"I got to see the amazing campus and facilities at Minnesota," 2024 Indiana defensive end Tysen Smith said about his late July Gopher visit. "I also got to meet all the coaches and talk with head coach PJ Fleck for a long time. At the end, I camped with them to show them my skills. When I spoke with Coach Fleck, he talked about the standards at Minnesota and what it took to be successful in his program. He also asked me questions about myself and my high school. Coach Fleck is a very intelligent coach and knows what it takes to be successful. He believes in hard working teams. He said many things need to happen to be successful there, but I would say hard work and the ability to work as a team are the two that stood out to me. Also, putting in the work in the weight room, meal prep, sleeping enough, recovery and knowing the system. They go hard and fast in practice and if your not in great shape it will show up."

