Read full article on original website
Related
Drug-impaired driver convicted after Saratoga crash
A Schuylerville man faces up to four years behind bars after he was convicted of driving under the influence of drugs with a child in the car.
Popular Saratoga County Eatery is Closing after 15 Years
A popular breakfast and lunch spot in Southern Saratoga County will be closing its doors forever on Saturday August 20. The Halfmoon Sandwich Shoppe on Route 9 has been serving up award winning fare since 2007. The eatery not only attracted locals from Clifton Park, Waterford, Mechanicville, Halfmoon and Malta, but from around the Capital Region.
Glens Falls Hospital names its next president
This week, Glens Falls Hospital announced its next president and CEO. Paul Scimeca has been named as the hospital's next leader, after three decades of work with the hospital. Scimeca has served as interim CEO since Jan. 1, after the retirement of former president Diane Shugrue.
newyorkupstate.com
Rangers fight to contain wildfire in Adirondacks, drown out another that destroyed a lean-to
A wildfire has been smoldering on five to six acres of North Hudson forest land for three days, reported the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). The fire is not a threat to the public or any buildings but is “currently not fully contained,” according to a Wednesday morning DEC press release.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police investigating death of Johnstown boy
New York State Police are investigating the death of a 7-year-old Johnstown boy. The boy has been identified as Hunter Degroat.
WNYT
Woman with dementia, 76, missing in Saratoga Springs
A woman with dementia is missing from Saratoga Springs. Investigators say 76-year-old Marian Zdeb was last seen at Route 236 and Route 146 in Halfmoon on Thursday. She is 5 ft. 7 in. tall and 115 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She was driving a gray Toyota Highlander,...
Cohoes road closures, parking restrictions for ‘The Gilded Age’
HBO’s “The Gilded Age,” a series set in 1882 starring Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, and Carrie Coon, will be filming in Cohoes for its second season. The show will be filming throughout August in Troy, Albany, and Cohoes.
WNYT
Funeral held for Schenectady business owner killed in motorcycle crash
Family and friends gathered Wednesday to remember the life of Scott Briody. A funeral was held in Coxsackie. The owner and CEO of Innovative Test Solutions in Schenectady was killed in a crash during MotoAmerica’s Stock 1000 Motorcycle Race in Minnesota. He was 50 years old.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Remembering the railroad to Lake George
A 9.4-mile stripe of bike-friendly pathway cuts through parts of Glens Falls and Queensbury on its way north to Lake George. Today, anyone who rides the Warren County Bikeway will pass by old-growth trees, the feet of mountains, and eventually a sparkling view of Lake George. What they may not realize is that many others saw similar views from the same points along the path, long before any of it was paved.
See Photos & Video of the Clydesdales In Downtown Saratoga Springs
Just seeing them up close in a stable is impressive. But earlier today, folks got to see the Budweiser Clydesdales parading through Saratoga Springs. Maybe back in the 1800s, it was commonplace. But it is not every day you get to see a horse-drawn anything roll down Broadway in Saratoga Springs. But that is just what happened earlier today as the Budweiser Clydesdales got hitched up to the Budweiser Wagon for a stroll through the Spa City!
SCSO: Troy man drowns in Mohawk River, dies
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office was called to Terminal Road in Halfmoon Sunday evening for a report of a drowning in the Mohawk River.
Why Couldn’t I Get to Work Yesterday? Major Scare on Rte. 7 in Latham
I have a pretty simple routine on weekday mornings. It usually involves waking up, getting dressed, making a pot of coffee, and watching highlights from all of the games the night before to refresh myself on what happened. I pack my lunch, chug as much coffee as possible, and hop in my car to head to our studios.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cohoes café opening two new locations
Café con Mel is set to open two new locations in the Capital Region before the end of 2022. Its second location is set to open at 227 Quail Street in Albany on August 17.
Abandoned Mohawk Carpet Mills in NY! What Was Left Behind?
What's in a name? When it comes to towns around the Capital Region of New York it's kind of easy to figure out if you just give it some thought. Gloversville gets it's name from the town's history of making gloves. Amsterdam, NY, known as the "Carpet City" because...they made carpets.
Colonie man charged with unlawful surveillance
A Colonie man has been charged after an incident at a Warrensburg campground. New York State Police said Mark Siciliano, 45, was arrested on August 6.
WNYT
Warren County crash victim fondly remembered for generosity
Steven Schnall, 55, died last week in a motorcycle crash in Warren County. He was a highly respected and successful entrepreneur and philanthropist. He was the head of Quontic Bank, a thriving mortgage business. He was one of the founding board members of The Arthur Project. That’s a non-profit that...
Boat Launch on Saratoga County Lake Gets Demolished
Well it was already damaged, but now it's almost gone. The Ballston Lake Pier, which has been a public access way for canoeing, kayaking and fishing - is no longer. But that's only part of the story. Over the winter, the freezing and thawing ice took its toll on the...
Bennington PD warns of ‘found child’ Facebook hoax
The Bennington Police Department is warning residents of a possible scam appearing in local Facebook tag sale groups. The scam is reportedly being posted in Facebook groups all over the country.
WRGB
Colonie man accused of taking photos of person showering in campground bathroom
WARRENSBURG, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested a Colonie man, accused of unlawful surveillance at a campground. Investigators say back on August 6th, troopers responded to the Warrensburg Travel Park and Riverfront Campground for reports of a suspicious person. 45-year-old Mark Siciliano was arrested, accused of...
Woman charged in Mayfield animal neglect case
The Fulton County Sheriff's Office has charged Susan Kelly, 70, of Mayfield, with 55 counts of torturing or injuring animals/failure to provide sustenance, which is a misdemeanor. This comes after dozens of animals were seized from her property in Mayfield.
Comments / 0