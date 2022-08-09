ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newt Gingrich: What you saw at Mar-a-Lago was 'desperation' from a national machine

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said the raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence shows an act of desperation and defeat on "The Ingraham Angle." NEWT GINGRICH: I am happy to have a debate with people like Max Boot who are the apologists for a failed anti-American establishment which has year after year failed the American people, failed to defend our interests, failed to win wars, failed to reform the bureaucracies, failed to educate our children, people like Max Boot are in fact the representatives of a dying system, and as it starts to die, it grows more desperate.
Laura Ingraham: Our government is being run by a cadre of powerful post-American forces

Laura Ingraham analyzed how the government enacted measures that harm our children and perpetuate the already surveilled state Wednesday on "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: The nine-hour raid at Mar-a-Lago, the perpetual expansion of the surveillance state on bogus grounds, the long pandemic lockdowns that harmed children, closed businesses and churches even. The endless re-upping of emergency COVID powers, the destruction of historical markers and statues, the use of big tech as proxy censors for the current regime.
Jonathan Turley: The more we learn about the Trump raid, the more confusing it gets

Jonathan Turley discussed how former President Trump is on record with sources to have cooperated with the government prior to the raid on his Mar-A-Lago home on "Hannity." JONATHAN TURLEY: The more we learn, the more confusing this gets. What did they possibly tell Reinhardt? Did they relay this history to the magistrate? That, according to these sources, that the president had cooperated. I mean, the idea that he was subject to a subpoena, complied with a subpoena, didn't challenge it, voluntarily showed the storage room to the agents, followed their advice, secured it to meet their demands. All of that is hardly a basis for saying now we need to send in 40 FBI agents on a nighttime raid. I mean, if the subpoena worked the first time, then presumably a second subpoena would work the second time if there were remaining documents that were not gathered up in the first collection. What we have to find out is the details.
