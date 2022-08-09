Read full article on original website
Related
See a Barn Loft Not Far from St. Louis that Includes a Sweet Pool
Like barns, love pools and don't want to adventure much past St. Louis? I have a destination possibility for you that checks all of those boxes. It's a barn loft that does include a sweet pool and it's less than an hour from St. Louis. Kenneth is the guy that...
Missouri Spelunkers Rescue Dog Missing for Months Deep Inside Cave: 'She Was Happy to Be Out'
A team of spelunkers in Missouri rescued a missing dog during a routine caving project over the weekend. The group discovered the pup named Abby deep inside the Tom Moore Cave system in Perry County on Saturday, Fox 2 reported. Recalling the unexpected rescue on Facebook, team member Rick Haley...
mymoinfo.com
Male Bear Shot And Killed In Washington County
(Washington County) A male bear was shot in Washington County last Thursday. Dan Zarlenga is the St. Louis Regional Media Specialist with the Missouri Department of Conservation. Zarlenga tells us what the next steps in the investigation are. If you or anyone has information on this case, you can contact...
wjpf.com
Illinois State Police investigating the death of Terri Henry, wife of Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – Illinois State Police say they’re investigating the death of Theresa “Terri” Henry, the wife of Carbondale Mayor John “Mike” Henry. The 66-year-old real estate agent was found dead in the couple’s home Tuesday night. Police say Mike Henry returned...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man shoots at deputies during standoff in St. Clair County
A man is facing four counts of attempted first-degree murder for allegedly shooting at sheriff's deputies during a standoff with law enforcement, and then shooting himself.
KMOV
Relief on the way for Jefferson County families forced to leave homes with no warning
ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV) - Relief is on the way for around 60 people who were given no warning when they were kicked out of a Jefferson County mobile home park over a leaking sewer line. Recent reporting by News 4 Investigates exposed how the families were caught in the middle...
KFVS12
Thousands of dollars in equipment stolen from Boy Scouts in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - In Scott County, authorities look for the thieves who stole equipment from a local boy scout troop as the community comes together to help get them back on their feet. Boy Scout Troop 4025 had numerous items stolen from them, almost $5,000 worth of equipment.
kfmo.com
Saturday Morning Washington County Crash
(Washington County, MO) Two Bonne Terre men, 56 year old Lindell P. Dickerson and 39 year old Kyle D. Weible, are recovering from injuries after a pick up crash in Washington County Saturday morning. Highway Patrolmen say Dickerson was driving south on Highway 8, east of Saturn Road, just before 10 o'clock, when his pick up ran off the right side of the road and smashed into several trees. Both Weible nd Dickerson were wearing their seat belts when the wreck took place. Weible, who was seriously injured, was transported to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis. Dickerson who was moderately injured, was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital in Potosi.
KMOV
Armed man shoots himself after barraciading himself in Belleville home, police say
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - Authorities in St. Clair County are working to end an hours-long standoff Thursday. Police were called just before 2 a.m. to an apartment n the 100 block of Bradford Place just east of Belleville for a domestic disturbance. When two St. Clair County deputies arrived, 30-year-old Dion Flenoid, of St. Louis, fired shots at them before barricading himself inside with a woman. One officer was hit by flying debris and both retreated.
mymoinfo.com
Herculaneum man sentenced for assaulting young child
(Jefferson County) A Herculaneum man has been sentenced to five years in prison for assaulting a young child. Korey Johnson has the story.
republicmonitor.com
Park-Et now under new management
A well-known Perryville establishment recently underwent a change. Park-Et Restaurant is under new management as of August 8. Nikki Schlosser, Jason Blechle, and Christina Brewster will co-manage the restaurant. Schlosser, is niece of Brenda Hudson and Kevin Esselman owners of the restaurant for the past 31 years. They hoped to...
tncontentexchange.com
Five Farmington pound pups need homes
Five dogs at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for. They include a male Beagle found running around Eagle Mart; two male sibling 8-month-old mixed breed dogs; a 9-month-old female mixed breed brindle surrendered to animal control by its owner; and a male mixed breed dog that’s approximately a year old.
mymoinfo.com
Saturday Jefferson County Traffic Accidents
A St. Louis man was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 141 at Schneider Drive on Saturday afternoon. The Highway Patrol reports that 39-year-old Timothy Moreno was driving a Chevy Silverado pick-up north on Schneider Drive and walked to stop at a steady red light and struck a Ford F-450 pickup driven by 48-year-old Pedro Gugierrez of St. Louis. Gugierrez was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. The accident took place just after 4 o’clock Saturday afternoon.
tncontentexchange.com
Bonne Terre addresses tiny houses
The Bonne Terre City Council at its monthly meeting on Monday night discussed the idea of tiny houses in town, approved dates and some details for a variety of upcoming entertainment events, added an alley and discussed ongoing projects like Benham Street’s crumbling wall, the Lakeview Park improvements and numerous road re-pavings.
Missouri used car salesman hides over $300,000 in commissions from IRS
A used car salesman from Imperial, Missouri appeared in federal court Monday and confessed to hiding over $300,000 in sales commissions from the IRS.
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Correctional Center Inmate Dies
(Farmington) A 71 year old man serving a life sentence for capital murder has died at the Farmington Correctional Center. Richard Richter had been in prison since 1976. He had also been sentenced for fires degree robbery with a revolver, robbery, assault and two counts of second degree murder. Officials...
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Used Car Salesman Guilty of Federal Tax Evasion
(St. Louis) A used car salesman from Imperial pleaded guilty to federal tax evasion charges Monday. Matt Kelley with the Missourinet has the story.
mymoinfo.com
New Company in Farmington is Now Hiring
(Farmington) A new call center company is now hiring and holding job fairs at the Farmington Centene Center. City Administrator Greg Beavers is happy to welcome Communications Solutions L.L.C. The new company is located in the building formerly occupied by StarTek, another call center company in Farmington which closed July...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau police investigating after 1 person shot
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after one person was shot early Tuesday morning, August 9. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, they responded to the 1200 block of Hillcrest around 1:56 a.m. Police say the homeowner called them to say he shot...
mymoinfo.com
Inmate Dies At Potosi Correctional Center
(Potosi) An inmate at the Potosi Correctional Center has died. Authorities say Kevin Andrews was a 42 year old male serving a 15 year sentence for possession of a controlled substance, two counts of first degree robbery, two counts of armed criminal action, two counts of kidnapping and two counts of first degree burglary from St. Louis County.
99.5 WKDQ
Evansville IN
28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2