(Washington County, MO) Two Bonne Terre men, 56 year old Lindell P. Dickerson and 39 year old Kyle D. Weible, are recovering from injuries after a pick up crash in Washington County Saturday morning. Highway Patrolmen say Dickerson was driving south on Highway 8, east of Saturn Road, just before 10 o'clock, when his pick up ran off the right side of the road and smashed into several trees. Both Weible nd Dickerson were wearing their seat belts when the wreck took place. Weible, who was seriously injured, was transported to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis. Dickerson who was moderately injured, was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital in Potosi.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO