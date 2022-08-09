Read full article on original website
Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 105,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,648,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 89 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 3,733.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 11,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Omnicom Group by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102,237 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
M&T Bank Corp Boosts Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 843 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 863,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,711,000 after purchasing an additional 18,587 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $556,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,436 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
