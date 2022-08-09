Read full article on original website
Erie Gives Day 2022 breaks another record
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Tuesday, Aug. 9 was the Erie Community Foundation’s 12th annual Erie Gives Day. The number of nonprofits that participated in Erie Gives Day as well as the amount raised has increased each year since it’s start. This year, the total given by donors broke another record at over $7.9 million; over 11,000 donors […]
erienewsnow.com
Preparing for Tall Ships Erie
As crews prepare the Lettie G. Howard for Tall Ships Erie, Captain William Sabatini couldn't be happier. "We deserve this," he said of the festival. "We've all been waiting for something. For two years we haven't been able to do these really big, massive festivals, and now we have the opportunity to do the thing that we do best."
erienewsnow.com
Erie Featured among 11 'Charming Small Towns' on Lake Erie
WorldAtlas named Erie as part of its list of 11 charming small towns on Lake Erie. The article highlighted the city's waterfront attractions including Presque Isle State Park and its beaches, the Tall Ships festival, Erie Maritime Museum and the breweries on the Lake Erie Ale Trial. Despite being Pennsylvania's...
erienewsnow.com
Warren County Fair Underway this Week
The Warren County Fair is underway as a week of fun starts. Although most festivities start Tuesday, there was still plenty of fun Monday with a rodeo and a draft horse show. All show animals are also on the fairgrounds, giving you a chance to check out local livestock. The...
New bagel shop opens in Flagship City Food Hall
A new bagel shop has opened in the Flagship City Food Hall. Jo’s Brooklyn Bagel Too made its debut at the food hall, but gave back to the community before opening; staff of the bagel shop gave everything away for free in the two days prior to opening. One of the employees said that the […]
erienewsnow.com
Dr. Carl Seon Speaks about Recovery from COVID-19 and Double Lung Transplant
Looking fit and like himself, Dr. Carl Seon and his wife Anita met with me for an interview during a social gathering with some of his new medical colleagues from Whole Health Orthopedic Institute and their partners. Resuming his career is a day he thought might never come after his...
How is inflation impacting Erie renters?
With inflation higher this July compared to July of 2021 sitting at 8.5%, experts said it’s better than expected, but residents in Erie are feeling the sting of renting homes and apartments. Here is more on how inflation is impacting residents and the help they are receiving. Residents in Erie are being forced to seek […]
Local volunteer fire departments respond to back to back water rescue calls
Local volunteer fire departments are one of the most valuable assets that our community has. On Saturday night when Erie County had three water rescue calls all within an hour, we saw just how valuable those volunteers are when keeping our family and friends safe. It was literally one call after the other. By the […]
Underdog BBQ finds a new home
A local restaurant is preparing to move into a new location that will allow growth and provide a better experience for customers. Staff of Underdog BBQ said the move has been stressful and faster than expected, but they are excited to bring their vision to life. Underdog BBQ closed its doors on July 25 to begin […]
beckersspine.com
Orthopedic surgeon who had double lung transplant to return to work
An orthopedic surgeon who had a successful double lung transplant after contracting COVID-19 in 2020 is expected to return to his job in September, Erie News Now reported Aug. 10. Carl Seon, MD, underwent the transplant after suffering from complications of COVID-19. He was diagnosed in 2020 and had the...
Titusville Herald
Titusville Police and game wardens handle incident with their ‘bear’ hands
The Titusville Police Department had a first on Monday. The department, with the help of the Pennsylvania Game Commission, helped a bear slide down a children's slide. The bear, that had been walking through town near the YMCA, finally climbed up a tree. After being tranquilized, the bear, which had fallen onto a play set, slid down the slide before being carried into a game warden’s transport apparatus.
eriereader.com
Fire Lights Music and Arts Festival Brings Big Names to Edinboro
The second annual Fire Lights Music and Arts Festival is headed back to Edinboro to raise money for the Edinboro Volunteer Fire Department. Bringing the town together for an unforgettable experience at Wainer Park, this event is pulling big name artists like Sunsquabi, Aqueous, The Widdler, and Champagne Drip. With...
New York Woman Hit By Car, Attacked With Machete In Front Of Kids
The New York State Police are reporting a shocking story out of Western New York's Chautauqua County. A 64-year-old was arrested after violently and brazenly attacking a woman in public in front of several kids. Mary Butler was driving four children in her car on Route 380 in Jamestown, when...
Man, 47, arrested in WV for kidnapping Erie County teen, PA State Police report
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A man has been arrested in West Virginia for allegedly kidnapping a teenage girl from her home in Erie County, Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) reported on Aug. 11 that a 14-year-old girl was reported missing on Aug. 9 from her home in Amity Township, Erie County. Through the investigation, it […]
erienewsnow.com
Meadville Mayor Charged with Welfare Fraud
City of Meadville Mayor Jaime Kinder has been charged with welfare fraud, according to court records. The Office of the State Inspector General filed the misdemeanor charge Monday. Kinder received $966 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits from Aug. 1 to Oct. 31, 2019, after she did not report...
explore venango
Warner’s Bakery Opens in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Well-known Warner’s Bakery has expanded to downtown Franklin. Warner’s Bakery has been a Titusville staple since 1949 when Ellsworth Warner first opened his doors. When Mr. Warner was ready to retire 50 years later, he passed the company to his daughter. She later...
Titusville Herald
‘Cheap old’ Titusville house goes viral
Titusville is full of old homes. Unfortunately, some have fallen into disrepair. One account on Instagram, called @Cheapoldhouses, is trying to make sure that these old houses are saved. A Titusville house, located at 603 W. Walnut St., was recently featured on the page, which has more than 1.9 million followers.
Crawford County man points loaded AR-15 at helicopter, gets arrested
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Crawford County man was arrested for pointing a loaded AR-15 at a helicopter. A Pennsylvania State Police report said the 25-year-old Cambridge Springs man pointed the loaded rifle at a helicopter at about 11:28 a.m. on Aug. 5. The helicopter was inspecting power lines for Penelec (FirstEnergy) above the residence on Skeltontown […]
erienewsnow.com
Red Light Crashes on the Rise in Northwestern Pennsylvania
It's National Stop on Red Week, and PennDOT is reminding drivers to follow traffic signals. In PennDOT District 1, there were 280 red-light running crashes in 2021. The number has been on the rise since 2019. This includes Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties. An average of two...
explore venango
Police Respond to Altercation Following Race in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police say a fight broke out following a race on Saturday night at Lockhart Raceway in Cranberry Township. According to PSP Franklin, a physical altercation occurred around 9:17 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, between a known 37-year-old male victim, of Hamburg, New York, and 45-year-old Matthew Bernard, of Seneca, and 27-year-old Zachary Wilson, of Oil City, at Lockhart Raceway located on Horsecreek Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
