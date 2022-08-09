Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Last parcel of land owned by jailed Zachary businessman sold for $8.7 million
A 1,100-acre tract of undeveloped land near the intersection of Plains-Port Hudson Road and La. 964 that belonged to former Zachary businessman Mike Worley has been sold for $8.7 million. LJG Land Company LLC and Ascension Commerce Center LLC, which are both controlled by L.J. Grezaffi of New Roads, bought...
Free expungement event happening in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is an event happening in Baton Rouge this weekend that could help ease your legal woes, if you need it. Metropolitan Councilman Darryl Hurst is inviting the community to learn how to qualify for a free expungement on Saturday, Aug. 13 beginning at 10 a.m.
L'Observateur
2 Baton Rouge residents arrested in St. James Parish
Early this morning, August 12, 2022, deputies patrolling the north end of St. James Parish observed a vehicle making circles in the parking lot of the Sunshine Superstop and Casino area. Due to the suspicious behavior, deputies initiated a stop on the vehicle. The driver and passenger of the vehicle...
State of Louisiana Awarded Almost $3 Million in Grants from The Justice Department
State of Louisiana Awarded Almost $3 Million in Grants from The Justice Department. On August 9, 2022, U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance had awarded Louisiana State Police and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office a total of $2,986,000.
Man initially given life without parole in 2 murders freed
A Louisiana man sentenced to life in prison without parole in a 1979 double murder is being released after 42 years behind bars — after his sentence was commuted
Louisiana Department of Health meeting being held Thursday
The LDH will hold meeting in Baton Rouge in the Bienville Building August 11, 2022 and is open to the public.
Metro Council works on proposal to limit crime at motels amid recent violence
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After yet another tragedy at the troubled OYO Hotel, city-parish leaders are pledging to come up with a proposal to regulate businesses with high crime rates. But coming up with a solution is a lot easier said than done, especially since this isn’t the first...
theadvocate.com
Nearly 40 years later, Louisiana will pay victims of flood caused by I-12 building $101.5 million
After 39 years of the state saying no, a legislative committee agreed Tuesday to pay $101.5 million to Tangipahoa Parish victims of flooding caused by the building of Interstate 12. But the 1,246 victims, 400 families and 96 businesses are going to have to wait at least another six months...
wbrz.com
Ohio family wants justice after their loved one was killed in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A family in Ohio is trying to keep an unsolved Baton Rouge murder from going cold. "There's not a day that goes by that I don't look at his picture and talk to him because I feel like I lost a son," Andrea Benning said. Ryan Priest,...
L'Observateur
LSP:Joint Investigation Leads to Several Narcotics Arrests
New Roads – In December of last year, Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division, Baton Rouge Field Office (LSP CID BRFO) initiated an investigation into allegations that 43-year-old Elie Edwards of New Roads was selling heroin and methamphetamine in Pointe Coupee Parish. Over the course of seven months, LSP led a joint investigation with multiple federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies. Troopers identified numerous members of a Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) with Edwards as its leader.
Louisiana man formally charged with murder in stabbing death streamed on social media
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man who is accused of streaming an attack on social media is now formally charged with murder, kidnapping, and other crimes. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), Earl Lee Johnson, 35, allegedly stabbed 34-year-old Janice David as she was tied to a steering wheel with jumper cables […]
LCG launched an infrastructure boom; Josh Guillory and his wife launched an equipment company
Side Hustle: This is the first in a two-part investigation into the mayor-president’s attempts to earn additional income while in office. In July 2021, Mayor-President Josh Guillory rolled out a big spending plan with his upcoming budget. Flush with $86 million in federal coronavirus relief and record local tax revenues, he proposed a massive capital plan that would churn millions of cubic yards of dirt, combining a historic influx of federal, state and local cash.
brproud.com
APSO apprehends Louisiana man wanted in EBR Parish
PLATTENVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Heriard St. over the weekend. The ensuing investigation led to the arrest of Colton Joseph Key, 23, of Plattenville. Key was found at the home and deputies determined that the 23-year-old was wanted...
WAFB.com
Officials give update on major drug bust in Pointe Coupee Parish (Full News Conf.)
Exxon-Mobil unveils new equipment for refinery operations. The Exxon-Mobil refinery in Baton Rouge was excited to give a first-look on Friday, Aug. 12, at some new equipment to help with advancement at the facility. Some LSU students move in early. Updated: 8 hours ago. The official move-in day for the...
Town of Melville owes more than $300,000 in debt
The town of Melville is in such dire financial straits it could be taken over by the state
wbrz.com
Suspects led officers on high-speed chase through Baton Rouge area hours after Mississippi robbery
BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement pursued a pair of robbery suspects across the Mississippi River bridge in a chase that spanned three different parishes Friday morning. Officials said the pursuit was linked to an armed robbery reported hours earlier in another state. The pursuit started around 8:30 a.m. on I-10...
brproud.com
Traffic stop in BR ends with arrest of two including convicted felon
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department recently executed a traffic stop on Renoir Ave. The stop was made around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 9, after the detectives noticed the 2005 Honda Accord did not have a license plate. Three people were...
Multiple law enforcement agencies collaborate to make largest drug bust in Pointe Coupee history
NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - Twelve suspected drug dealers believed to be part of a large drug ring are locked up after a joint investigation between the Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office, New Roads Police Department, and Louisiana State Police. “You will see that in every parish we’re dealing with...
theadvocate.com
Under pressure: How a Port Allen company makes industrial shut-off valves that handle 20,000 PSI
In a nondescript warehouse off La. 1 on the west side of the Mississippi River, a Louisiana company produces the first line of defense for emergencies on offshore platforms in the Gulf of Mexico. A family-owned and -operated business, CORTEC — which manufactures emergency shut-off valves, chokes and similar devices...
pelicanpostonline.com
Republic out as TR Waste Solutions to receive parish garbage contract
A near unanimous Finance Committee of Ascension’s Council recommended TR Waste Solutions to receive the parish’s garbage business on Monday, eschewing the current provider’s proposal even though it was approximately $600/month less than the prevailing offer. The winning proposal came in at $8,744 per month compared to Republic Services’ $8,139. The cost difference was insufficient to accept continued “lousy service.”
