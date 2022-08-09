ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota Motorcyclist Killed in Crash

North St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Minnesota man was killed after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed in the Twin Cities Wednesday evening. The State Patrol crash report indicates 41-year-old Cameron Dahm of Oakdale was traveling west on Hwy. 36 in North St. Paul when he entered the median and landed behind a guardrail around 6:45 p.m. The report says there was not a 911 call placed about the accident.
KARE 11

1 dead after motorcycle crash in North St. Paul

ST PAUL, Minn. — An Oakdale man is dead after striking the center median of Highway 36 with his motorcycle Wednesday night, authorities say. Minnesota Safety Patrol (MSP) said in a statement that 41-year-old Cameron Lee Dahm was traveling along Highway 36 at McKnight Road North around 6:42 p.m. before striking the center median.
CBS Minnesota

Department of Corrections offering $10K bonus for new Minnesota corrections officers

STILLWATER, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Corrections is offering a sign-on bonus of $10,000 to recruit new corrections officers for facilities in Stillwater, Rush City and Oak Park Heights.The bonus would be only for C.O.s at those three locations and will apply for recruits signing on in September in October. The DOC says the bonus will be split between two years.The offer comes as Oak Park Heights deals with a 20-percent shortage of corrections officers – prison staff who ensure safety in every aspect of the penitentiary.Veteran corrections officer Scott Roemer says the shortages have other officers, including himself,...
STILLWATER, MN
Y-105FM

Shooting Leads to Wild Search in Northern Twin Cities

Blaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in the northern Twin Cities area are reporting a wild chase that followed a report of shots being fired from a car at several motorcyclists this afternoon. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the shooting was reported around 1:50 PM in the City of...
BLAINE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Nationally known search-and-rescue dive team works on two Minnesota cold cases

MINNEAPOLIS. -- Adventures with Purpose is an Oregon-based search-and-rescue dive team telling the stories of the untold, by finding those who've been missing for decades.The six-man team takes on cold cases across the country and has brought closure to dozens of families.Now, they're hoping to resolve two Minnesota mysteries. On Tuesday, they searched the St. Croix River by Taylors Falls looking for any sign of Georgia Smith. The 76-year-old grandmother was last seen driving her blue Mercedes to her cabin in Wisconsin back in 1999.On Wednesday, they searched in the Mississippi River just below the dam in downtown Minneapolis searching for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Body recovered from St. Croix River

STILLWATER, Minn. (KARE 11) - Officials are investigating a case involving a body recovered in the St. Croix River near Stillwater Township Monday afternoon. The body was located around 1 p.m., one mile south from where an unoccupied boat was discovered, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
STILLWATER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

(UPDATE) Teenage Victim of Crash in Goodhue County Identified

Wanamingo, MN (KROC-AM News) - A teenager was killed in a semi-involved crash in Goodhue County Wednesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reports a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Rachel Lynn Nesseth of Zumbrota was traveling south on County 1 Blvd while a semi was traveling west on Highway 60 in Wanamingo Township. The vehicles collided at the intersection just after 8:45 a.m.
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Man, 79, killed in ATV rollover near Faribault

A 79-year-old man was killed in an ATV rollover crash in Rice County last weekend. The Rice County Sheriff's Office says it was called to the crash on a property at 11876 140th St. W. in rural Montgomery, northwest of Faribault, just before 6 p.m. Saturday. They arrived to find...
FARIBAULT, MN
CBS Minnesota

Zumbrota woman, 18, killed in Goodhue County crash

GOODHUE CO., Minn. – An 18-year-old woman is dead following a crash with a semi-truck Wednesday morning in southeastern Minnesota.The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 9 a.m. on Highway 60 and County Road 1 in Wanamingo Township.The victim, from Zumbrota, was traveling southbound on 1 when she collided with a semi heading westbound on Hwy. 60.The driver of the semi, a 62-year-old Lewiston man, was not hurt. The victim's identity has not been released.
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Men wanted in Mall of America shooting arrested in Chicago

(FOX 9) - Bloomington police said the two men wanted in the shooting at the Mall of America were arrested Thursday in Illinois after they were spotted getting haircuts. The alleged shooter, 21-year-old Shamar Lark, and the man police said directed Lark to fire the shots, 23-year-old Rashad May, had been on the run for the last week.
CHICAGO, IL
fox9.com

Counselor accused of shooting arrows at kids at Minnesota day camp

(FOX 9) - A counselor at a day camp in Minnetrista, Minnesota, is charged with child endangerment after witnesses say they saw her shooting arrows at children campers. McKenzie Kim Stolt, 19, of Minneapolis, is charged via summons with one count of endangerment to a child that could cause harm or death, a gross misdemeanor, for her alleged role in an archery incident.
MINNETRISTA, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Mall of America Shooting Suspects Arrested

Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News)- The two men suspected of being involved in a shooting at the Mall of America last week have been arrested. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges told reporters Thursday 21-year-old Shamar Lark and 23-year-old Rashad May were apprehended in Chicago Thursday afternoon. Hodges says May and Lark were extradited back to Minnesota.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Man Sentenced To Prison For Possession of Stolen Firearm

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison for possessing a stolen firearm. Prosecutors said Minneapolis police officers responded to a shots fired call in June 2021 and witnessed a man, identified as 31-year-old Brandon Coyour of Minneapolis, fleeing the scene. As he ran, Coyour pulled a gun from his waistband and hid it in the wheel well of a parked car, where officers recovered it. Officers then arrested Coyour a few blocks from the scene.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

Rural Rice County Man Dies in ATV Accident

The Rice County Sheriff's Office confirmed today the death of a 79 year old Erin Township man in a ATV rollover Saturday evening. The family of Marvin David contacted KDHL/POWER 96 wondering why there had been no media reports about the accident. We contacted Sheriff Jesse Thomas who stated the...
RICE COUNTY, MN
