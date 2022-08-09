Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has been one of the loudest voices supporting former President Trump after the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago. The Georgia congresswoman's social media posts started the day of the FBI raid. On August 8, when the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago, Greene tweeted: "DEFUND THE FBI!" In an interview on Real America's Voice (via Rolling Stone), Greene said the Mar-a-Lago raid was politically motivated and was "the path that leads to direct and intense communism." Green told the outlet, "What we should be asking the Department of Justice is, 'When are you going to stop this political persecution?'" Greene also posted an upside-down American flag on Instagram and Twitter. An upside-down flag is traditionally used as a sign of distress.

