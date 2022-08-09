Read full article on original website
Small but mighty showing for anti-establishment GOP candidates in Minnesota primary
Three conservative Republican Senate candidates and a handful of House candidates beat out their more centrist GOP rivals on Tuesday in a primary in which the anti-establishment wing of the party looked to make a mark. That anti-establishment wing — often backed by the far-right Action 4 Liberty or libertarian-leaning...
Minnesota primary 2022: Results from Minnesota's statewide, congressional races
Minnesota's Aug. 9 primary has set stage for the election in November, where incumbent Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan will square off with Republicans Scott Jensen and Matt Birk. Steve Simon will face Kim Crockett in the vote for secretary of state, while the statewide race for...
Top takeaways from Minnesota primary results
Voters across Minnesota went to the polls Tuesday to vote in the state's primary election. Here's a look at the results in some of the most closely-watched races. Congress:DFL U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar narrowly won her primary over moderate challenger Don Samuels in the Minneapolis-based 5th Congressional District.Republican Brad Finstad was poised for a 4-point win in the 1st Congressional District special election to succeed late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn.What's next: He and Democrat Jeff Ettinger go head to head again in November for a full term.DFL U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum cruised to victory against primary challenger Amane Badhasso in...
Gov. Tim Walz looks ahead to the general election
Governor Tim Walz is seeking re-election after a term dominated by his response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the fallout from the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. Walz will face Republican Scott Jensen. Both easily won their party’s nomination in Tuesday’s primary. Walz talked...
Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus won't endorse gubernatorial candidate in 2022
The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus & Political Action Committee on Wednesday announced it won't be endorsing a candidate for Minnesota Governor in the 2022 general election. The caucus invariably supports a broad spectrum of Republicans who oppose any gun restrictions, but in a statement, caucus chairman Bryan Strawser said GOP candidate Scott Jensen "betrayed" his 2016 endorsement for the Minnesota Senate by co-sponsoring gun control measures after he was elected.
Primary buoys GOP hopes in Minnesota attorney general race
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A primary victory by a political novice has raised Republican hopes for winning the Minnesota attorney general’s office for the first time in over 50 years. Financial attorney Jim Schultz’s win over Doug Wardlow on Tuesday set him up to challenge Democratic Attorney General Keith...
On day after primaries, Minnesota’s 8th district candidates look ahead to midterms.
DULUTH, MN -- After Tuesday night’s primary election, both candidates for Minnesota’s 8th Congressional district are ready to face off in the November midterm elections. Incumbent Republican Pete Stauber, who currently represents the 8th district in Washington will face Democratic Candidate Jen Schultz, who currently represents District 7A in the Minnesota House of Representatives.
Walz, Jensen win primary races for Minnesota governor
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen scored easy victories Tuesday in their primaries to set the stage for their fall matchup in Minnesota’s top race this fall, while business lawyer Jim Schultz won the GOP primary to take on Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison.
After going into labor and losing endorsement, Erin Maye Quade wins primary
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - After her bid to secure her party's endorsement ended early last April when she went into labor at the Minnesota DFL's connection, Erin Maye Quade won the primary election for State Senate. Quade defeated Justin Emmerich, 64.6 percent to 35.4, in the Democratic primary for...
2022 Primary Election Results for Lakeland Viewing Area
Voters went to the polls on Tuesday all across Minnesota for the state’s primary election, which narrowed the candidate pools in several races, including some in the Lakeland viewing area. Below are winners for city, county, and state races, along with U.S. Representative races for Districts 7 and 8:
Leigh Finke, wins DFL Primary, one step closer to becoming State's first transgender lawmaker
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Leigh Finke, won the DFL primary in House District 66A, likely making her the first transgender lawmaker in the Minnesota House. "I am full of gratitude & excitement this morning. Thank you all for your kindnesses. There’s so much work yet to do. But today let’s enjoy our historic primary win. There’s time for whatever comes next," Finke wrote in a Facebook post after her primary win over Dave Thomas.
Wright County Casts Ballots in MN Primary Election
Tina Diedrick – 1054 Terry Strege – 735 Michael Holmstrom, Jr. – 705. Jeanne Holland – 570 Michael Potter – 561 Jonathan Heinrichs – 287. Wright County voters went to the polls Tuesday in Minnesota’s 2022 primary election. Most of the decisions were to narrow the field of candidates for specific elections for November’s general election.
First District race goes to Republican Brad Finstad
ROCHESTER, Minn. — Republican Brad Finstad will represent Minnesota First District for the next four-and-a-half months after defeating Democrat Jeff Ettinger in Tuesday's primary, according to the Associated Press. Finstad fills the seat previously held by the late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died in February after battling kidney...
6 transportation projects in Minnesota get $100M federal funding
Minnesota will receive $99.4 million for six transportation infrastructure projects from a round of funding confirmed by the Biden Administration Thursday. The funds are part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, funding for which has been boosted by President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which passed in a bipartisan vote last year.
Walz: Increased state law enforcement presence to stay in Twin Cities
Gov. Tim Walz said the increased presence of state law enforcement in the Twin Cities is here to stay until further notice. The governor was joined by Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington and officers from different agencies in the state during a news conference Thursday afternoon. The decision...
Here are the key primary election results from Minnesota
Polls in Minnesota, which has competitive primaries for several contests, close at 8 p.m. CT/9 p.m. ET.
Voters head to polls eager for change
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Primary election season in Minnesota means a lot to many people, but for different reasons. "I am making my voice heard when I still have a chance," said Dawn Hill, who biked to her polling place in Golden Valley. "Silence is deadly," said Cynthia Orstad,...
MN Senate could soon see its first Black woman
MINNESOTA, USA — Unlike the Minnesota House, there has never been a Black woman serving in the Minnesota Senate. However, that could soon change as at least seven Black women are running for Senate seats this election cycle: Zuki Ellis, Marla Helseth, Huldah Hiltsley, Farhio Khalif, Erin Maye Quade, Zaynab Mohamed, and Clare Oumou Verbeten.
Evers blames lawmakers for his licensing mess
MADISON — When frustrated professionals waiting for their long-delayed licenses reach out to Gov. Tony Evers’ office for help, they get an automatic email — a political screed blaming the Republican-controlled Legislature for Wisconsin’s licensing crisis. Instead of stepping in and helping, Evers offers victims of...
Here are the key primary election results from Wisconsin
Wisconsin holds top billing Tuesday, with a competitive Republican governor's primary highlighting races there.
