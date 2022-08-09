ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shiawassee County, MI

WNEM

Police: 1 seriously injured in crash that closed US-10

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Midland Police Department is investigating a crash that seriously injured a woman and closed US-10 for about two hours. On Wednesday night at about 6:06, officers responded to a crash involving two vehicles on Westbound US-10 near Sturgeon Avenue. Police found a woman pinned in...
MIDLAND, MI
kisswtlz.com

Woman Injured in US-10 Crash

Westbound US-10 near Sturgeon Road in Midland County was closed for about two hours Wednesday, August 10 after a crash. Police say the crash occurred just after 6:00 p.m. when a vehicle heading west slowed down for some debris in the road and was rear ended by a second vehicle. A woman in one of the vehicles suffered serious injuries after becoming trapped. She was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition. Three people in the other vehicle refused treatment.
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing home damaged in explosion, no injuries reported

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A house was damaged in Lansing due to an explosion Thursday night. It happened at a home near the intersection of Jolly and Waverly roads. The homeowner said it was because of a gas leak that came from the kitchen stove. The incident was unrelated to...
LANSING, MI
wsgw.com

Vehicle Starts Fire After Hitting Gas Pump

Patrons and employees of a Saginaw Township gas station got a little more excitement than they bargained for Thursday, August 11 when a vehicle crashed into one of the gas pumps. The incident occurred sometime around 10:00 a.m. at the Speedway at 2215 Tittabawassee Rd. Employes at the store say...
SAGINAW, MI
Lennon
fox2detroit.com

GM Lake Orion plant fight leaves Pontiac grandfather dead

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Pontiac man died after a fight early Thursday at the General Motors Lake Orion plant. Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, and the 48-year-old suspect worked for a contracted cleaning company. Robertson had worked for the company for about seven months. Authorities said they were...
PONTIAC, MI
wsgw.com

Two Flint Firefighters Face Consequences in Fire Deaths

A fire which killed two boys in the city of Flint at the end of May put two firefighters under investigation. On May 28, a fire in the 600 block of West Pulaski Street was found to be caused by faulty electric wiring. 12-year-old Zyaire Mitchell and 9-year-old Lamar Mitchell died from injuries suffered in the fire. The boys were not discovered in the home during the firefighters initial search of the house.
FLINT, MI
wsgw.com

Rough Water, Rip Current Blamed for Saginaw Bay Drowning Death

Saginaw Bay (source: U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service) A 65-year-old man from Commerce Township is dead after being knocked over by a wave about 11:00 a.m. Thursday on Saginaw Bay. Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said the victim, Kelly Atwell, and another 65-year-old man, also from Commerce Township, were standing...
HURON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Gas leak prompts evacuation in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A gas leak has been reported on the 1300 block of Cooper Ave. in Lansing. According to Lansing Police Department, a 4-inch gas main was damaged by contractors working in the area. The gas leak required an evacuation of the immediate area, an LPD officer told 6 News. The evacuation was […]
LANSING, MI
kisswtlz.com

“The Base” Member Sentenced in Tuscola County

Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office has announced that 19-year-old Tristan Webb of Tuscola County has been sentenced on several charges related to his actions as a member of “The Base,” a national white supremacist group that advocates for violence against the government. On Wednesday, Judge Amy Gierhardt...
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
WLNS

One car, two stolen semi-truck computers, & two wanted

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan are staying busy this week, with four different cases that they need your help with. Two cases involve requests for information, and the two other cases involve two people wanted for felony arrest out of Lansing. Have any information regarding the cases mentioned below? Call Crime […]
LANSING, MI

