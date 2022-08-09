Read full article on original website
Related
Saints Reportedly Get Promising Jameis Winston Injury News
During this Monday's practice for the New Orleans Saints, veteran quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a foot injury. "He just was rolling out in a 7-on-7 period and kind of rolled his ankle a little bit," Saints head coach Dennis Allen told NFL Network's Jane Slater. "We brought him in for some evaluation, we'll see where he's at, but really no update other than that."
Buccaneers GM Jason Licht Comments on Tom Brady’s Excused Absence
The Bucs' GM spoke to the media regarding Tom Brady's excused absence from the team.
Tom Brady taking leave from Buccaneers for 'personal reasons'
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was absent from Thursday’s practice and was expected to be out for at least another day 10 days for undisclosed personal reasons.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Release First Depth Chart of 2022
Not a lot of surprises, but some areas of interest, in Tampa Bay's first depth chart.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Good news on Bucs OL Robert Hainsey's injury
That audible groan you might have heard bellowing from the Sunshine State was Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans reacting to the news that center Robert Hainsey left Wednesday’s joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on a cart after sustaining an apparent leg injury. Hainsey is slated to replace Pro Bowl...
Keyshawn Johnson Makes His Opinion On Michael Thomas Very Clear
During Monday's episode of ESPN's First Take, Chris "Mad Dog" Russo said New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is no longer a top-10 wide receiver. On Tuesday's edition of First Take, Johnson fired back at Russo. Johnson, who is actually Thomas' uncle, came to the wideout's defense while on...
The Saints Re-Signed A Safety On Wednesday
The New Orleans Saints added a familiar face to their roster this Wednesday in the form of safety Jack Koerner. Koerner, a former starter at Iowa, signed with the Saints after going undrafted in April. He was waived by the team earlier this summer, but now he's back on the roster.
Bucs GM Licht: Tom Brady’s Absence ‘the Least of Our Concerns’
The Tampa Bay general manager has no qualms with the quarterback missing time during training camp.
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars Superdome
The New Orleans Saints announced that the final training camp practice that will be open to the public will be held at on Sunday, August 21st from 3:45 pm to 5:45 pm. Tickets are free of charge and fans can reserve tickets by registering at www.neworleanssaints.com.
Comments / 0