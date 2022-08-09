Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
Hugh Jackman Thinks Bringing Deadpool and Logan to Disney Plus is 'Questionable'
Disney's massive acquisition of Fox brought excitement to the comic book film fandom as it meant that characters like the X-Men and Fantastic Four were finally headed to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, it left some folks incredibly concerned for the R-rated Deadpool franchise given the fact that the House of Mouse has always been conscious of its family-friendly image.
Vin Diesel Recorded All Of His Dialogue For Marvel’s I Am Groot Shorts In A Ridiculous Amount Of Time
I Am Groot's director and EP revealed just how long it took Vin Diesel to record the show, and wow.
Popculture
'Godzilla vs. Kong 2' Release Date: What to Know
The sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong is now scheduled to premiere on March 15, 2024, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie is not yet titled and only a few details are available, but it seems like it will continue Warner Bros. and Legendary's attempts to build a lasting franchise out of their megalithic monster intellectual properties. The movie's premiere date came with the rearranging of a few other films on the slate.
Popculture
Disney Loses Major Movie to Netflix
Netflix has picked up a comic book adaptation that has been in the works for over a decade — but only after it was dropped by Disney. Last month, Blur Studios executive Tim Miller announced that Netflix had taken over his company's adaptation of The Goon, hopefully pulling it out from years of limbo. The series creator Eric Powell later provided more details online.
Do Revenge: cast, trailer and release date
One of the stars of Stranger Things sent the internet into a frenzy by sharing pictures from the forthcoming Do Revenge, showing them kissing a girl in the preview. Do Revenge has already got people talking thanks to a supremely famous cast, but who is starring in the film and when is it out?
Brendan Fraser’s Superhero Film Gets Axed And Fans Are Not Happy
Brendan Fraser, known for his globetrotting adventures in The Mummy series, has been returning to the Hollywood spotlight after years of absence. So far, fans have had plenty to cheer him on about, but both they and Fraser took a heavy hit with the cancelation of HBO Max’s Batgirl.
Star Wars: Andor release date revealed
This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something we may earn a commission. Disney+ has confirmed the new release date for the upcoming Star Wars series, Andor. It was announced at the Star Wars Celebration confab last May that the series would premiere on August...
IGN
Cult of the Lamb - Launch Trailer
Check out the launch trailer for Cult of the Lamb. The action game is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.
Plot of canceled Batgirl movie leaked by someone who saw a test screening
Batgirl has been the talk of the town lately after Warner Bros. Discovery’s abrupt cancellation. Reports that followed the surprising news revealed that David Zaslav & Co. were reorganizing the DCEU, and Batgirl did not make fiscal sense for the studio. Batgirl’s low-stakes plot did not yield the expected reactions in early screenings. As a result, Zaslav decided to opt for a tax write-off rather than put Batgirl in theaters or on HBO Max.
Collider
'Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind' Gets 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital Release in October
Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind, the latest entry in the animated film series based on the iconic fighting game franchise, has just had its release date announced by Warner Bros. The upcoming third installment in the series starring the blind warrior Kenshi Takahashi will arrive on digital on October 9, with it releasing on 4K UHD Blu-ray a few days later on October 11.
ComicBook
Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds Shares Terrifying Photo of His Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Ryan Reynolds has been starring in a lot of fun movies lately from Free Guy to The Adam Project, but fans of the actor are eager to see him return as Deadpool. Reynolds last played the Marvel character in Deadpool 2 back in 2018, and it seems like the third installment is finally on its way. When the Disney/Fox merger happened, it was reported that Disney would be moving ahead with a Deadpool 3, and it looks like Reynolds is currently training for his return. While we wait on official Deadpool news, Reynolds is having some fun on social media. Yesterday, the actor shared a hilariously terrifying look at his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
ComicBook
New X-Men Game Details, Release Date Revealed
WizKids has provided fans with some new details about their upcoming game Marvel: Rock, Paper, Heroes. The new game will feature the X-Men and will feature players trying to reach the end of a Danger Room simulation that's unlocked thanks to the use of specific hand symbols, which are inspired by the classic playground game Rock, Paper, Scissors. Players score points by clearing various kinds of obstacles in the Danger Room, with the game ending when one player reaches the controls of the Danger Room. Marvel: Rock, Paper, Heroes will be released on September 22 and will have a retail price of $19.99. Marvel: Rock, Paper, Heroes is made for 3-4 players and takes about 30 minutes to play.
Marvel's new Deadpool ongoing series will feature 'relentless body horror' and 'hot romance'
The Merc with a Mouth will star in a new ongoing series starting in November
IGN
Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Gets Release Date
Mob Psycho 100 is coming with its third season featuring the adventures of Shigeo “Mob” Kageyama and Reigen Arataka. The series has announced that it will come out with its third season in the Fall 2022 season in Japan on October 5. The opening theme for the show...
ComicBook
New Avatar Game Releasing Soon, First Look Revealed
There's a new game set within the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender that's releasing soon with Square Enix London Mobile, Navigator Games, and Paramount Consumer Products announcing today the soft launch of Avatar: Generations. The free-to-play, turn-based RPG will be available on mobile devices starting this month in a couple of different regions first before it gains a wider release elsewhere. Coinciding with this soft launch announcement was a first look at some of the assets from the game including a teaser site, but we haven't yet seen gameplay or a trailer to see how Avatar: Generations plays.
Collider
How 'Stranger Things' VFX Artists Updated the Demogorgon for 2022 Audiences
Stranger Things Season 4 returned this summer with its longest and most ambitious installment yet. The fourth season of Netflix's flagship sci-fi series featured the introduction of new monsters like Jamie Campbell Bower's sinister villain Vecna and horrifying swarms of the small yet powerful Demobats. These new baddies weren't the only creatures from the Upside Down playing a significant part in the latest set of episodes though. In addition to seeing the Mind Flayer's initial team up with the once-human Vecna, we also saw the return of the show's original evil, the Demogorgon.
Han Solo’s last original Star Wars blaster is set to fetch more than $500,000 at auction
The prop firearm, previously presumed lost forever, was used in the first Star Wars movie in 1977.
IGN
Multiversus Season 1 Release Date Confirmed
It’s official – MultiVersus Season 1 will launch on August 15, 2022. A statement via Twitter confirmed the new release date for the Warner Bros. online platform fighter, along with details of a new Battle Pass. “We’re excited to announce Season 1 will begin on August 15 with...
The internet won't stop roasting this new Forspoken trailer
The snarky, self-referential dialog in the new video is really not good, but it's inspired some pretty good replies. Forspoken (opens in new tab), Square Enix's next big RPG, made a pretty positive impression on us when we checked it out in a December 2021 preview session (opens in new tab). The tale of a tough young woman from New York City who falls through an interdimensional portal into the fantasy world of Athia promises a stylish blend of action, magic, and parkour in a dangerous open world, and while we didn't get to see everything, the bits we saw were "sick as hell." Alas, a trailer shared to Twitter yesterday has prompted a different sort of reaction.
thedigitalfix.com
Blood and Water season 3 release date speculation, cast, plot and more
What is the Blood and Water season 3 release date? Netflix’s South African teen drama, Blood and Water, is a standout original TV series straight out of Cape Town. The show follows Puleng, a high school girl who transfers to an elite school hoping to find her sister, who was abducted at birth by human traffickers. Puleng is determined to reunite with her sister, who she suspects is a promising young athlete at the school.
