POLICE: Driver crashes after falling asleep in Eaton Co.
The car went off the road and into a ditch and suffered quite a bit of damage.
WNEM
Police: 1 seriously injured in crash that closed US-10
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Midland Police Department is investigating a crash that seriously injured a woman and closed US-10 for about two hours. On Wednesday night at about 6:06, officers responded to a crash involving two vehicles on Westbound US-10 near Sturgeon Avenue. Police found a woman pinned in...
kisswtlz.com
Woman Injured in US-10 Crash
Westbound US-10 near Sturgeon Road in Midland County was closed for about two hours Wednesday, August 10 after a crash. Police say the crash occurred just after 6:00 p.m. when a vehicle heading west slowed down for some debris in the road and was rear ended by a second vehicle. A woman in one of the vehicles suffered serious injuries after becoming trapped. She was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition. Three people in the other vehicle refused treatment.
3 Person Hospitalised Following A Two-Car Crash On U.S. 127 (Jackson, MI)
Jackson County reported a two-car crash in the U.S. 127 Wednesday morning. The crash resulted in the hospitalization of three people. The crash happened on the Highway near Wetherby Road in Sutherneastern Jackson County. A Southbound White Kia Soul entered the [..]
1 Woman Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Collision In Midland (Midland, MI)
The Midland Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle accident on the westbound U.S. 10 in Midland Wednesday evening. At 6:05 p.m., a vehicle traveling west near Sturgeon Avenue [..]
WILX-TV
Lansing home damaged in explosion, no injuries reported
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A house was damaged in Lansing due to an explosion Thursday night. It happened at a home near the intersection of Jolly and Waverly roads. The homeowner said it was because of a gas leak that came from the kitchen stove. The incident was unrelated to...
wsgw.com
Vehicle Starts Fire After Hitting Gas Pump
Patrons and employees of a Saginaw Township gas station got a little more excitement than they bargained for Thursday, August 11 when a vehicle crashed into one of the gas pumps. The incident occurred sometime around 10:00 a.m. at the Speedway at 2215 Tittabawassee Rd. Employes at the store say...
WNEM
Sheriff: Swans found decapitated in Lake Fenton case done, prosecutor will decide if to issue charges
LAKE FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced Wednesday their investigation of three swans found decapitated over the weekend has ended. The sheriff said Genesee county Prosecutor David Leyton will review the case. Deputies found the swans on Saturday at about 2 p.m. between Rocky Point and...
fox2detroit.com
GM Lake Orion plant fight leaves Pontiac grandfather dead
ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Pontiac man died after a fight early Thursday at the General Motors Lake Orion plant. Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, and the 48-year-old suspect worked for a contracted cleaning company. Robertson had worked for the company for about seven months. Authorities said they were...
U.S. 127 crash sends 3 people to the hospital in Jackson County
JACKSON, MI -- A two-car crash Wednesday morning on U.S. 127 in Jackson County sent three people to the hospital with severe injuries, police said. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the vehicle crash on the highway near Wetherby Road in southeastern Jackson County at about 10:36 a.m. Aug. 10.
wsgw.com
Two Flint Firefighters Face Consequences in Fire Deaths
A fire which killed two boys in the city of Flint at the end of May put two firefighters under investigation. On May 28, a fire in the 600 block of West Pulaski Street was found to be caused by faulty electric wiring. 12-year-old Zyaire Mitchell and 9-year-old Lamar Mitchell died from injuries suffered in the fire. The boys were not discovered in the home during the firefighters initial search of the house.
nbc25news.com
Lapeer County Road Commission equipment vandalized, police looking for answers
LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. - The Lapeer County Road Commission says equipment, road signs and property was on Doran Road in Imlay Township. If you have any info on this crime, contact 810-664-6272.
wsgw.com
Rough Water, Rip Current Blamed for Saginaw Bay Drowning Death
Saginaw Bay (source: U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service) A 65-year-old man from Commerce Township is dead after being knocked over by a wave about 11:00 a.m. Thursday on Saginaw Bay. Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson said the victim, Kelly Atwell, and another 65-year-old man, also from Commerce Township, were standing...
iheart.com
Preliminary Report Issued on Attorney Stephen Barnes Fatal Plane Crash
The National Transportation Safety Board has issued a preliminary report about the October 2020 plane crash in Genesee County that killed prominent attorney Stephen Barnes and his niece. The report does not identify the cause of the crash, but concludes the plane spiraled into the ground at a very high...
nbc25news.com
Firefighter resigns, another disciplined after investigation into deadly Flint house fire
FLINT, Mich. - The City of Flint says that one firefighter has resigned and another has been disciplined after internal investigation into the events of a fire where two children lost their lives back in May. See the statements from City of Flint officials below. Statement from City of Flint...
Gas leak prompts evacuation in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A gas leak has been reported on the 1300 block of Cooper Ave. in Lansing. According to Lansing Police Department, a 4-inch gas main was damaged by contractors working in the area. The gas leak required an evacuation of the immediate area, an LPD officer told 6 News. The evacuation was […]
kisswtlz.com
“The Base” Member Sentenced in Tuscola County
Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office has announced that 19-year-old Tristan Webb of Tuscola County has been sentenced on several charges related to his actions as a member of “The Base,” a national white supremacist group that advocates for violence against the government. On Wednesday, Judge Amy Gierhardt...
One car, two stolen semi-truck computers, & two wanted
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan are staying busy this week, with four different cases that they need your help with. Two cases involve requests for information, and the two other cases involve two people wanted for felony arrest out of Lansing. Have any information regarding the cases mentioned below? Call Crime […]
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman wanted for assaulting cashier at Meijer in Rochester Hills has been identified, officials say
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – The woman wanted for assaulting a cashier at a Meijer in Rochester Hills has been identified, officials say. Police say the alleged suspect is a 32-year-old woman from Pontiac. Officials say the case will be presented to the prosecutors office Thursday (Aug. 11). Police say...
Man facing charges after Grand Blanc teen found dead in Detroit basement
A 23-year-old Westland man is now facing charges after a Grand Blanc teen was found dead in the basement of a vacant Detroit apartment in July.
