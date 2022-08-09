Read full article on original website
Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 89 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 3,733.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 11,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Omnicom Group by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102,237 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
M&T Bank Corp Boosts Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.
Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 180,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
