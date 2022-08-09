ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

LSU Quarterback Reportedly Missed Scrimmage With Injury

LSU football has three players vying for its starting quarterback job, including Garrett Nussmeier. On Thursday morning, the Tigers held their first scrimmage of fall camp, but Nussmeier did not participate. The redshirt freshman is reportedly dealing with an ankle issue. The good news for Nussmeier is it doesn't sound...
FanSided

College football fans are the winners with Brian Kelly at LSU

New LSU Football coach Brian Kelly decided toward the end of last season that he would be taking his talents to Baton Rouge. He left South Bend after over a decade as the Notre Dame head coach. During his 11 years with the Fighting Irish, he developed a reputation for being one of the best football coaches in the entire country. Kelly departed the historic program as its all-time winningest leader, racking up an astonishing record of 113-40 (.739 win percentage).
BATON ROUGE, LA
andthevalleyshook.com

Better Know a Newcomer: Jayden Daniels

Of recent, the LSU quarterback room has been a strength, with multiple, proven SEC-caliber players in the room. In a year where so many changes have taken place around the LSU program, attention on the QB group will be higher than ever. The Story. Jayden Daniels was the No. 35...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

LSU - FSU Halftime prediction

Second half, both teams take off. That’s about what I thought it would be against Wisconsin and UCLA. Would love to jump on them like we did Miami awhile back. Brennan trips while walking out to mid field for the coin toss. Breaks wrist and tears rotator cuff. Daniel's throws pick 6 on the 1st play from scrimmage. Nuss comes in and hangs 3 tds on them early. 24-13 tigers @ the half.
BATON ROUGE, LA
thisis50.com

iisaiiahRR – Road Runner

Coming from Baton Rouge, Louisiana is iisaiiahRR and his new single “Road Runner”. The MC has been in the game a little over a year and has been making leaps ever since. On this new release he documents his grind and how he will overcome his trials and enemies to succeed.
theadvocate.com

In 1955, Elvis drove his pink Cadillac to Baton Rouge High and stole the show

There he stood at center stage, looking out at the audience. And Shirley Underwood Fleniken remembers every moment, because she was there, sitting near the Baton Rouge High School auditorium stage. That was May 2, 1955, when the young man's star was on the verge of a meteoric rise. Before...
theadvocate.com

This popular Louisiana chain restaurant to be next business to open in area by Costco

A Louisiana-based fast casual restaurant is the latest business that will open in the property next to Costco in south Lafayette. Smalls Sliders, started by one of the founders of Walk-On’s and backed by longtime Saints quarterback Drew Brees, will open on property near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Creek Farm Road in the development next to the Costco-anchored Ambassador Town Center shopping center. The store will be near the site Dave & Busters is targeting to open a Lafayette store.
LAFAYETTE, LA
225batonrouge.com

Design is becoming as important for Baton Rouge restaurants as the menu

Since it opened in May, Baton Rouge’s buzzy new Supper Club has garnered significant attention not just for its ultra-high-end menu, but for its design. The $7 million project conceived by Walk-On’s co-founder and owner Brandon Landry and his wife, Mackenzie, is a dinner-only luxe establishment modeled after similar spots in Las Vegas, Dallas and Miami.
theadvocate.com

'House Hunters': Catch Baton Rouge couple on tonight's 9 p.m. episode

If you're an HGTV fan, you know the "House Hunters" drill: 30 minutes, three houses, one decision. Viewers can go along on Chris and Zach Fiore's search for an abode in Baton Rouge on Tuesday night's 9 p.m. episode of the long-running series. "We certainly were looking to live in...
tigerdroppings.com

Denham Springs Dollar General robbed at gunpoint

Deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a Denham Springs store Monday afternoon. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the Dollar General along Arnold Road was robbed at gunpoint around 2 p.m. Deputies said no one was injured. Simple question, if you are willing to commit armed robbery,...
wbrz.com

An inside look at West Baton Rouge School System ahead of the school year

BRUSLY - As school started Monday, Brusly Superintendent David Corona and Principal Walt Lemoine made returns to their offices. With Wes Watts leaving the school system, Corona came out of retirement to serve as interim superintendent for the next 10 months. He says he'll spend that time creating stronger foundations for the next superintendent appointed.
BRUSLY, LA
wbrz.com

$20 million grant awarded for train from Baton Rouge to New Orleans; $13 million to downtown train station

BATON ROUGE - A $20 million grant has been awarded to the Baton Rouge to New Orleans railway project from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome said the money will be used for real estate acquisition, design and construction of the Baton Rouge and Gonzales train stations. Broome said the proposed railway plan also includes stations in LaPlace, the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport and in downtown New Orleans.
WAFB

Mixed signals on Government St. - What should you do?

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you have been on Government St. recently, you may have seen one set of signs that could be a bit confusing. East Baton Rouge traffic and engineering is in the middle of updating traffic signals all over the city. One of the signs we...

