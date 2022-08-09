Read full article on original website
Newt Gingrich: What you saw at Mar-a-Lago was 'desperation' from a national machine
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said the raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence shows an act of desperation and defeat on "The Ingraham Angle." NEWT GINGRICH: I am happy to have a debate with people like Max Boot who are the apologists for a failed anti-American establishment which has year after year failed the American people, failed to defend our interests, failed to win wars, failed to reform the bureaucracies, failed to educate our children, people like Max Boot are in fact the representatives of a dying system, and as it starts to die, it grows more desperate.
Arkansas paper tells Sarah Huckabee Sanders there's 'plenty of room' for op-ed after being called out for bias
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (ADG) published an editorial responding to the fierce criticism from GOP gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders over what she alleged was liberal bias in favor of her Democratic opponent. In a piece titled "Plenty of room for good guest columns," the ADG editorial page addressed Sanders directly...
Laura Ingraham: Our government is being run by a cadre of powerful post-American forces
Laura Ingraham analyzed how the government enacted measures that harm our children and perpetuate the already surveilled state Wednesday on "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: The nine-hour raid at Mar-a-Lago, the perpetual expansion of the surveillance state on bogus grounds, the long pandemic lockdowns that harmed children, closed businesses and churches even. The endless re-upping of emergency COVID powers, the destruction of historical markers and statues, the use of big tech as proxy censors for the current regime.
Kim Strassel Reacts To AG Merrick Garland Personally Signing Off On Trump FBI Search: ‘Does Put To Rest Some Media Claims’
Kim Strassel, Potomac Watch columnist for Wall Street Journal editorial page & Fox News Contributor joined the Guy Benson Show to react to the brief on-camera statement from Attorney General Merrick Garland regarding the FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home. Strassel reacted to the confirmation from...
Jonathan Turley: The more we learn about the Trump raid, the more confusing it gets
Jonathan Turley discussed how former President Trump is on record with sources to have cooperated with the government prior to the raid on his Mar-A-Lago home on "Hannity." JONATHAN TURLEY: The more we learn, the more confusing this gets. What did they possibly tell Reinhardt? Did they relay this history to the magistrate? That, according to these sources, that the president had cooperated. I mean, the idea that he was subject to a subpoena, complied with a subpoena, didn't challenge it, voluntarily showed the storage room to the agents, followed their advice, secured it to meet their demands. All of that is hardly a basis for saying now we need to send in 40 FBI agents on a nighttime raid. I mean, if the subpoena worked the first time, then presumably a second subpoena would work the second time if there were remaining documents that were not gathered up in the first collection. What we have to find out is the details.
Sean Duffy on 'Outnumbered': 'This is the game the Democrats, media play' against Trump
Fox News contributor and former congressman Sean Duffy said on "Outnumbered" Friday that he believes Democrats and the mainstream media are playing a familiar "game" when it comes to reports about the Mar-a-Lago raid. SEAN DUFFY: Here's what concerns me, is when you have these unnamed sources talking to The...
New York Mayor Eric Adams takes local media heat over migrant scandal
After being called out by multiple outlets after not taking questions Thursday about allegations a city official was fired for raising concerns about conditions for migrants arriving in the Big Apple, Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams finally addressed the issue in a radio interview Friday. Julie Savel, the...
White House asked Twitter why Alex Berenson wasn't banned from the platform, lawsuit reveals
Substack writer Alex Berenson shared internal communications from Twitter that revealed the White House inquired about why his account had not been banned, according to findings from his lawsuit with the tech giant. Berenson announced last month that he and Twitter reached a "mutually acceptable resolution" that prompted his Twitter...
Fauci hammered for saying he ‘symbolizes’ ‘consistency, integrity,’ ‘truth’: ‘James Bond Villain'
Conservatives mercilessly ridiculed National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease director Dr. Anthony Fauci after a viral clip depicted him bragging that he symbolizes "consistency," "truth" and human "caring," especially in an era of the "normalizations of untruths and lies." The clip came from a Tuesday interview between Fauci and...
