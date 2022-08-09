Read full article on original website
Lewis Hamilton Wants You To Feel Sorry For Him
He may be one of the greatest Formula One drivers to this point, and he’s fabulously wealthy as a result, but Lewis Hamilton has it really rough. As detailed out in a recent Vanity Fair interview, Hamilton has struggled with everything from feeling like he doesn’t fit in with the F1 crowd to getting anxious when he drives on public roads. The man probably cries into stacks of cash every night, drying his tears off on more than the average family hauls in for a year, and somehow falls asleep.
Lewis Hamilton vows not to be 'negative' about future drivers when he retires from Formula One after criticism from Sir Jackie Stewart and Nelson Piquet... as the Mercedes star insists he will 'always be watching' after he calls it a day
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has taken a swipe at former drivers, as he promised to stay 'positive' towards F1 competitors after he retires from the sport. It comes after Nelson Piquet was condemned by the sport for referring to Hamilton as a variation of the n word, while Sir Jackie Stewart suggested he should retire from driving to pursue a fashion career.
Entrepreneur Slammed After Telling Teens to ‘Knock on Strangers’ Doors’ to Find a Job
Finding a job can be a difficult task that requires smart, savvy strategies, but when an investor and entrepreneur recently took to Twitter to give advice to young people in search of work, his insights fell flat. Sahil Bloom, a former baseball player and current entrepreneur, baffled Twitter by doling...
INTERVIEW: Life is never dull for Guenther Steiner
Title sponsorship issues, rows about car design, live-threatening crashes for its drivers – the list of dramas that Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has had to deal with during the team’s time in Formula 1 extends far beyond even those examples. But as the head of a team...
Serena Williams’ legacy was powered by tennis – but her influence on Black girls and women was just as profound
When Serena Williams retires from tennis — whether it’s after the upcoming U.S. Open or sometime later — she will leave a legacy as the most dominant and influential women’s player in the game’s history. Over more than two decades, Serena, who will be 41...
Girl writes ‘demanding’ note to the tooth fairy and her ‘bratty’ behaviour totally divides opinion
A YOUNG girl has divided opinion after writing a very 'demanding' letter to the tooth fairy specifying how much money she was after. In the handwritten letter, which was shared to Reddit by her mother, the girl named Addy, who is from the US, asks to receive more cash than she received for her tooth the previous year.
Serena Williams’ unapologetic greatness is a beacon to Black girls everywhere
Serena Willams announced her impending retirement from professional tennis in Vogue magazine on Tuesday. As we celebrate her greatness and all that Williams has achieved on the court – the 23 major singles titles, the four Olympic gold medals, the 319 weeks at No 1 in the world rankings – I think it’s important to not skim over all that she had to endure off of it and the inspiration she’s given to Black girls in particular.
Artist responds to the many pressures society places on women through 25 honest comics
Lainey Molnar is on a mission to call out society on the infinite sexist and unrealistic pressures it places on women. The 33-year-old artist from Hungary illustrates the reality of what it is like to be a woman in this day and age through comics that explore topics like femininity, double standards, societal pressures, expectations and other problematic norms that modern independent women face. "I believe that the pressure on women comes from both inside our own community and outside, be it family, media, or men," Molnar told Bored Panda.
More than 80% of people we asked said they've experienced violence in junior sport – and women and gender-diverse people cop it most
Every week millions of Australian children play community sport. Participating in community sport can improve children’s mental, physical and social wellbeing, but only if the sport environment is physically and emotionally safe. Our new research shows community sport spaces aren’t safe for everyone. We found 82% of 886 survey respondents said they experienced violence while playing community sport as a child in Australia. Our study was one of the first in Australia to include the experiences of non-gender-binary individuals. We found gender-diverse people reported particularly high rates of violence while playing sport as children. Some 81% reported experiencing psychological violence from a...
