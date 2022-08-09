ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Saints Reportedly Get Promising Jameis Winston Injury News

During this Monday's practice for the New Orleans Saints, veteran quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a foot injury. "He just was rolling out in a 7-on-7 period and kind of rolled his ankle a little bit," Saints head coach Dennis Allen told NFL Network's Jane Slater. "We brought him in for some evaluation, we'll see where he's at, but really no update other than that."
Good news on Bucs OL Robert Hainsey's injury

That audible groan you might have heard bellowing from the Sunshine State was Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans reacting to the news that center Robert Hainsey left Wednesday’s joint practice with the Miami Dolphins on a cart after sustaining an apparent leg injury. Hainsey is slated to replace Pro Bowl...
The Spun

The Saints Re-Signed A Safety On Wednesday

The New Orleans Saints added a familiar face to their roster this Wednesday in the form of safety Jack Koerner. Koerner, a former starter at Iowa, signed with the Saints after going undrafted in April. He was waived by the team earlier this summer, but now he's back on the roster.
