Read full article on original website
Related
americanbankingnews.com
Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 1,808 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Omnicom Group by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102,237 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
M&T Bank Corp Boosts Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 843 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 863,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,711,000 after purchasing an additional 18,587 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $556,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,436 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Comments / 0