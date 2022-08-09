Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Omnicom Group by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102,237 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

