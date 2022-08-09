Read full article on original website
4-Star LSU Commit Rickie Collins Joins Embarrassment of Riches in 2023 Class
With the commitment of Collins, the Tigers now flaunt a number of dynamic offensive weapons
Prediction: LSU Tigers set to land in-state bluechip prospect this weekend
The LSU Tigers have put together the nation's No. 6 recruiting class in the 2023 cycle, highlighted by a talented in-state nucleus. Catholic High School five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. leads a group of six local pledges that also consists of Liberty Magnet four-star running back Kaleb ...
LSU Quarterback Reportedly Missed Scrimmage With Injury
LSU football has three players vying for its starting quarterback job, including Garrett Nussmeier. On Thursday morning, the Tigers held their first scrimmage of fall camp, but Nussmeier did not participate. The redshirt freshman is reportedly dealing with an ankle issue. The good news for Nussmeier is it doesn't sound...
College football fans are the winners with Brian Kelly at LSU
New LSU Football coach Brian Kelly decided toward the end of last season that he would be taking his talents to Baton Rouge. He left South Bend after over a decade as the Notre Dame head coach. During his 11 years with the Fighting Irish, he developed a reputation for being one of the best football coaches in the entire country. Kelly departed the historic program as its all-time winningest leader, racking up an astonishing record of 113-40 (.739 win percentage).
andthevalleyshook.com
Better Know a Newcomer: Jayden Daniels
Of recent, the LSU quarterback room has been a strength, with multiple, proven SEC-caliber players in the room. In a year where so many changes have taken place around the LSU program, attention on the QB group will be higher than ever. The Story. Jayden Daniels was the No. 35...
theadvocate.com
Scotlandville's Jamall Franklin Jr. makes his college choice, and he's going to the Big 12
Have you heard about the big guy who made a big decision Wednesday? That is the Jamall Franklin Jr. story. The Scotlandville lineman committed to Houston in front of teammates and family in the school’s gym. “I love the coaching staff, I love the players, and I love the...
tigerdroppings.com
LSU - FSU Halftime prediction
Second half, both teams take off. That’s about what I thought it would be against Wisconsin and UCLA. Would love to jump on them like we did Miami awhile back. Brennan trips while walking out to mid field for the coin toss. Breaks wrist and tears rotator cuff. Daniel's throws pick 6 on the 1st play from scrimmage. Nuss comes in and hangs 3 tds on them early. 24-13 tigers @ the half.
theadvocate.com
Coffee chain buys Essen Lane site for $1.2 million, could be the 1st of dozens across south Louisiana
A fast-growing, Arkansas-based drive-through coffee chain has purchased property across the street from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center for what could be the first of up to 40 locations across south Louisiana. HSC 7Brew Baton Rouge LLC paid nearly $1.2 million for the site at 5131 Essen...
thisis50.com
iisaiiahRR – Road Runner
Coming from Baton Rouge, Louisiana is iisaiiahRR and his new single “Road Runner”. The MC has been in the game a little over a year and has been making leaps ever since. On this new release he documents his grind and how he will overcome his trials and enemies to succeed.
theadvocate.com
In 1955, Elvis drove his pink Cadillac to Baton Rouge High and stole the show
There he stood at center stage, looking out at the audience. And Shirley Underwood Fleniken remembers every moment, because she was there, sitting near the Baton Rouge High School auditorium stage. That was May 2, 1955, when the young man's star was on the verge of a meteoric rise. Before...
theadvocate.com
This popular Louisiana chain restaurant to be next business to open in area by Costco
A Louisiana-based fast casual restaurant is the latest business that will open in the property next to Costco in south Lafayette. Smalls Sliders, started by one of the founders of Walk-On’s and backed by longtime Saints quarterback Drew Brees, will open on property near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Creek Farm Road in the development next to the Costco-anchored Ambassador Town Center shopping center. The store will be near the site Dave & Busters is targeting to open a Lafayette store.
225batonrouge.com
Design is becoming as important for Baton Rouge restaurants as the menu
Since it opened in May, Baton Rouge’s buzzy new Supper Club has garnered significant attention not just for its ultra-high-end menu, but for its design. The $7 million project conceived by Walk-On’s co-founder and owner Brandon Landry and his wife, Mackenzie, is a dinner-only luxe establishment modeled after similar spots in Las Vegas, Dallas and Miami.
theadvocate.com
'House Hunters': Catch Baton Rouge couple on tonight's 9 p.m. episode
If you're an HGTV fan, you know the "House Hunters" drill: 30 minutes, three houses, one decision. Viewers can go along on Chris and Zach Fiore's search for an abode in Baton Rouge on Tuesday night's 9 p.m. episode of the long-running series. "We certainly were looking to live in...
tigerdroppings.com
Denham Springs Dollar General robbed at gunpoint
Deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a Denham Springs store Monday afternoon. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the Dollar General along Arnold Road was robbed at gunpoint around 2 p.m. Deputies said no one was injured. Simple question, if you are willing to commit armed robbery,...
theadvocate.com
Under pressure: How a Port Allen company makes industrial shut-off valves that handle 20,000 PSI
In a nondescript warehouse off La. 1 on the west side of the Mississippi River, a Louisiana company produces the first line of defense for emergencies on offshore platforms in the Gulf of Mexico. A family owned and operated business, CORTEC — which manufactures emergency shut-off valves, chokes and similar...
wbrz.com
Ohio family wants justice after their loved one was killed in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A family in Ohio is trying to keep an unsolved Baton Rouge murder from going cold. "There's not a day that goes by that I don't look at his picture and talk to him because I feel like I lost a son," Andrea Benning said. Ryan Priest,...
wbrz.com
An inside look at West Baton Rouge School System ahead of the school year
BRUSLY - As school started Monday, Brusly Superintendent David Corona and Principal Walt Lemoine made returns to their offices. With Wes Watts leaving the school system, Corona came out of retirement to serve as interim superintendent for the next 10 months. He says he'll spend that time creating stronger foundations for the next superintendent appointed.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
'The pain never goes away': Community discussion on violence held at Donaldsonville courthouse
For Katrina Augusta, the pain of losing her teenage son never goes away. Brandon Augusta, who was 15, was found dead Aug. 14, 2014. Ascension Parish deputies recovered his body in a wooded area along the bank of the Mississippi River in Donaldsonville. "It really feels like yesterday," Katrina Augusta...
wbrz.com
$20 million grant awarded for train from Baton Rouge to New Orleans; $13 million to downtown train station
BATON ROUGE - A $20 million grant has been awarded to the Baton Rouge to New Orleans railway project from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome said the money will be used for real estate acquisition, design and construction of the Baton Rouge and Gonzales train stations. Broome said the proposed railway plan also includes stations in LaPlace, the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport and in downtown New Orleans.
Mixed signals on Government St. - What should you do?
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you have been on Government St. recently, you may have seen one set of signs that could be a bit confusing. East Baton Rouge traffic and engineering is in the middle of updating traffic signals all over the city. One of the signs we...
