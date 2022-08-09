ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Phillies get mixed bag of updates on Bryce Harper

The Philadelphia Phillies have gone from one of the more frustrating teams in baseball to a terrific turnaround story in a short amount of time. The firing of Joe Girardi and seeming attitude shift within the team has sparked a turnaround and they now find themselves in the playoff mix. Their 60-48 record puts them right in the playoff hunt and the recent trades ensure their intentions of looking to contend. The Phillies have done all of this without their superstar Bryce Harper who has been out since June 25th after fracturing his thumb due to getting hit by a pitch on the hand.
Keith Hernandez shares why he hates calling Mets-Phillies games

Beloved New York Mets color commentator Keith Hernandez asked SNY to not have him call games between the Mets and Philadelphia Phillies for one major reason. During the SNY broadcast of Tuesday’s game between the Mets and Cincinnati Reds, play-by-play man Gary Cohen was going through the Mets’ schedule for the next few weeks. Hernandez said that he will miss this weekend’s Phillies series because he will be in St. Louis for a celebration of the 40th anniversary of his 1982 World Series-winning Cardinals team. When Cohen asked him about what his excuse was for next week’s Phillies series, Hernandez took a pretty brutal shot at the Mets’ division rival.
Mets open 3-game series at home against the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (62-49, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (73-39, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (8-5, 3.68 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Mets: Max Scherzer (8-2, 1.98 ERA, .90 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -200, Phillies +167; over/under is 7...
The Dodgers Have Been A New Team With Trea Turner

Trea Turner, a free agent at season’s end, was acquired by the Los Angeles Dodgers last season at the trade deadline along with Max Scherzer. The two of them came to Los Angeles together from the Washington Nationals in exchange for a haul of prospects. Since the Dodgers acquired...
Nationals to call up top SS prospect C.J. Abrams

The Nationals could soon be in line for a shakeup of their infield. Top shortstop prospect C.J. Abrams was arguably the centerpiece of the six-player return for Juan Soto and Josh Bell. The Nats immediately optioned Abrams to Triple-A Rochester, but Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post writes that the club is likely to soon recall the 21-year-old to the majors.
