“A special game cast” Derek Jeter announced as an esteemed visitor in Alex Rodriguez’s ‘KayRod Cast’

Former Red Sox fan favorite heads to the dark side, but not the Yankees
The Boston Red Sox recently parted ways with their veteran outfielder, Jackie Bradley Jr. He’s now reportedly joining one the Blue Jays. The Boston Red Sox recently parted ways with outfield veteran Jackie Bradley Jr.. Bradley Jr. is now reportedly being signed to the Toronto Blue Jays, one of Boston’s biggest rivals in the AL East.
Red Sox turn to former Mets All-Star closer to beef up bullpen
The Boston Red Sox had a bit of a confusing trade deadline. Were they buyers? Were they sellers? Does front office executive Chaim Bloom even know? Those are thoughts that had to be racing through every Red Sox fan’s mind. Well, it’s not going to make any more sense after the move the club just […] The post Red Sox turn to former Mets All-Star closer to beef up bullpen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Aaron Hicks opens up about season: ‘Honestly, horrible’
Despite having a 10.5-game lead in the AL East, the New York Yankees have had their fair share of adversity this season. Inconsistent performances and injuries have hit the team in waves the past few weeks, but one of the more notable players going through a cold streak is starting outfielder Aaron Hicks.
Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees
From one star outfielder to another. Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez and New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge met on the field before the two teams are set to collide later Wednesday afternoon at T-Mobile Park. Rodriguez and Judge exchanged signed memorabilia on the field and then had a conversation. The Mariners rookie issued this […] The post Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Watch: The Yankees Had An Embarrassing Night On The Bases Tuesday
The New York Yankees ran the bases in Seattle on Tuesday night as if they were playing under the influence. Honestly, if they actually were doing that, they might not have looked as bad as they did. New York's extra inning baserunning in their 1-0 loss to the Mariners was worse than you'll find on most Little League fields.
Gio has blunt outlook for injured Matt Carpenter: 'It's over'
Matt Carpenter is hopeful he can return to the Yankees this season, but Gio is convinced that Carpenter’s season is over after fracturing his foot.
Red Sox: Pedro Martinez unloads on Boston for lack of direction
Boston Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez wasn’t happy with the team’s lack of direction, and puts that squarely on the front office. Boston’s lack of trade deadline direction outlines a more valuable point — Chaim Bloom and the Red Sox are flirting with a rebuild, but refuse to pull the plug on their current crop of stars.
The Media Column: Some hints on how NESN will revamp its Sox booth after Eck's retirement
With Dennis Eckersley announcing his retirement Monday, NESN has a big void to fill in its Red Sox booth. Play-by-play man Dave O’Brien dropped some hints about what they’ll do.
NBC Sports
Red Sox sign veteran reliever to minor league deal
The Boston Red Sox added bullpen depth on Tuesday. Veteran reliever Jeurys Familia was signed to a minor league contract, as first reported by Joe McDonald of Worcester T&G. The 32-year-old will join the WooSox in Scranton Wilkes-Barre.
Dennis Eckersley fights back tears discussing upcoming retirement from Red Sox booth
Dennis Eckersley will be retiring from calling Red Sox games for NESN after the season and got emotional discussing what the next few weeks will be like for him.
Yardbarker
Yankees receive fantastic injury news on Matt Carpenter’s fractured foot
While the New York Yankees lost to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday afternoon, they did receive a bit of positive injury news on lefty slugger, Matt Carpenter. Carpenter fouled a ball off his left foot several days ago, causing a fracture. There was a legitimate reason to believe that he could miss the rest of the 2022 season.
NBC Sports
Merloni: Red Sox have a morale problem amid fall to last place
The Boston Red Sox are now in last place in the AL East after losing three out of the last four games to the Kansas City Royals. The games between the Sox and Royals marked the first full series for both teams since the MLB trade deadline on August 2.
MLB World Reacts To What Keith Hernandez Said About The Phillies
The New York Mets will look to cement their NL East lead with two series against the Philadelphia Phillies this month. Mets fans tuning into SNY's coverage won't hear Keith Hernandez on the call for any of those games this weekend and next weekend. The broadcaster, and recently inducted team...
FOX Sports
Red Sox open 3-game series against the Yankees
New York Yankees (71-41, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (55-58, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (1-2, 5.09 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (5-3, 4.23 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -127, Red Sox +106;...
Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale breaks wrist in bike crash
Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale had surgery Monday after breaking his right wrist in a weekend bike crash. The
Yankees’ first-rounder, two other 2022 draftees take first big step
With their first selection in the 2022 MLB Draft, the New York Yankees went high-risk, high-reward — though if any team can unlock outfielder Spencer Jones, it’s probably them. After all, they pulled a body type they’re very familiar with (massive, toolsy outfielder who’s massive with a massive...
Here’s what Alex Cora had to say about the Blue Jays signing Jackie Bradley Jr.
"We went in a different direction with our roster construction.”. The Red Sox lost to the Braves 9-7 in 11 innings on Tuesday. Boston hosts Atlanta again this evening starting at 7:10 p.m. The Patriots begin the preseason on Thursday, hosting the Giants at Gillette Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Alex...
NBC Sports
Xander Bogaerts joins elite company with impressive milestone
Xander Bogaerts put himself on a list alongside Boston Red Sox legends during Thursday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. The All-Star shortstop collected the 300th double of his career in the first inning. In doing so, he became the second Red Sox player to accomplish the feat before turning 30. Carl Yastrzemski (312 doubles) was the first to reach the milestone.
WATCH: Red Sox Seal The Deal Over The Orioles On Thursday Night
The Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday night.
