Juan Soto trade demands for Dodgers revealed: Nats wanted huge return
What would it have taken for the Dodgers to get Juan Soto from the Nats? To beat out the Padres, LA would have had to give up a bunch of major prospects. The Dodgers were one of the finalists in the battle to make a blockbuster trade for Juan Soto, who ultimately went to the Padres.
Philadelphia Phillies get mixed bag of updates on Bryce Harper
The Philadelphia Phillies have gone from one of the more frustrating teams in baseball to a terrific turnaround story in a short amount of time. The firing of Joe Girardi and seeming attitude shift within the team has sparked a turnaround and they now find themselves in the playoff mix. Their 60-48 record puts them right in the playoff hunt and the recent trades ensure their intentions of looking to contend. The Phillies have done all of this without their superstar Bryce Harper who has been out since June 25th after fracturing his thumb due to getting hit by a pitch on the hand.
Yardbarker
Keith Hernandez shares why he hates calling Mets-Phillies games
Beloved New York Mets color commentator Keith Hernandez asked SNY to not have him call games between the Mets and Philadelphia Phillies for one major reason. During the SNY broadcast of Tuesday’s game between the Mets and Cincinnati Reds, play-by-play man Gary Cohen was going through the Mets’ schedule for the next few weeks. Hernandez said that he will miss this weekend’s Phillies series because he will be in St. Louis for a celebration of the 40th anniversary of his 1982 World Series-winning Cardinals team. When Cohen asked him about what his excuse was for next week’s Phillies series, Hernandez took a pretty brutal shot at the Mets’ division rival.
FOX Sports
Mets open 3-game series at home against the Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies (62-49, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (73-39, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (8-5, 3.68 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Mets: Max Scherzer (8-2, 1.98 ERA, .90 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -200, Phillies +167; over/under is 7...
A week after trading him, Nats still haven’t taken down Juan Soto’s banner
A week after trading him to the Padres, the Nationals still haven’t gotten around to taking down Juan Soto’s banner, which still hangs outside their stadium in Washington D.C.
MLB World Reacts To What Keith Hernandez Said About The Phillies
The New York Mets will look to cement their NL East lead with two series against the Philadelphia Phillies this month. Mets fans tuning into SNY's coverage won't hear Keith Hernandez on the call for any of those games this weekend and next weekend. The broadcaster, and recently inducted team...
Yardbarker
The Dodgers Have Been A New Team With Trea Turner
Trea Turner, a free agent at season’s end, was acquired by the Los Angeles Dodgers last season at the trade deadline along with Max Scherzer. The two of them came to Los Angeles together from the Washington Nationals in exchange for a haul of prospects. Since the Dodgers acquired...
Joe & Evan are all aboard Mets hype train: 'Greatest Mets team I've ever seen'
Joe and Evan are back together in studio, and they both couldn’t contain their excitement for this Mets team, which they agree is the best since 1986.
ESPN
Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber has mild calf strain; status vs. New York Mets unclear
PHILADELPHIA -- Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber was pulled from Thursday's game against the Miami Marlins with a mild right calf strain leaving his status for Friday's series opener against the New York Mets in question. Schwarber exited after earning a walk with two outs in the fifth inning. He was...
Nationals to call up top SS prospect C.J. Abrams
The Nationals could soon be in line for a shakeup of their infield. Top shortstop prospect C.J. Abrams was arguably the centerpiece of the six-player return for Juan Soto and Josh Bell. The Nats immediately optioned Abrams to Triple-A Rochester, but Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post writes that the club is likely to soon recall the 21-year-old to the majors.
Thirteen-Run Inning Spells Win for Phillies Affiliate
The Philadelphia Phillies High-A BlueClaws posted 13 runs in the third inning of Tuesday's game.
