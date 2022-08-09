Read full article on original website
Related
outerbanksthisweek.com
Fishing and More on Outer Banks Piers
Outer Banks ocean piers have always been a huge part of the Outer Banks fishing experience, but now they’re so much more. These days you can visit piers to eat dinner, watch live music, enjoy a few drinks with friends, send your kid to summer day camp and even get married, making them super popular with more than just fishermen.
country1037fm.com
The Best Places To Get Breakfast In North Carolina
There is so much more to being named best breakfast than just your typical eggs, toast, and sausage. It takes a little more variety, flair, and character with the whole experience. The website, North Carolina Tripping did some statewide research and came up with places they consider to be the...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Gig Line: Folks are thinking about YOU!
Good news! Because of the kindness and willingness to help our soldiers and veterans, the Dare County Veterans Advisory Council has collected at total of 87 used cell phones and three used tablets thus far to donate to the cellphonesforsoldiers.com campaign. Yippee!. If you read Gig Line often, you’ve probably...
Beaufort County Animal Control reports rabies case
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A case of rabies has been reported in Beaufort County. Beaufort County Animal Control posted to its Facebook page that the rabies case was found in Washington at a location on Terrapin Track Road. There was no indication whether the case involved a wild animal or a pet that had been […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WITN
Police looking for mentally challenged man from Beaufort
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Beaufort are hoping you can help them find a missing man who is mentally challenged. Jason Tatro lives in the Carteret Avenue area of Beaufort, but police said he was last seen walking west on the Morehead City high-rise bridge on Tuesday. The 51-year-old...
Aquaculture hub to be created in Carteret County
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The N.C. Coastal Federation is receiving funding to create a new aquaculture facility hub in Carteret County. It will provide oyster and clam growers with improved access to water and storage. Officials said their ultimate goal with this facility is to create high-quality jobs and increase the income for shellfish […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - August 7, 8 & 9
Elisha Lewis Bryan, Sr was born August 16, 1931 to Robert Emmet Bryan and Marjorie Lewis Bryan at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Goldsboro, NC. After a long and productive life, he peacefully passed away in the presence of his children on August 8, 2022 at Carolina East Medical Center, New Bern, NC.
carolinacoastonline.com
Commissioner responds to airport resignations
BEAUFORT - After the resignation letter that was signed by five of the county’s seven Michael J. Smith Field Airport Authority board members Friday, Aug. 5, Ed Wheatly, chairman of the Carteret County Commissioners, said that it was a dollars and cents issue that resulted in the authorities change.
RELATED PEOPLE
carolinacoastonline.com
Motorcycle accident closes Highway 70 in Beaufort
Emergency services confirmed a motorcycle collision happened at approximately 11 a.m. Wednesday in Beaufort. Highway 70 from east of Live Oak in Beaufort was closed due to the crash. Westbound traffic was still being let through, while officers redirected eastbound traffic to NC 101. Motorists were asked to avoid the...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Bystanders and first responders come to rescue of man in Salvo
In the northern villages on Hatteras Island, Chicamacomico Banks volunteers were called out twice in the space of an hour on Monday, August 8, 2022. Quick action from bystanders and first responders – along with their training and equipment – revived a man. The two events unfolded starting...
WITN
AUTOPSY: Brothers found dead inside Down East home victims of double homicide
ATLANTIC, N.C. (WITN) - Two brothers found dead inside their Carteret County home were victims of a double homicide, according to deputies. The bodies of Phillip Fulcher, 59, and his younger brother, William Fulcher, 57, were discovered at the home they shared on Clem Fulcher Court in Atlantic last Wednesday.
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare Sheriff warns on Tideland scam
Scammers are heavily targeting Tideland Electric members recently. They are threatening to disconnect service if payment isn’t given over the phone. Do Not give personal/financial information. Hang up. If you have concerns regarding payment or service, please contact Tideland EMC directly.
IN THIS ARTICLE
outerbanksvoice.com
KDH Board votes against rezoning Baum Tract
Move effectively stops possible housing development. During its August 8 meeting, the Kill Devil Hills Commissioners voted 4-1 against rezoning the town-owned 44-acre Baum Tract – home to the popular Casey R. Logan Disc Golf Course – from its current permitted government/recreational use to a high-density multifamily use. Mayor Ben Sproul cast the dissenting vote.
3 injured after police pursuit leads to crash in Avon, NC
Several people were sent to the hospital following a crash that stemmed from a police pursuit in Avon late Monday morning.
carolinacoastonline.com
Death investigations underway in Atlantic
ATLANTIC - The deaths of two brothers from Atlantic are currently under investigation, according to the Carteret County Sheriff's Office. Phillip Raymond Fulcher, 59, and William David Fulcher, 57, were both found deceased in their shared home Wednesday, August 3, at 120 Clem Fulcher Court in Atlantic. An official cause...
Havelock man facing drug charges after traffic stop
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — A Havelock man is facing drug charges after he was arrested following a traffic stop on Tuesday. Craven County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped and searched a vehicle driven by Scotty Hastings, 40, of Speight Street in Havelock, on U.S. Hwy. 70 near the Cove City exit. Officials found heroin and methamphetamine. […]
Comments / 0