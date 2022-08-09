ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

LSU Quarterback Reportedly Missed Scrimmage With Injury

LSU football has three players vying for its starting quarterback job, including Garrett Nussmeier. On Thursday morning, the Tigers held their first scrimmage of fall camp, but Nussmeier did not participate. The redshirt freshman is reportedly dealing with an ankle issue. The good news for Nussmeier is it doesn't sound...
d1softball.com

Relentless Strength: Former LSU Infielder Searching for Kidney Donor

LSU athletic trainer Pamela Atkinson walked into the coaching offices last August to deliver the staff some sobering news. Shemiah Sanchez, who played for the Tigers from 2016-19 while battling lupus, needed a kidney. LSU assistant coach Lindsay Leftwich instantly wondered what she could do. “Once they are ours, they...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Bravion Rogers CB’d to LSU by Spiegs

50% confidence. I like that he’s willing to make that leap but it’s far from a sure thing. From where? It’s LSU or bama, and there’s buzz he could commit in a few days and it’s LSU if that’s the case. Villanova Fan. Member...
thisis50.com

iisaiiahRR – Road Runner

Coming from Baton Rouge, Louisiana is iisaiiahRR and his new single “Road Runner”. The MC has been in the game a little over a year and has been making leaps ever since. On this new release he documents his grind and how he will overcome his trials and enemies to succeed.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Myles Brennan
Person
Jayden Daniels
Person
Mike Denbrock
107 JAMZ

Oldest Restaurants in Louisiana

One of the things I love about South Louisiana is the cuisine. There is something so special about how we make our food delicious and with lots of love. It is no surprise that Louisiana is home to some of the oldest restaurants in the country. And before you say something no not all of them are in New Orleans.
theadvocate.com

'House Hunters': Catch Baton Rouge couple on tonight's 9 p.m. episode

If you're an HGTV fan, you know the "House Hunters" drill: 30 minutes, three houses, one decision. Viewers can go along on Chris and Zach Fiore's search for an abode in Baton Rouge on Tuesday night's 9 p.m. episode of the long-running series. "We certainly were looking to live in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Lsu#Sec#Arizona State#Asu#Pac 12#Tigers
225batonrouge.com

Tippy Tap mobile bar arrives in Baton Rouge this month

Tippy Tap, an Atlanta-based luxury mobile bar service, is coming to Baton Rouge. Clients will be able to rent the stylish, customizable bar for parties and be treated to drinks of their choice from a vintage Italian truck. Set to launch in mid-August, the Capital Region will be the second...
tigerdroppings.com

Denham Springs Dollar General robbed at gunpoint

Deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a Denham Springs store Monday afternoon. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the Dollar General along Arnold Road was robbed at gunpoint around 2 p.m. Deputies said no one was injured. Simple question, if you are willing to commit armed robbery,...
L'Observateur

Expungement and Reentry Events Tripled Statewide to Honor Black August

New Orleans, LA. – The Justice & Accountability Center (JAC), a legal service, policy advocacy, and public education organization helping people recover from the criminal legal system, announces eleven events to honor Black August. Originating in the prison system during the 1970’s, Black August is a time for those committed to full liberation of Black people to reflect upon, and recommit to, dismantling oppression.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
wbrz.com

Police warning women of pervert around LSU lakes

BATON ROUGE - Women who walk around the LSU Lakes beware—those who frequent the popular area for the picturesque view may get an eyeful of something very different. Baton Rouge police are investigating several reports of a man exposing himself to women in the lakes area over the last several weeks.
WAFB

Mixed signals on Government St. - What should you do?

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you have been on Government St. recently, you may have seen one set of signs that could be a bit confusing. East Baton Rouge traffic and engineering is in the middle of updating traffic signals all over the city. One of the signs we...

Comments / 0

Community Policy