The Spun

Tom Brady Has Reportedly Suffered Major Investment Loss

Not everything goes Tom Brady's way, even if it seems like it does. For example, the legendary quarterback has reportedly lost quite a bit of value on his recent crypto investment, according to Business Insider. Brady purchased a Bored Ape NFT back in April for a price of 133 ether,...
NFL
The Spun

Details Emerge From Tom Brady's Absence For Personal Reasons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been absent from practice for several days now for what has been described as "personal reasons." But according to one NFL insider, he may be gone for a little while longer at least. Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the Buccaneers are "on board" with his reasons for being absent.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Roger Goodell reveals desired suspension for Deshaun Watson

Last week, the NFL formally appealed Deshaun Watson‘s six-game suspension, seeking stricter punishment for the Cleveland Browns quarterback in response to 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits. Now, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has revealed the punishment he finds appropriate for Watson’s transgressions. At a league meeting on Tuesday afternoon, Goodell...
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

XFL signs former All-Pro NFL player

Marquette King will be returning to professional football in 2023. The former star NFL punter announced on Twitter Tuesday that he accepted an invitation to join the 2023 XFL Draft Player Pool. King’s tweet included a video of what appeared to be an email from XFL president Russ Brandon thanking...
NFL
NBC Sports

2022 NFL Monday Night Football Schedule

NFL football's return is rapidly approaching, which also means fans will soon be able to enjoy Monday Night Football once again. There will be a few key differences with Monday Night Football this season. Most notably, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are joining the broadcast to call games after 20 years with FOX. The usual Monday night doubleheader in Week 1 will also be moved to Week 2 this year.
NFL
Yardbarker

Former Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning joins ownership group of NWSL's NY Gotham FC

Retired New York Giants great Eli Manning is going from NFL football to a completely different kind of football. Manning announced on Wednesday that he has joined the ownership group of NJ/NY Gotham FC, a women’s pro soccer team in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). Giants senior vice president Pete Guelli will also be joining Manning as part of Gotham FC’s ownership group.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bengals' Stadium Name Change

The Cincinnati Bengals have officially sold their stadium naming rights. Going forward, Paul Brown Stadium will now be named Paycor Stadium. Paycor is an HR company and was able to win the bidding over a few other companies. Per Kelsey Conway, Paycor and the team agreed to a 16-year deal...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

College sports world reacts to significant Big Ten news

The Big Ten sent major shockwaves through the college football world with its conference realignment news this summer after adding USC and UCLA. Now, the conference is the focal point of more groundbreaking change. Sports Business Journal’s John Ourand reports that ESPN has officially pulled out of media rights negotiations...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Brett Favre Job News

Since retiring from the NFL, Brett Favre has been getting into a lot of different jobs ranging from coaching to political activism. But he has a brand new job that NFL fans are excited for. On Thursday, the NFL analyst network The 33rd Team announced that Favre is joining their...
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Is Speculating About GameDay's Future

After pulling out of Big Ten media rights negotiations, there are serious questions surrounding ESPN and its "College GameDay" program. ESPN reportedly turned down the the conference's final offer of a seven-year, $380 million package leaving many to wonder what course the network will chart going forward. "CFB XM saying...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Evan McPherson Has Walkup Song Idea: NFL World Reacts

Kickers are an overlooked part of the NFL, but that could change with help from a walk-up song. Former New York Giants center Shaun O'Hara suggested the notion to Evan McPherson, who immediately got on board. The Cincinnati Bengals kicker loved the idea of him and his peers getting entrance music like a pro wrestler or MLB closer.
CINCINNATI, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Cleveland Browns' Demetric Felton Jr. applies father's military values to football

BEREA — During the three years he was stationed in Hawaii, Demetric Felton Sr. impressed upon his son the sacrifices of those who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor. A Navy chaplain for 20 years, Felton Sr. performed ceremonies to commemorate the Dec. 7, 1941 anniversary of Japan’s surprise air assault on the U.S. Pacific Fleet. But some survivors of that day asked to be cremated and interred with their ship, and the elder Felton handled that duty as well.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross Reportedly Makes Major Franchise Decision

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has reportedly changed his succession plan. According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, Ross has notified the league that he wants to change his successor from Bruce Beal to his daughter, Jennifer Ross. This means that after Ross passes away, the franchise would stay...
NFL
Roger Goodell says tanking “clearly did not happen” in Miami; the facts show Stephen Ross clearly tried to do it

The NFL will never, ever, ever admit that one of its teams intentionally lost a game. Ever. The complications and implications in a world of legalized gambling would be too severe. From lawsuits to perp walks to the potential creation of a federal agency that regulates the NFL, nothing good ever would come from the league announcing to the world that one of its teams prioritizing losing over winning — and acted on it.
MIAMI, FL

