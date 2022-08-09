Rams not too worried about Leonard Floyd's 'lower half' injury

Leonard Floyd was pulled from practice on Monday after he felt “a little something in his lower half,” as Sean McVay put it. The Rams are just being cautious with their top edge rusher, ensuring they don’t make the injury any worse by putting him through practice.

McVay doesn’t sound very worried at all, but it’ll be worth monitoring the next two days as the Rams wrap things up for training camp at UC Irvine.

“We were just being smart with him,” he said. “He was feeling a little something in his lower half. We just said, ‘Hey, let’s just be smart.’ So nothing to worry about. (Head trainer) Reggie (Scott) has a good feel for our guys and we always err on the side of caution with some of those vets.”

Floyd won’t be playing in the preseason, like the Rams other primary starters, so it’s not as if he needs to get back and ready for Saturday’s game against the Chargers.