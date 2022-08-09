ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Male Bear Shot And Killed In Washington County

(Washington County) A male bear was shot in Washington County last Thursday. Dan Zarlenga is the St. Louis Regional Media Specialist with the Missouri Department of Conservation. Zarlenga tells us what the next steps in the investigation are. If you or anyone has information on this case, you can contact...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
kfmo.com

Saturday Morning Washington County Crash

(Washington County, MO) Two Bonne Terre men, 56 year old Lindell P. Dickerson and 39 year old Kyle D. Weible, are recovering from injuries after a pick up crash in Washington County Saturday morning. Highway Patrolmen say Dickerson was driving south on Highway 8, east of Saturn Road, just before 10 o'clock, when his pick up ran off the right side of the road and smashed into several trees. Both Weible nd Dickerson were wearing their seat belts when the wreck took place. Weible, who was seriously injured, was transported to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis. Dickerson who was moderately injured, was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital in Potosi.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Armed man shoots himself after barraciading himself in Belleville home, police say

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - Authorities in St. Clair County are working to end an hours-long standoff Thursday. Police were called just before 2 a.m. to an apartment n the 100 block of Bradford Place just east of Belleville for a domestic disturbance. When two St. Clair County deputies arrived, 30-year-old Dion Flenoid, of St. Louis, fired shots at them before barricading himself inside with a woman. One officer was hit by flying debris and both retreated.
BELLEVILLE, IL
republicmonitor.com

Park-Et now under new management

A well-known Perryville establishment recently underwent a change. Park-Et Restaurant is under new management as of August 8. Nikki Schlosser, Jason Blechle, and Christina Brewster will co-manage the restaurant. Schlosser, is niece of Brenda Hudson and Kevin Esselman owners of the restaurant for the past 31 years. They hoped to...
PERRYVILLE, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Five Farmington pound pups need homes

Five dogs at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for. They include a male Beagle found running around Eagle Mart; two male sibling 8-month-old mixed breed dogs; a 9-month-old female mixed breed brindle surrendered to animal control by its owner; and a male mixed breed dog that’s approximately a year old.
mymoinfo.com

Saturday Jefferson County Traffic Accidents

A St. Louis man was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 141 at Schneider Drive on Saturday afternoon. The Highway Patrol reports that 39-year-old Timothy Moreno was driving a Chevy Silverado pick-up north on Schneider Drive and walked to stop at a steady red light and struck a Ford F-450 pickup driven by 48-year-old Pedro Gugierrez of St. Louis. Gugierrez was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. The accident took place just after 4 o’clock Saturday afternoon.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Bonne Terre addresses tiny houses

The Bonne Terre City Council at its monthly meeting on Monday night discussed the idea of tiny houses in town, approved dates and some details for a variety of upcoming entertainment events, added an alley and discussed ongoing projects like Benham Street’s crumbling wall, the Lakeview Park improvements and numerous road re-pavings.
mymoinfo.com

Farmington Correctional Center Inmate Dies

(Farmington) A 71 year old man serving a life sentence for capital murder has died at the Farmington Correctional Center. Richard Richter had been in prison since 1976. He had also been sentenced for fires degree robbery with a revolver, robbery, assault and two counts of second degree murder. Officials...
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

New Company in Farmington is Now Hiring

(Farmington) A new call center company is now hiring and holding job fairs at the Farmington Centene Center. City Administrator Greg Beavers is happy to welcome Communications Solutions L.L.C. The new company is located in the building formerly occupied by StarTek, another call center company in Farmington which closed July...
FARMINGTON, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau police investigating after 1 person shot

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after one person was shot early Tuesday morning, August 9. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, they responded to the 1200 block of Hillcrest around 1:56 a.m. Police say the homeowner called them to say he shot...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
mymoinfo.com

Inmate Dies At Potosi Correctional Center

(Potosi) An inmate at the Potosi Correctional Center has died. Authorities say Kevin Andrews was a 42 year old male serving a 15 year sentence for possession of a controlled substance, two counts of first degree robbery, two counts of armed criminal action, two counts of kidnapping and two counts of first degree burglary from St. Louis County.
