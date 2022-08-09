Read full article on original website
Whitesnake Drop Off Summer Tour With Scorpions Due to David Coverdale’s Health
Whitesnake have bowed out of their summer 2022 North American tour with Scorpions due to bandleader David Coverdale's ongoing health issues. The English hard rockers' farewell trek had already missed several dates due to illness. Scorpions and Thundermother will still play the shows this summer, which kick off Aug. 21...
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is
Building St. Louis Jane Doe Found - 5635 Clemens AvenuePeas In Their Pods. Authorities are asking for help in solving a 39-year-old murder case. It was a cold day in St. Louis on February 28, 1983. Two men looking for scrap metal went into the basement of an abandoned building at 5635 Clemens Avenue. As one man flicked a lighter, they saw something, reports KSDK. This vision would stay in their minds for the rest of their lives.
Machine Gun Kelly Slams Mystery Graffiti Artist Who Tagged Tour Bus – ‘You’re So Dumb’
Machine Gun Kelly responded in an Instagram Story on Thursday (Aug. 3) after someone tagged one of the busses in the rapper-turned-rock star's "Mainstream Sellout Tour" entourage with graffiti that included a crude phallic rendering and a homophobic slur. It happened in Omaha, Nebraska, where Machine Gun Kelly performed at...
Amy Lee reveals the best song to get someone into Evanescence
And no, it isn't Bring Me To Life
NME
Travis Barker returns to Machine Gun Kelly tour “against his doctor’s orders”
Travis Barker has returned to Machine Gun Kelly‘s ‘Mainstream Sellout’ tour “against his doctor’s orders”. MGK is currently out on the road in the US, having kicked off the extensive run of shows back in June. Barker – a friend and collaborator of Machine...
Anthrax’s Scott Ian Does His Best Kerry King Impression, Sports Huge Chains
In a video the Anthrax guitarist shared last week, Scott Ian hung some large, menacing chains from his waist in a goofy impression of Slayer guitar icon Kerry King. King is known for wearing the same type of imposing metal links onstage with Slayer before they called it a day in 2019. And the chains he hung from one side of his waist were real metal. (Though they appeared to some to resemble a comically large wallet chain.)
Behind the History of the Band Name “Slipknot”
According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, the word “slipknot” means “a knot that slips along the rope or line around which it is made. “especially: one made by tying an overhand knot around the standing part of a rope.”. But what this has to do with the famed...
103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana.
