New LSU Football coach Brian Kelly decided toward the end of last season that he would be taking his talents to Baton Rouge. He left South Bend after over a decade as the Notre Dame head coach. During his 11 years with the Fighting Irish, he developed a reputation for being one of the best football coaches in the entire country. Kelly departed the historic program as its all-time winningest leader, racking up an astonishing record of 113-40 (.739 win percentage).

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO