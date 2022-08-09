ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NY

Hot 99.1

Popular Saratoga County Eatery is Closing after 15 Years

A popular breakfast and lunch spot in Southern Saratoga County will be closing its doors forever on Saturday August 20. The Halfmoon Sandwich Shoppe on Route 9 has been serving up award winning fare since 2007. The eatery not only attracted locals from Clifton Park, Waterford, Mechanicville, Halfmoon and Malta, but from around the Capital Region.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls Hospital names its next president

This week, Glens Falls Hospital announced its next president and CEO. Paul Scimeca has been named as the hospital's next leader, after three decades of work with the hospital. Scimeca has served as interim CEO since Jan. 1, after the retirement of former president Diane Shugrue.
WNYT

Woman with dementia, 76, missing in Saratoga Springs

A woman with dementia is missing from Saratoga Springs. Investigators say 76-year-old Marian Zdeb was last seen at Route 236 and Route 146 in Halfmoon on Thursday. She is 5 ft. 7 in. tall and 115 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She was driving a gray Toyota Highlander,...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Remembering the railroad to Lake George

A 9.4-mile stripe of bike-friendly pathway cuts through parts of Glens Falls and Queensbury on its way north to Lake George. Today, anyone who rides the Warren County Bikeway will pass by old-growth trees, the feet of mountains, and eventually a sparkling view of Lake George. What they may not realize is that many others saw similar views from the same points along the path, long before any of it was paved.
GLENS FALLS, NY
Hot 99.1

See Photos & Video of the Clydesdales In Downtown Saratoga Springs

Just seeing them up close in a stable is impressive. But earlier today, folks got to see the Budweiser Clydesdales parading through Saratoga Springs. Maybe back in the 1800s, it was commonplace. But it is not every day you get to see a horse-drawn anything roll down Broadway in Saratoga Springs. But that is just what happened earlier today as the Budweiser Clydesdales got hitched up to the Budweiser Wagon for a stroll through the Spa City!
WNYT

Warren County crash victim fondly remembered for generosity

Steven Schnall, 55, died last week in a motorcycle crash in Warren County. He was a highly respected and successful entrepreneur and philanthropist. He was the head of Quontic Bank, a thriving mortgage business. He was one of the founding board members of The Arthur Project. That’s a non-profit that...
WARREN COUNTY, NY
104.5 The Team

Boat Launch on Saratoga County Lake Gets Demolished

Well it was already damaged, but now it's almost gone. The Ballston Lake Pier, which has been a public access way for canoeing, kayaking and fishing - is no longer. But that's only part of the story. Over the winter, the freezing and thawing ice took its toll on the...
WRGB

Colonie man accused of taking photos of person showering in campground bathroom

WARRENSBURG, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a Colonie man, accused of unlawful surveillance at a campground. Investigators say back on August 6th, troopers responded to the Warrensburg Travel Park and Riverfront Campground for reports of a suspicious person. 45-year-old Mark Siciliano was arrested, accused of...
COLONIE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Woman charged in Mayfield animal neglect case

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office has charged Susan Kelly, 70, of Mayfield, with 55 counts of torturing or injuring animals/failure to provide sustenance, which is a misdemeanor. This comes after dozens of animals were seized from her property in Mayfield.
MAYFIELD, NY

Community Policy