KETV.com
'Wild Kingdom': New TV series filming at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo
OMAHA, Neb. — Henry Doorly Zoo's conservation efforts in Omaha will be featured on TV in 2023. Mutual of Omaha's “Wild Kingdom” was at the zoo filming for its new series on Wednesday. Henry Doorly Zoo has a generation of coral not affected by disease – conservationists...
iheart.com
This Is Nebraska's Best Breakfast Restaurant
Some say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, regardless of the time you choose to eat it. If you prefer to start your day sunny-side up, than look no further than this state-wide breakfast staple. The best breakfast restaurant in the entire state serves meals that will not only kick start your day, but healthy plates that you can enjoy with friends. How can you go wrong with a hearty stack of waffles topped with butter and fruit, or a tall glass of freshly pressed juice? This restaurant offers those options, and many more!
kfrxfm.com
Hollywood Candy Gets A Second Chance
Series of images of a vintage shop and shopping. Multiple brands/logos visible and all of them are also outdated and not in use anymore. After 12 years, Omaha’s candy man Larry Richling started chewing on the idea that retirement might be within reach. Some sour rumors spread, claiming the curtain was falling on Hollywood Candy. “Not anywhere near true,” Kristl said. “We would never let an Omaha icon like this close.”
KETV.com
How to watch tonight's Sturgeon Moon, the last supermoon of 2022, in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — Keep your eyes on the sky Thursday night!. The Full Sturgeon Moon will peak just after sunset in the Omaha area. Viewing should be good with some high clouds in the forecast overnight, so be sure to check out Bill Randby's forecast at 5 and 6 p.m.
Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City
LINCOLN — A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-of-age comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City for the past two weeks as part of […] The post Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KETV.com
Omaha hosts Air Force celebration of 60 years with the 'doomsday' plane
Federal and U.S. Leaders gather in Omaha Saturday to celebrate 60 years of the "Nightwatch" program. The National Airborne Operations Center is the team that supports the E-4B also known as the "doomsday" plane. The Air Force currently maintains four of the planes which are all assigned to Offutt Air...
Cat found in Bellevue with heatstroke has been adopted
The Nebraska Humane Society issued a warning earlier this week about the dangers of heat for animals.
WOWT
11-year-old Nebraska girl doesn’t let mobile disability stop her
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A young girl from Beaver Lake shows us nothing is impossible. When she was born, doctors thought Abigail Harvey, 11, would never walk. She’s doing much more than that. Abigail does it all: sports, music, pageants, but she does them a little differently. She was...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Game and Parks chemically bombs Wagon Train Lake
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The existing fish population at Wagon Train Lake was completely wiped out Wednesday morning. Undesired species are now taking over the lake including common carp, white perch and gizzard shad. These types of fish have started to out-compete desired species, causing the habitat and water quality to decline.
WOWT
Warhorse officials hope to set up Lincoln casino in mid-September, delays in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Slot machines in Lincoln could start spinning in about a month. Warhorse Casino officials are hoping to set up around 400 slot machines around mid-September for a temporary setup while construction continues. But things won’t happen as fast. Casino gambling in Omaha will have to wait...
KLIN and 1620 The Zone Uniting to Break the Curse on Nebraska Football
Husker fans invited to help put an end to NU’s hex
noiseomaha.com
Theatre Project Helps Incarcerated Men Prove They Are "More Than A Number"
“How do I get help? How do I get whole? How do I get home? How do I get held?”. The powerful lyrics to this song rang through the auditorium at Nebraska State Penitentiary (NSP) in June as a part of a special project, a collaboration between Anastasis Theatre Company (ATC), the prison and the prison’s 7th Step Club, a group of men who help each other develop new skills and better their community. (Anastasis is a Greek word meaning resurrection.)
Nebraska Humane Society issues heat advisory for pets
The Nebraska Humane Society is issuing another warning about how dangerous heat can be for your pets.
1011now.com
$25M bus depot to be built in downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new $25 million bus depot will be built in downtown Lincoln, the city announced Thursday morning. The Lincoln Multimodal Transit Center will be the new headquarters for the StarTran transit system and will be located at 10th and L Streets, in an area that is now public parking.
klkntv.com
Nebraska Community Blood Bank declares blood emergency
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A blood emergency was declared on Monday by the Nebraska Community Blood Bank as supplies hit one to two-day levels. The group says that the shortage has been consistent for many weeks and they are struggling to receive donations. Throughout the summer, maintaining the ideal...
KETV.com
Parents struggle with OPS bus transportation issues, district says improvements have been made
OMAHA, Neb. — Kaylee's parents, Karen Sasse-Dahlgren and Anthony Dahlgren said they have zero confidence Omaha Public Schools can get a bus to their daughter's spot to take her to school on time. One of their biggest concerns is that their 10-year-old daughter has to walk four blocks from...
doniphanherald.com
Scary encounter with coyote at Chalco Hills was likely an animal protecting its young
OMAHA — Kit Lemon spent 31 years in law enforcement handling all types of tense situations. Nothing, she said, compares to her recent encounter with a coyote at Chalco Hills Recreation Area in Sarpy County. A coyote charged at Lemon as she and her leashed dog, Pebbles, were enjoying...
kcur.org
Utilities in Nebraska, Missouri delay coal power plant closures, mirroring nationwide trend
Plans to stop burning coal next year at the North Omaha Station, a chief supplier of electricity to the region, likely won’t happen on schedule. Instead, the Omaha Public Power District (OPPD) wants North Omaha Station, one of the country’s top emitters of nitrogen oxide and sulfur oxide, to keep operating until 2026.
fox42kptm.com
Cracking down on alcohol sales to minors in Nebraska
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Non-profit Project extra mile teamed up with law enforcement and some youth in our community to crack down on businesses selling alcohol to minors. Overall, 20 (10%) out of 192 businesses checked in Cass, Douglas, and Sarpy counties over the last two months were cited for selling alcohol to minors.
