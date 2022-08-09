Read full article on original website
Related
wuwm.com
National expert says Wisconsin DNR is making progress in deer management
A national wildlife expert who previously offered suggestions on Wisconsin’s deer management program returned to the state virtually Wednesday to speak before the Natural Resources Board. James Kroll, professor emeritus of Forest Wildlife Management at Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, Texas wore his credentials on his shirt....
WJFW-TV
Wisconsin's national forest will replace culverts
NORTHWOODS - The Chequanmegon-Nicolet National Forest is working on several emergency projects. This month the forest will start four emergency culvert replacement projects. The culverts will help wildlife by having water flow properly and allow for fish and wildlife to pass beneath. They are replacing a culvert near Lilypad Creek,...
Wisconsin’s ‘Original’ Capital Is Now A Vacant Ghost Town
Did you know that the capital of Wisconsin would have been a little closer to Illinois if history had gone slightly different?. The town of Belmont, Wisconsin is, I think officially, a sleepy hamlet. Tucked in the southwest corner of the state, above Galena, maybe 30 miles north of the border, Belmont is officially home to 986 residents as of the 2010 census.
wearegreenbay.com
Dog swims to land after boat takes on water in northern Wisconsin area
(WFRV) – A boat on Lake Superior needed rescue Wednesday evening as it started to take on water, but that didn’t stop a dog from rescuing itself as it swam to a nearby beach. The United States Coast Guard Great Lakes tweeted about a recent rescue that took...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Wisconsin City Was Called One Of The Ugliest In America
There seems to be a list for everything these days, Bad travel destinations, redneck towns, and now ugliest towns. A city in Wisconsin was named one of the ugliest in America in a new article. Wisconsin's Most Beautiful City. Remember how I said there is a list for everything? Well,...
Could You Make The Jump Into A Swimming Hole On This Beautiful Wisconsin Hiking Trail?
A dream Wisconsin watering hole awaits anyone that can find it on this spectacular Wisconsin trail. So many of this country's most beautiful hiking trails can be found just a few hours north in the Lake Superior region. Hundreds of small state parks surround the lake, many of them with beautiful hiking trails.
Farmers Almanac: Brutal Winter Will Arrive Early In Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa
The Farmer's Almanac called for a flip-flop winter last year and a scorching hot summer with big storms. They were pretty close with both long-term forecasts, which is impressive considering how far out they release their predictions. The publication's managing editor said they released this year's winter outlook to "help...
seehafernews.com
Eastern Wisconsin Fuel Prices Continue Downward Trend, Nearing Pre-Spike Levels
While gas prices are still higher than they were before the first major spike back in March, they have seen a drastic decline over the last two months. According to the AAA Gas Prices webpage, the average price in Manitowoc County is down 16 cents compared to last week, now sitting at $3.69 per gallon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cwbradio.com
New COVID-19 Vaccine is Available in Wisconsin
(Terry Bell, WRN) There’s a new coronavirus vaccine option in Wisconsin. The Food and Drug Administration issued Novavax’s request for an emergency use authorization for its protein-based vaccine for people 18 years and older in July. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirms the vaccine is safe for adults.
Quality Midwest Roadside: Wisconsin’s Famous Pinkie the Elephant
Next time you're in Madison, Wisconsin, take a 25-minute drive north to DeForest, WI to see the world's largest pink elephant, Pinkie!. How do you find this stuff, James? I'm a long-time fan of Ferris Beuller, that's how! LOL. Most of the time I just luck into it. Like Pinkie, I was doing a story about a guy that fell into a cement mixer in a small town north of Madison, and, lo and behold, just a stone's throw away, was a GIANT PINK ELEPHANT!
wwisradio.com
Whirlpool buys Wisconsin Company for $3 Billion Cash
(Pleasant Prairie, WI) — The home appliance-making giant Whirlpool has bought a Wisconsin based company, InSinkErator for three-billion dollars. InSinkErator is owned by Emerson and is based in Pleasant Prairie. It is the world’s largest manufacturer of sink disposals and on-demand hot water dispensers, controlling more than 70-percent of the market.
spectrumnews1.com
Only one of Wisconsin's top 10 school districts has consistently grown its teaching staff. Here's how.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — While teacher staffing levels drop across the state, one Wisconsin district has grown. Over the last five years, most of the top 10 school districts in the state have had their staffing levels shrink. However, they’ve shrunk along with enrollment, and enrollment has often dropped at an even greater rate.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of those people then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. No matter how you like your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking here because they truly serve anything you could think of. The taste is divine and all the ingredients are fresh and high-quality. Are you curious to find out where these highly-praised burger places are? Then keep on reading to find out.
Following investigation, Frontier agrees to $15 million in internet upgrades in Wisconsin, $90k “payment”
The phone and internet company Frontier Communications came to an agreement with the state of Wisconsin to improve its broadband service — the latest assurance from the company that its slow internet speeds and potentially dangerous phone outages are being modernized. Reached following an investigation into the company’s advertising...
WJFW-TV
Ahlstrom Munksjö invests $15 million in two Northern Wisconsin plants
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Paper is all around us, and one paper mill company that employs nearly two-thousand Wisconsinites is looking towards the future. Ahlstrom Munksjö put a hefty sum of money for new technology and boilers at their two Northern Wisconsin plants. “Part of being a paper maker...
Per Mar Security services expands in Northern Wisconsin
Per Mar Security Services, the largest family-owned, full-service security company in the Midwest, is pleased to announce it has acquired Dream System’s security division further expanding its customer base in Northern Wisconsin. For the past 22 years, Seth and Nicki Ferrin have owned and operated Dream Systems. In the...
WISN
Turnout for Wisconsin's August primary election reaches historic levels
An unprecedented amount of voters turned out at Wisconsin polls for the August primary election with 26% of eligible voters casting their ballots. That's the highest turnout rate in Wisconsin since 1982. It's also a 3% rise from the 2018 midterms. That was the last time the state had a...
cwbradio.com
Unusual Montana Crash Kills Wisconsin Man
(Terry Bell, WRN) A Wisconsin man is dead after an unusual crash in Montana last weekend. The Montana Highway Patrol says the 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, who’s name had not been released as of Tuesday night, hit a bear with his motorcycle Sunday morning. State troopers say he wasn’t wearing a helmet, and died instantly.
Comments / 0