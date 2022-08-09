ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hannibal, MO

Lee County couple plead guilty to animal neglect

Lee County, IA- A Lee County couple have pleaded guilty to multiple counts of animal neglect following an investigation that led to hundreds of animals being seized from their property. TV Station KHQA reports that David and Gina Sams of Argyle, both plead guilty to four counts of animal neglect,...
LEE COUNTY, IA
Barry man in Pike County Jail charged with theft, forgery

BARRY, Ill. — The Pike County Sheriff’s Department, while working for the City of Barry, was dispatched to a residence in Barry at 12:46 p.m. July 24 regarding a theft complaint. After an investigation, Shelby B. Burch, 30, of Barry was arrested and lodged in the Pike County Jail on two counts of theft and forgery.
Two Pike County Women Arrested In Connection To Residential Burglary near Perry

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office has announced two arrests in connection to a residential burglary from the end of last month. On July 31st, at 7:03PM, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a residence located along the Perry-Fishhook Blacktop in reference to a residential burglary and theft complaint.
Pike Co. Sheriff’s Office Announces Several Felony Arrests

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office announced multiple felony arrests over the last week. On July 15th, at 4:42 P.M., the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, while working for the Village of Hull, conducted a traffic stop on Illinois Route 106 on the west edge of Hull on a silver 2007 Dodge truck. Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, 63 year old Rodney C. Shrader of Plainville was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Police also arrested a passenger in the vehicle, 52 year old Nancy L. Taylor of Plainville on a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Taylor was also arrested on a felony Adams County warrant or failure to appear on a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Shrader and Taylor are currently out on a $5,000 recognizance bond with a next appearance in court set for September 13th.
PIKE COUNTY, IL
Calhoun Co. Sheriff’s Department Announce Several Arrests Last Weekend

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office announced several arrests over this past weekend. On July 6th, at 5:04 P.M., the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Illinois River Road near Krause Road in Brussels. Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, 34-year old Brittany Hilton of Eldred was arrested for unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of hypodermic syringes, and driving under the influence of drugs. Hilton was taken into custody without incident. Hilton was on probation for a previous drug conviction at the time of her arrest. She is currently lodged at the Jersey County Jail awaiting an appearance in court.
CALHOUN COUNTY, IL
Nebo man arrested on drug charges after attempting to flee from traffic stop on four-wheeler

NEBO, Ill. — A Nebo man faces several charges in connection to a traffic stop. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on East Middle Street in Nebo on a four-wheeler at 11:02 p.m. July 27. The driver of the four-wheeler refused to stop, and a brief pursuit occurred. A deputy sheriff terminated the pursuit after identifying the driver of the four-wheeler.
NEBO, IL
Officer & Suspect Injured After Suspect Barricades Himself in A Home in Alsey

A Roodhouse police officer and a suspect were injured after the suspect attempted to barricade himself in a home in Alsey late Tuesday morning. A Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy was attempting to arrest a suspect at a home near the corner of Cottonwood and Cherry Streets in Alsey. The deputy was being mutually assisted by an officer from the Roodhouse Police Department in the execution of an arrest warrant.
Two from Plainville arrested in Hull on drug charges

HULL, Ill. — A man and a woman from Plainville were arrested July 15 on drug charges. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department, while working for the Village of Hull, conducted a traffic stop at 4:42 p.m. July 15 on State Highway 106 on the west edge of Hull on a silver 2007 Dodge truck.
QPD Blotter for Aug. 8, 2022

Lawson V Faler (85) 2612 Old Orchard Rd for Improper Lane Usage at 18th & York PTC 168. Ronda L. Smith (59) 628 1/2 Ohio, Quincy for operating an uninsured vehicle and driving while license suspended. NTA 152. Faron J. Cook (50) 824 Johnathan Ln, Quincy for FTA DWLS, no...
Calhoun County Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase Saturday Night

A Calhoun County man was arrested after a high-speed chase Saturday night. According to a press release from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, at 5:15 pm Saturday, a Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Illinois River Road near Gallinepper Road in rural Calhoun County on a maroon 2004 Pontiac.
Centralia’s new small-engine shop thriving

One of Centralia’s new family businesses is thriving. B and A Small Engine Repair, LLC on North Jenkins Street is keeping small engines running and, judging by the shop packed with lawn mowers and four-wheelers, customers are happy. “B and A,” stands for Buck and Allison, as in Ryan...
New 10-foot tall stainless steel sculpture installed on Hannibal’s riverfront

HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal’s second public art sculpture recently was installed in a partnership with the Hannibal Arts Council and Hannibal Parks and Recreation as part of the Sculpture on the Move program. The sculpture, titled Liberté, was installed on a base on Hannibal’s newly redeveloped riverfront.

