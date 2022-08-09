ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ars Technica

Amazon begins large-scale rollout of palm print-based payments

Amazon will expand its Amazon One palm print checkout system to dozens of Whole Foods locations, marking the most significant expansion of the technology that was introduced in 2020. Amazon One allows customers to speedily check out at retail locations using only their palm prints after storing a scan of...
SANTA MONICA, CA
AdWeek

Snap, GWI Study Touts Snapchat’s Unique Audience

At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Snap Inc. teamed up with GWI to study the usage habits of more than...
INTERNET
TechRadar

How to get your brand ready for Web3 before your tech is

The opportunity is huge. The chance to build a vision of the web that is firmly in the hands of the people who use it every day. Web3 comes with a large amount of optimism for new use cases, new approaches, and new experiences. And the journey is well underway to delve into the retelling of the internet’s story that goes beyond 2022.
The Associated Press

Fiverr Partners With Selina to Bring Together “Anywhere Workers” From Across the Globe

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today announced a new partnership with Selina, one of the world’s largest experiential hospitality brands built to address the needs of millennial and Gen Z travelers. The purpose of the partnership is to provide Anywhere Workers (i.e. people who work remotely while traveling from at least two locations, domestic or international, throughout the year), the opportunity to find community and connect with like-minded individuals during their travels. The partnership with Selina also includes the ability for these workers to connect through in-person events and meetups as a means to combat one of the key issues they face: loneliness. Additionally, Fiverr will be launching its Work from Anywhere contest, where ten Fiverr freelancers will be selected to stay at a Selina location of their choosing for 3 to 4 weeks. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005170/en/ Fiverr and Selina are partnering up to bring Anywhere Workers together across the globe. (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
Black Enterprise

TikTok Opens Applications For Third Round Of “Support Black Businesses” Accelerator Program

Calling all Black entrepreneurs, innovators, and small business owners nationwide! Black Business Month is in full gear, and TikTok is driving its own initiative. Today, the popular video sharing platform announced it is accepting applications for the third round of its Support Black Businesses accelerator program. The 2020 program was initiated to “elevate the voices of Black-owned businesses on TikTok through exclusive access to resources, benefits, and networking opportunities,” according to a press release.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CNBC

Pinterest's plan to better compete with TikTok, Shopify and Instagram

When Pinterest launched in 2010, its focus on the visual was unique, as other social media platforms including Twitter and Reddit remained focused on text. The iPhone and iPad led to major user growth in early years, but Pinterest was slow to monetize users compared to social media competitors like Facebook.
INTERNET
@growwithco

How Startup Pacaso Reached $1 Billion ‘Unicorn Status’

Founder and CEO Austin Allison on how the tech platform leveraged real estate industry expertise and ‘operational excellence’ to fill an unmet consumer need in the housing market. Three best practices integral to startup growth, according to Austin Allison, Founder and CEO of Pacaso:. Achieve ‘operational excellence’ before...
SMALL BUSINESS
HIT Consultant

H1 Launches AI-Powered and Evidence-Based Interactions

– H1, launches an update to its flagship product, HCP Universe, the daily resource for global medical affairs and medical science liaison (MSL) teams. – New features include a mobile app, Next-gen Smart Search capabilities built on an expansive knowledge graph, out-of-the-box insights tailored to inform MSL and Headquarter decisioning, and AI-powered notifications to improve and accelerate quality HCP engagement.
SOFTWARE
Inc.com

The Public Relations Strategy Every Entrepreneur Can Afford

When the going gets tough, public relations is one of the first budget items entrepreneurs cut. Most PR professionals will tell you that's a bad idea. They will tell you that a downturn is exactly the wrong time to stop telling your story. While there is truth to that, cutting...
ECONOMY
PC Magazine

Amazon Expands Palm Payments to 65+ Whole Foods Stores

Amazon's palm-scanning technology is rolling out to dozens of Whole Foods stores in California. More than 65 new locations will add the Amazon One system, which was introduced in September 2020 to select Seattle-based Amazon Go stores, and later at a handful of Whole Foods across Washington. Now the kiosks...
CALIFORNIA STATE
hypebeast.com

Xiaomi's "Metal Bro" Is the Brand's First Working Humanoid Robot

Xiaomi has just unveiled its very own humanoid robot prototype during a livestream yesterday. Officially named the “CyberOne,” Xiaomi also calls the robot “Metal Bro” and even gave it its own zodiac sign (Leo). The robot stands 5.8 feet tall and weighs 115 pounds, walking on stage alongside the company’s CEO Lei Jun before handing him a flower and then posing for a selfie together.
TECHNOLOGY
freightwaves.com

Goliath, meet David: Quiet Logistics launches ‘anti-Amazon’ network

There’s an underdog story unfolding in U.S. logistics. You’re probably familiar with the tale of David and Goliath — the young shepherd David, against all odds, triumphs over the much larger, more fearsome Goliath. In the logistics space, Amazon is Goliath. The e-commerce powerhouse has nearly 1,200...

