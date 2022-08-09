Read full article on original website
BBC
UK government argues MSPs do not have power to set up indyref2
The Scottish Parliament "plainly" does not have the power to set up an independence referendum, UK government law officers have argued. The Supreme Court is to look at whether MSPs can legislate for a vote without Westminster's backing in October. The Scottish government has argued that any vote would be...
With Keir Starmer on holiday, Labour treads water on cost of living
Analysis: Gordon Brown, Martin Lewis and Ed Davey are the voices being heard, as the opposition is left with the same policy as Sunak
UK energy bills forecast to hit £4,266 a year from January
Government urged to announce more support for struggling households as Ofgem price cap expected to rise again
UK economy contracted in second quarter amid cost of living crisis – business live
Live, rolling coverage of business, economics and financial markets as economists brace for long UK recession
‘Women’ and ‘girls’ left off NHS website about periods and replaced with gender neutral ‘everyone that bleeds’
THE words “women” and “girls” have been left off an NHS website about periods — and replaced with gender neutral terms like “everyone that bleeds”. The Bloody Brilliant website does not mention females at all on its Period 101 page, instead saying the info is for “people who have periods” and “anyone with a uterus”.
Voices: Climate change activism is no longer enough – it’s time for us to become doists
Last month, I was listening to an acquaintance talking about the weather, the way one does, in England. And then she said, “I hope it stays like this all summer because it will be just like being abroad.”I pondered this statement in silence, not really sure what to say next. Admittedly, this was just before the UK set a new all-time temperature record last month. Perhaps having experienced such extreme heat in a country wholly unprepared for it, that woman might no longer feel the same?Over the past few months more and more people, somewhat reluctantly perhaps, are realising...
Parent Stating Poor Families Should Have More Kids Despite Finances Dragged
A woman shares the controversial opinion that people should have more children even if they can't afford it.
More babies born out of wedlock or civil partnerships ‘for first time on record’
The number of babies born to mothers who are unmarried or not in a civil partnership has overtaken the number being born to mothers in such relationships for the first time on record, birth registration data shows.There were 624,828 live births registered in England and Wales in 2021, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.This includes 320,713 live births to women who were not married or in a civil partnership when they gave birth – 51.3% of the total – compared to 304,115 live births to parents who were married or civilly partnered.Caution should be taken in interpreting today’s numbers...
Asda and Morrisons latest to withdraw disposable barbecues over wildfire risk
Supermarkets join other retailers in halting sales of the barbecues as Met Office issues highest fire warning
Why migrant and refugee women and children remain in the shadows of health reforms in New Zealand
New Zealand’s healthcare policies for migrants rate among the top five countries globally. Yet research shows persistent health inequities among women and children with migrant and refugee backgrounds. The current health system reforms create opportunities to improve publicly funded migrant health policies and to achieve health equity, particularly in maternal and child health services. Annual migration to New Zealand was estimated at 46,100 in March 2022. This includes the annual refugee and family reunification quotas which have recently increased from 1,300 to 2,100. By 2038, a quarter of New Zealand’s population is projected to identify with African, Asian, Latin American or...
Iran says EU proposal to revive nuclear deal could be 'acceptable'
DUBAI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - A European Union proposal to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal “can be acceptable if it provides assurances" on Tehran's key demands, the state news agency IRNA said on Friday, quoting a senior Iranian diplomat.
U.N. humanitarian agencies face record funding gap this year
GENEVA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.N. humanitarian projects face a record funding gap this year, with only a third of the required $48.7 billion secured so far as global needs outpace pledges, a spokesman for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Friday.
BBC
Ferguson shipyard boss confident of brighter future
The new boss of Ferguson shipyard has predicted a brighter future after years of controversy over the delayed construction of two CalMac ferries. MV Glen Sannox returned to the Port Glasgow shipyard on Tuesday after three weeks of major work in dry dock. The ship and another ferry are five...
Iran makes first import order using cryptocurrency - report
DUBAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Iran made its first official import order using cryptocurrency this week, the semi-official Tasnim agency reported on Tuesday, a move that could enable the Islamic Republic to circumvent U.S. sanctions that have crippled the economy.
BBC
Eurovision: Nottingham not bidding to host 2023 contest
Event organisers in Nottingham have decided the city will not submit a bid to host Eurovision next year. The show, which has a worldwide television audience of more than 180 million people, will be staged in the UK in 2023 due to the war in Ukraine. Nottingham City Council had...
BBC
Record numbers can't afford school uniforms, charity warns
Record numbers of parents cannot afford to buy school uniforms as the cost of living crisis deepens, according to one charity. Demand for the 'Back to School Bank' in East Renfrewshire has almost tripled since 2018. And this summer has been the busiest period since it was established. The community...
India 1947: Partition in Colour review – a heartbreaking, rage-inspiring history of Britain’s colonial legacy
Lord Mountbatten’s division of India into two countries was a disaster in which a million died. Using newly colourised archive footage, this documentary explores those brutal events
BBC
Liverpool submits official bid to host Eurovision 2023
Liverpool has become the latest city to officially launch a bid to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. The city has entered the first phase of the two-step process and hopes to make a shortlist of potential host cities. The shortlist will be announced on BBC Radio 2 on Friday...
Voices: Why was miscarriage care absent from the government’s landmark women’s health strategy?
Last month, the government published their long-awaited Women’s Health Strategy, heralding it as a “landmark strategy” to “right the wrongs” and “end the injustices” that are systemic in so many areas of women’s health.Ministers have thanked the thousands of women who have fed into the consultation, and credited the department for reflecting these voices in the strategy and their calls for change.But whilst there are some important and long over due reforms in the strategy – like removing barriers to IVF for LGBT+ women and those whose partners have children from former relationships; endometriosis; and menopause – on miscarriage...
TechCrunch
In Africa, Kenyan startups have so far recorded highest funding growth this year
This is after the East African country, through 76 deals, raised $820 million in the first half of this year, according to the Big Deal database, almost double the funding secured by the country’s startups last year. For Kenya, this represents a 422% growth in funding raised, when compared to a similar period last year — when the country’s startups raised $157 million.
