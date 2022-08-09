Read full article on original website
Bloomberg
Hong Kong Growth Hopes Crumble Under Covid Policy Weight
Hong Kong’s economy will struggle to expand at all this year, the latest Bloomberg survey of economists shows, as the city grapples with Covid restrictions, a trade slump and other global headwinds. The government is set to cut its forecast for gross domestic product growth for the year when...
Bloomberg
Saudi Arabia & Lucid in EV Tie Up
Saudi Arabia is working with luxury electric vehicle maker, Lucid Motors, to roll out thousands of electric cars a year. The move aims to position the Kingdom as a hub for automakers, while also helping to diversify its economy away from oil. The first model to hit the Riyadh roads will be the Lucid Air in the second quarter of next year. Faisal Sultan, Lucid's Managing Director for the Middle East, speaks with Manus Cranny on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Middle East. (Source: Bloomberg)
U.S. actress Anne Heche dies after being pulled off life support - Daily Mail
Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. actress Anne Heche died after her life support was turned off, a week after her fiery car crash in Los Angeles, the Daily Mail reported on Friday. Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis.
Bloomberg
China State-Owned Giants to Delist From US Amid Audit Spat
Five of China’s largest state-owned companies announced plans to delist from US exchanges as the two countries struggle to come to an agreement allowing American regulators to inspect audits of Chinese businesses. China Life Insurance Co., PetroChina Co. and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. all disclosed their intentions to...
Bloomberg
China to Speed Brazil Corn Imports Amid Ukraine War, US Tensions
China is taking steps to accelerate imports of Brazilian corn, bringing on a new supplier of the grain at a time when the war in Ukraine has disrupted trade and tensions with the US are soaring. Beijing will temporarily waive a key clause which paves the way for Brazil, the...
Bloomberg
Dozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by Shrews
Nearly three dozen people in China have been sickened by a newly identified virus from the same family as the deadly Nipah and Hendra viruses, though there’s no evidence the pathogen can be transmitted from person-to-person. The virus, named Langya henipavirus or LayV, was found thanks to an early...
Bloomberg
India July Inflation Cools, Easing Pressure for Steep Hikes
India’s retail inflation softened for a third straight month in July, taking some pressure off the central bank from pursuing sharp monetary tightening to return price gains back to its target band. Consumer prices rose 6.71% last month from a year earlier, dipping below 7% for the first time...
Bloomberg
Europe Has a Serious Problem With Its Rivers
In the midst of an arid summer that set heat records across Europe, the continent’s rivers are evaporating. The Rhine — a pillar of the German, Dutch and Swiss economies for centuries — is set to become virtually impassable at a key waypoint later this week, stymieing vast flows of diesel and coal. The Danube, which snakes its way 1,800 miles through central Europe to the Black Sea, is gummed up too, hampering grain and other trade.
Bloomberg
Centurium-Backed Taibang Picks CICC, JPMorgan for HK IPO, Sources Say
Taibang Biologic Group, a plasma-derived biopharmaceutical product maker, has chosen banks for an initial public offering in Hong Kong, according to people familiar with the matter. The Beijing-based company, which was previously known as China Biologic Products Holdings and was listed in New York until 2021, is working with China...
Bloomberg
Marcos Rejects 300,000 Ton Sugar Import Plan
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. rejected a plan to import as much as 300,000 metric tons of sugar, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said. The Sugar Regulatory Administration, in an order dated Aug. 9, said it approved the plan, which sought to import raw and refined sugar for delivery no later than Nov. 30. It said raw sugar production for the crop year ending this month is expected to fall 16% to 1.8 million metric tons.
Bloomberg
Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas
Mexico — which imports nearly all of the natural gas it burns — has laid out a somewhat surprising mission: to become one of the world’s top exporters of the fuel, and fast. Although natural gas exports from Mexico are today non-existent, seeing as it produces too...
Bloomberg
Argentina Raises Key Interest Rate to 69.5% in Biggest Hike Since 2019
Argentina’s central bank raised its benchmark Leliq rate to 69.5%, representing the largest hike in almost three years. Officials raised the rate by 950 basis points, the eighth increase this year, according to a statement. It follows an outsized, 800-basis point hike just two weeks ago. Until now, central bank officials only raised rates about once every month.
Bloomberg
Crypto Lender Tied to Chinese Rig Giant Throws Miners a Lifeline
Chinese Bitcoin mining rig giant Bitmain Technologies Ltd. has been selling machines to miners for about nine years. Now it’s helping to keep them afloat during the cryptocurrency market downturn through its ties with industry financier Antalpha. Bitmain and its Antpool mining spinoff are working with Singapore-based Antalpha to...
Bloomberg
Sun-Drenched Spain Turns on Europe’s Biggest Solar Power Plant
Iberdrola SA turned on Europe’s largest solar plant in western Spain as the country drives up output of renewable energy to cut reliance on fossil fuels. Spanish power is trading almost three times higher than the five-year seasonal average as Russian gas cuts push up fuel costs. As one of Europe’s sunniest nations, Spain is betting that greater solar generation will ease its dependence on volatile commodity markets while helping to clean up the energy mix.
Bloomberg
In the Energy Markets, Putin Is Winning the War
No matter what indicator you use, Russian President Vladimir Putin is winning in the energy markets. Moscow is milking its oil cash cow, earning hundreds of millions of dollars every day to bankroll the invasion of Ukraine and buy domestic support for the war. Once European sanctions against Russian crude exports kick in from November, the region’s governments will face some tough choices as the energy crisis starts to bite consumers and companies.
Bloomberg
Wall Street Cheered N.Y. Times Subscribers. Now It Wants Profits
For years, Wall Street rewarded the New York Times Co. with an ever-rising stock price as it continued to introduce new subscription services and sign up online customers. Now, an activist investor is urging the company to raise prices and wring more profits from a lineup of services that includes games, recipes, sports and product reviews, as well as its flagship newspaper.
Bloomberg
Lucid Says Saudi PIF Was Supportive as Supply Crunch Hit
Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region. Top shareholder Saudi Arabia has been supportive of Lucid Group Inc. during a supply crunch that forced two production target cuts this year, an official at the carmaker said on Thursday.
Bloomberg
Racism and Exploitation Exposed in UK Health Sector Reports
The UK health research charity Wellcome has a culture of institutional racism while a prominent London medical school supported and benefited from the British Empire’s subjugation of people of color, according to separate reports. The Social Investment Consultancy and The Better Org carried out research at the request of...
Bloomberg
Wall Street Rises After Another Sign of Cooling Inflation
New York (AP) -- Wall Street is rising again Thursday after another encouraging dose of data showed inflation cooled last month. The S&P 500 was 0.5% higher following a report showing inflation at the wholesale level slowed more than economists expected. It bolstered hopes among investors that inflation may be close to a peak and that the Federal Reserve won’t be as aggressive about raising interest rates as feared.
Bloomberg
Housing Slowdown Chills Investors Who Supercharged US Market
Investors — from small-time flippers to Wall Street-backed landlords — helped propel US home prices to record levels during the pandemic boom. But now, they’re pulling back as recession risks mount, in a move that could accelerate the market’s slowdown. Institutional landlords are canceling contracts and...
