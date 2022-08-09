He may be one of the greatest Formula One drivers to this point, and he’s fabulously wealthy as a result, but Lewis Hamilton has it really rough. As detailed out in a recent Vanity Fair interview, Hamilton has struggled with everything from feeling like he doesn’t fit in with the F1 crowd to getting anxious when he drives on public roads. The man probably cries into stacks of cash every night, drying his tears off on more than the average family hauls in for a year, and somehow falls asleep.

