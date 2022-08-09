Read full article on original website
Iowa Basketball Makes TJ Power's Top 5
4-Star Power Forward Talks About Hawkeyes Being Among Finalists
Huskers make offer to Iowa Western defensive lineman
Nebraska football made a junior college defensive line offer on Thursday, becoming the first offer for Iowa Western CC defensive tackle Quientrail Jamison-Travis. “After a great conversation with @coach_frost I’m am blessed to receive my 1st division one offer from the University Of Nebraska,” he wrote on social media on Thursday announcing the offer.
Packers.com
How to stream, watch Packers-49ers preseason game on TV
Where: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, Calif.) Flagshipped by Milwaukee's WTMJ-TV and in conjunction with WGBA-TV in Green Bay, Packers preseason games are televised over a 20-station network throughout the state of Wisconsin, Upper Michigan and northeastern Minnesota, Peoria in Illinois, Cedar Rapids-Waterloo and Des Moines in Iowa, Omaha in Nebraska, St. Louis in Missouri, Bismarck, Fargo and Minot in North Dakota, Sioux Falls in South Dakota and Anchorage, Fairbanks and Juneau in Alaska.
Yardbarker
Defending champion Wisconsin will reload, not rebuild
If most volleyball teams lost the talent of Dana Rettke, Sydney Hilley, Lauren Barnes and Grace Loberg — to name a few — most would consider the following season to be a rebuild. Not Wisconsin. Though they graduated these seniors after winning the National Championship, the Badgers are still in position for another big season. They will reload in hopes of clinching a fourth straight Big Ten Championship on their way to another deep postseason run.
Former Iowa signee Olando Trader lands at new home
Olando Trader, a cornerback from Jackson (Mich.) who signed with Iowa in the 2022 recruiting class is now at Grand Valley State. Trader and the Hawkeyes parted ways in May and was released from his NLI. He now is participating in practice at GVSU multiple sources have confirmed. He also...
earnthenecklace.com
Nick Couzin Leaving KVRR: Where Is the Sports Director Going?
Nick Couzin has been the one-stop source of all the news on North Dakota sports for four years. But the sportscaster is now moving on to the next big step in sports broadcasting. Nick Couzin announced he is leaving KVRR in Fargo. Viewers of the Fox affiliate naturally want to know where the sports director is going next and if his new job will also take him away from Fargo. Fortunately for his followers, Nick Couzin answered all their questions on his official social media.
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota game-by-game predictions: ESPN's FPI predicts Gophers' 2022 season
ESPN’s FPI is predicting every game on the college football schedule. In the B1G, that includes Minnesota where PJ Fleck is hoping to guide his team to even bigger heights after 9 wins and another bowl win in 2021. Despite a couple of strong years recently, the Gophers have...
CBS Sports: Iowa Hawkeyes are best team in the state of Iowa
The battle of the Cy-Hawk has increased in national branding over the past few seasons. Despite the rise of the Cyclones from a national standpoint, Iowa has continued to take care of business against Matt Campbell and the Cyclones. Kirk Ferentz and his squad have won six straight against the in-state rival.
Berger enshrined into Bishop Heelan 2022 Hall of Pride Class
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- For those who have followed high school sports in Siouxland the past few years, you may recognize the name of this notable Bishop Heelan alum who will be one of the inaugural members of the school’s 2022 Hall of Pride class. Carli Berger, also known as Carli Tritz, was a three-sport […]
Minnesota Football moves early on 2024 Indiana DE Tysen Smith
"I got to see the amazing campus and facilities at Minnesota," 2024 Indiana defensive end Tysen Smith said about his late July Gopher visit. "I also got to meet all the coaches and talk with head coach PJ Fleck for a long time. At the end, I camped with them to show them my skills. When I spoke with Coach Fleck, he talked about the standards at Minnesota and what it took to be successful in his program. He also asked me questions about myself and my high school. Coach Fleck is a very intelligent coach and knows what it takes to be successful. He believes in hard working teams. He said many things need to happen to be successful there, but I would say hard work and the ability to work as a team are the two that stood out to me. Also, putting in the work in the weight room, meal prep, sleeping enough, recovery and knowing the system. They go hard and fast in practice and if your not in great shape it will show up."
