paying the price of solar switch. By Michelle Brodsky, michelle@mspolicy.org. The United States has seen a tremendous uptick...
mageenews.com
Mattie Carolyn Henderson Martin Hankins of Raleigh, MS
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Mattie Carolyn Henderson Martin Hankins left this earth for her true home in heaven at the feet of her Jesus and was reunited with the love of her life, Jerry Martin, on Sunday, August 7, 2022. She was a sixty-two year resident of Raleigh MS who was residing at Strong River Villa in Mendenhall at the time of her death.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mageenews.com
SCSD Implements New COVID-19 Protocols, Effective Aug. 11
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. If an effort to educate our students and to provide a safe learning environment, the Simpson County School District has revised our current COVID-19 protocols. Please see attached letter below.
mageenews.com
Roland Graham is Guilty of Embezzlement, Sentenced as Habitual Offender
JACKSON, Miss. – Today State Auditor Shad White announced Roland Graham pleaded guilty to embezzlement and conspiracy charges in Jones County earlier this week. A guilty plea and sentencing order for his co-conspirator, Larry Barnes, were recorded earlier this year in January. Both cases were prosecuted by the Jones County District Attorney’s office in Judge Dal Williamson’s courtroom.
mageenews.com
Williamson Appointed Therapy Services Director
COLLINS, Miss – Michael Williamson has been appointed Therapy Services Director for Covington County Hospital and will also oversee therapy service offerings at Magee General Hospital and Simpson General Hospital. Each hospital has partnered with Mid South Rehab Services to provide physical, occupational, and speech therapy. “We chose Mid...
mageenews.com
Juanyana Holloway Pleads Guilty to Embezzlement
JACKSON, Miss. – Today State Auditor Shad White announced Juanyana Holloway has pleaded guilty to embezzlement in Lamar County. She is a former deputy municipal clerk in the Town of Sumrall. District Attorney Hal Kittrell’s office prosecuted the case in Judge Prentiss Harrell’s courtroom. Special Agents from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mageenews.com
MC Athletics Admin Supervisor, Transportation Director First Co-Recipients of Monthly Presidential Prize
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. For two decades, Mississippi College Athletic Department staff have relied on Missa Turman to handle ticket sales for Choctaws football and basketball games and other special events, ensure the department’s payroll is in order, and maintain purchase and travel requisitions, all while keeping the office humming.
mageenews.com
USM Honors Newest Class of Hydrographic Science Program Graduates
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The University of Southern Mississippi’s unique hydrographic science program has produced another diverse and talented group of graduates who were honored during a Class of 2022 recognition ceremony held July 29 on the University’s Gulf Park campus in Long Beach, Miss.
mageenews.com
Attorney General Fitch secures Manslaughter plea in case of neglect and exploitation of a vulnerable adult
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Last Thursday, Jeffrey Moore of Starkville, Mississippi pled guilty and was sentenced on one count of Culpable Negligence Manslaughter and one count of Exploitation of a Vulnerable Person before Oktibbeha County Circuit Judge James Kitchens. The charges stem from the April 2019 death of Moore’s mother.
mageenews.com
Statement from Board of Aldermen Concerning Mayor Dale Berry’s Actions
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The board of aldermen both collectively and individually; Sue Honea, Alderman-at-large, Matthew Hickman, Alderman Ward One, Mark Grubbs, Alderman Ward Two, Lane Steele, Alderman Ward three and Mayor Pro Tem and Patrick Brown, Alderman Ward Four have agreed based on current negative publicity to release the following:
mageenews.com
Narcotics Arrest Made by Magee PD
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. On August 10th, 2022 officers conducted a traffic stop on a Daniel Nolan Mouton where he was found to be in possession of a large amount of Narcotics. Officers with the Magee Police Department along with Simpson County Sheriff’s Office then conducted a search warrant on Mouton’s home where more illegal narcotics were found. Mouton has been charged with Possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine and Possession with intent to distribute Marijuana, along with sale of a controlled substance; Methamphetamine. Magee Police Department would like to thank County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s office for their assistance. Mouton has since gone before the Judge and has a bond set of $225,000.
Comments / 0