Ars Technica
Amazon begins large-scale rollout of palm print-based payments
Amazon will expand its Amazon One palm print checkout system to dozens of Whole Foods locations, marking the most significant expansion of the technology that was introduced in 2020. Amazon One allows customers to speedily check out at retail locations using only their palm prints after storing a scan of...
Apple opens applications for its next Entrepreneur Camp with female, Black, and Hispanic/Latinx founders
Apple on Monday opened applications for its next Entrepreneur Camp. This online event connects developers with founders as well as other developers of app-driven organizations who are part of underrepresented groups, such as female, Black, and people of Latin descent. As described by the company on its website, Apple Entrepreneur...
Fast Company
How discovery commerce is changing the game for brands
In today’s “always shopping” environment, people are constantly discovering new ideas, solutions, and inspirations from brands. Here’s how that plays out for one online browser.
AdWeek
Snap, GWI Study Touts Snapchat’s Unique Audience
At Social Media Week Europe, 7–8 Nov., we'll explore emerging technologies, sustainability and the future of Web3 with marketers from Dove, Ogilvy, Wendy's, Spotify and more. Save 30% on your pass now (ends 29 Aug.). Snap Inc. teamed up with GWI to study the usage habits of more than...
TechRadar
How to get your brand ready for Web3 before your tech is
The opportunity is huge. The chance to build a vision of the web that is firmly in the hands of the people who use it every day. Web3 comes with a large amount of optimism for new use cases, new approaches, and new experiences. And the journey is well underway to delve into the retelling of the internet’s story that goes beyond 2022.
Facebook and Instagram are having a 'midlife crisis': Here are the ways Meta's companies have borrowed from competitors over the years
Mark Zuckerberg's company will likely take from the same playbook it's used in the past when it comes to competing with younger competitors: borrowing features from TikTok and other new social apps.
Fiverr Partners With Selina to Bring Together “Anywhere Workers” From Across the Globe
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today announced a new partnership with Selina, one of the world’s largest experiential hospitality brands built to address the needs of millennial and Gen Z travelers. The purpose of the partnership is to provide Anywhere Workers (i.e. people who work remotely while traveling from at least two locations, domestic or international, throughout the year), the opportunity to find community and connect with like-minded individuals during their travels. The partnership with Selina also includes the ability for these workers to connect through in-person events and meetups as a means to combat one of the key issues they face: loneliness. Additionally, Fiverr will be launching its Work from Anywhere contest, where ten Fiverr freelancers will be selected to stay at a Selina location of their choosing for 3 to 4 weeks. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005170/en/ Fiverr and Selina are partnering up to bring Anywhere Workers together across the globe. (Graphic: Business Wire)
TikTok Opens Applications For Third Round Of “Support Black Businesses” Accelerator Program
Calling all Black entrepreneurs, innovators, and small business owners nationwide! Black Business Month is in full gear, and TikTok is driving its own initiative. Today, the popular video sharing platform announced it is accepting applications for the third round of its Support Black Businesses accelerator program. The 2020 program was initiated to “elevate the voices of Black-owned businesses on TikTok through exclusive access to resources, benefits, and networking opportunities,” according to a press release.
CNBC
Pinterest's plan to better compete with TikTok, Shopify and Instagram
When Pinterest launched in 2010, its focus on the visual was unique, as other social media platforms including Twitter and Reddit remained focused on text. The iPhone and iPad led to major user growth in early years, but Pinterest was slow to monetize users compared to social media competitors like Facebook.
How Startup Pacaso Reached $1 Billion ‘Unicorn Status’
Founder and CEO Austin Allison on how the tech platform leveraged real estate industry expertise and ‘operational excellence’ to fill an unmet consumer need in the housing market. Three best practices integral to startup growth, according to Austin Allison, Founder and CEO of Pacaso:. Achieve ‘operational excellence’ before...
H1 Launches AI-Powered and Evidence-Based Interactions
– H1, launches an update to its flagship product, HCP Universe, the daily resource for global medical affairs and medical science liaison (MSL) teams. – New features include a mobile app, Next-gen Smart Search capabilities built on an expansive knowledge graph, out-of-the-box insights tailored to inform MSL and Headquarter decisioning, and AI-powered notifications to improve and accelerate quality HCP engagement.
Inc.com
The Public Relations Strategy Every Entrepreneur Can Afford
When the going gets tough, public relations is one of the first budget items entrepreneurs cut. Most PR professionals will tell you that's a bad idea. They will tell you that a downturn is exactly the wrong time to stop telling your story. While there is truth to that, cutting...
PC Magazine
Amazon Expands Palm Payments to 65+ Whole Foods Stores
Amazon's palm-scanning technology is rolling out to dozens of Whole Foods stores in California. More than 65 new locations will add the Amazon One system, which was introduced in September 2020 to select Seattle-based Amazon Go stores, and later at a handful of Whole Foods across Washington. Now the kiosks...
Here's the latest on Amazon's ad business, which is $31 billion and growing
Everything to know about Amazon's moves to expand its advertising business and the growing competition it faces.
hypebeast.com
Xiaomi's "Metal Bro" Is the Brand's First Working Humanoid Robot
Xiaomi has just unveiled its very own humanoid robot prototype during a livestream yesterday. Officially named the “CyberOne,” Xiaomi also calls the robot “Metal Bro” and even gave it its own zodiac sign (Leo). The robot stands 5.8 feet tall and weighs 115 pounds, walking on stage alongside the company’s CEO Lei Jun before handing him a flower and then posing for a selfie together.
PITCH-DECK LIBRARY: Search over 800 pitch decks that startups including Uber, Postmates, and Airbnb used to raise millions
Business Insider has obtained scores of pitch decks used by startups to persuade VCs and other investors to fund them. You can search for them here.
Top finance execs often self-sabotage their success. A coach to top CFOs explains how to avoid it
Edith Hamilton offers lessons for newly minted CFOs and those who “made some mistakes they’d rather not repeat.”
Number of teens using Facebook crashes as YouTube becomes platform of choice
In brief: Are you old enough to remember when Facebook usurped Myspace as the cool social media platform everyone should be using? If the answer is yes, you're probably still on Zuckerberg's product, unlike almost 70% of teens, who prefer the likes of YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat. The bad news...
geekwire.com
Hootsuite lays off 30% of staff, says it’s focusing on ‘financial sustainability’ amid downturn
Hootsuite told employees on Tuesday that it would lay off 30% of its staff, becoming the latest tech company to reduce costs and extend runway amid the broader market downturn. The Vancouver, B.C.-based company confirmed the cuts to GeekWire. Hootsuite did not provide an updated headcount or specific number of...
freightwaves.com
Goliath, meet David: Quiet Logistics launches ‘anti-Amazon’ network
There’s an underdog story unfolding in U.S. logistics. You’re probably familiar with the tale of David and Goliath — the young shepherd David, against all odds, triumphs over the much larger, more fearsome Goliath. In the logistics space, Amazon is Goliath. The e-commerce powerhouse has nearly 1,200...
