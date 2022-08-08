Read full article on original website
Paradise Post
Supervised drug injection sites could soon pop up in California. How will they work?
For years, the idea of establishing supervised drug injection sites has been a long-standing goal for some progressive California leaders looking to address the burgeoning overdose crisis. Efforts to launch such programs have come close, but never to the finish line. Now, as the latest legislation seeking to sanction these...
Paradise Post
Newsom calls for boosting water supply projects to curb California drought, climate change
With a new desalination plant under construction in Antioch as his backdrop, Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed Thursday that California can’t simply conserve its way out of its drought crisis — the state needs more water and should take major steps to get it. Newsom released a 19-page plan...
